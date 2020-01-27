Energy as a Service Market Expected to Grow at 52.0 Billion In Revenue by 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Energy as a Service Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 157 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Energy as a Service Market is projected to reach USD 86.9 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 52.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8%. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 57 tables and 31 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Energy as a Service Market include are

Schneider Electric (France)

Engie (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Veolia (France)

Enel X (Italy)

EDF Renewable Energy (California)

“The Energy supply services segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.”

The Energy supply services segment, by service type,is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Due to the increase in pressure on consumers to meet sustainability and regulatory goals, increase in complexity to procure electricity, and complex tariff structures, the consumers are now in need for customized energy generation designs based on their requirements with modern and robust technology. The energy supply services segment of energy as a service aids in offering onsite energy supply, includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as solar PV, combined heat and power, diesel and natural gas gensets, micro turbines, and fuel cells to improve energy supply.

“The Commercial segment, by end-user type, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.”

The Commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because commercial buildings include a variety of building types—offices, hospitals, schools, federal buildings, warehouses, hotels, and shopping malls. The commercial sector, mainly the buildings, is responsible for about 30% of the global energy use. This growth was driven mainly by factors such as increase in floor area, occupancy, and access to services along with increase in activity, including changes in population and climate.

“North America: The largest market for energy as a service.”

The North American region is expected to be the largest market for energy as a service by 2024. The consumers in the region are looking to procure cleaner, reliable, and cheaper energy. Companies increasingly want to pay a fixed subscription fee for a range of products, from efficiency upgrades to their entire energy package. Private utility models have emerged because of the growing power sector trend for energy as a service.

Competitive Landscape of Energy as a Service Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Contracts & Agreements

4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.3 Others

Report Highlights:

To forecast the growth of the energy as a service market with respect to the major regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World)

To define, describe, and forecast the global energy as a service market by service type, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the energy as a service market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the energy as a service market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the energy as a service market

