Endosulfan Market Forecast By End-use Industry2017 – 2025

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Trends and Prospects

Endosulfan was introduced in the era when environmental knowledge and awareness was low, and there were no national regulatory laws pertaining to its toxic nature. Recently, this chemical has been detected as a poisonous pesticide in many countries.

It is often sprayed on crops with the help of sprayers. It is readily soluble in chloroform, kerosene, xylene, and most organic solvents, but slightly soluble in water. Growing demand from the agriculture sector is the major factor driving the global endosulfan market. Increasing demand from the wood industry is also expected to boost demand for endosulfan in the near future.

Acute and chronic health effects of endosulfan has hampered the growth of the global endosulfan market. Endosulfan affects the central nervous system, leading to overstimulation and wide range of health issues. Acute symptoms of endosulfan include nausea, headache, vomiting, unconsciousness and death in extreme conditions. Studies have declared that, over exposure to endosulfan may lead to increased risk of autism, birth defects in male, and delayed puberty in boys. These factors have banned the manufacturing and usage of endosulfan under the Stockholm Convention in April 2011. This ban has been effective from mid-2012 in major regions such as U.S., Europe, and the Middle East among others. Asia Pacific is the only region which manufactures and uses endosulfan on a large scale.

Endosulfan Market: Key Segments

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key segments for the global endosulfan market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of endosulfan due to the growing demand from the agriculture sector in the region. North America and Europe are expected to show very less growth and demand due to the prohibited use and manufacture of endosulfan.

Endosulfan Market: Key Market Players

The key players of the global endosulfan market include Coromandel Fertilisers, Excel Cro Care Ltd, Hindusthan Insecticide Ltd and Indichem among others.

