MARKET REPORT
Energy Bar Market Insights by Industry Volume and Business Opportunities till 2025
Market Introduction:
Energy bars are nutritious bars which contain cereals and other high-energy providing foodstuffs such as nuts and dry fruits. Energy bars are also known as supplement bars which provide quick energy to the body as it contains the high amount of protein, carbohydrates and is fortified with minerals and vitamins. Energy bars come in various flavors and serves as a satisfying as satisfying snacks. The energy bar basically contains food energy and does not contain caffeine. A typical energy bar weighs between 50-85 grams and offers about 250 to 300 calorie. The fat content in energy bar is usually kept very low, the source of fat is often dark chocolate and cocoa butter. At times energy bar contains erythritol or maltitol, a sugar alcohol which helps in lowering the sugar content from the bar.
Market Segmentation:
Energy bar market is segmented on the basis of nature, distribution channel, flavors, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of a distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical stores and online store. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets is expected to hold a relatively high share in the energy bars market. Online stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of energy bar market over the forecast period. On the basis of flavors, the market is segmented into fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, nut flavor, and mixed flavors. Among all these segments mixed flavor or can say fusion flavor is expected to grow enormously in the coming future, followed by nuts flavor segment. The demand for energy bars product is more due to the benefit it offers as well as ease of availability of the product in the market. On the basis of region, energy bars Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Japan.
Market Regional Outlook:
A regional segment for the market of energy bars is divided into seven different regions: North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and MEA. Among these segments, North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of energy bars products. In Asia Pacific region the countries like China and Australia are generating the major revenue. While APEJ region is estimated to account the highest CAGR, owing to a larger consumer base, combined with a higher number of retail outlets than any other region. The Latin America market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, but are anticipated to account for a lower growth rate than the APEJ region, owing to a greater number of emerging economies in APEJ.
Market Drivers:
The demand for flavored energy bar has increased rapidly and continues to increase at a significant rate. In developed markets, preference for fusion flavor, and nut flavor has grown significantly, leading to higher demand for ethnic flavoring. Addition of caramel and exotic flavors to existing product lines continues to be one of the key strategies adopted by global manufacturers to attract consumers’ attention in more mature markets of the U.S. and Canada. Growing prevalence for energy food, drinks and gels have led to the incorporation of more striking flavor profiles, thereby driving the growth of the market for energy gel globally. With the emergence of modern retail formats, a new format for operations in the form of food courts and specialty stores in large format malls has emerged. These food courts and specialty stores offer consumers easy access to food and beverage at the time of shopping and entertainment activities and also offer a choice of selecting the different product by comparing it then and there. These improved retail formats have helped companies to offer its energy bar products to the consumers in a better way. Consumers can now easily select their desired product in varieties, which are made available in stores in such malls. Spending on R&D is increasing as global manufacturers are now facing competition from the regional players. The pace at which new technologies are impacting the food sector is high, and it has become necessary for manufacturers to increase the scale of their R&D efforts. More sports nutrition manufacturing companies are shifting their R&D activities away from their headquarters. Asia remains the preferred destination for setting up R&D facilities, representing a gradual shift in the industry’s center of influence. It is expected that focus on R&D will increase over the forecast period, as companies are expected to offer products that are better than its rivals. Manufacturers will also be focusing on positioning their brands better to improve its sales.
Market Key Players:
Some of the key players in energy bars Market are PowerBar, Inc., EN-R-G Foods Inc., Clif Bar & Company, The Gatorade Company, Inc., General Mills, Inc. (Nature Valley), Humm Foods, Inc. among others.
MARKET REPORT
Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales, Consumption Status and Prospects 2020-2024
The recently published report by Orbis Research titled Drain Cleaning Equipment gives a comprehensive idea of all the important aspects that affects and are crucial for a market study. These aspects mainly focus on end user applications, market types, product and key player details till the forecast period 2024. This report includes all the primary and secondary research data required to do an in depth analysis of the Drain Cleaning Equipment market. It predominantly focusses on one very important aspect which is the regional segmentation. Region wise study gives clarity on other influential market factors like growth, revenue, opportunities, size and current trends.
The global market size of Drain Cleaning Equipment is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Drain Cleaning Equipment industry.
The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Drain Cleaning Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Drain Cleaning Equipment industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Drain Cleaning Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Drain Cleaning Equipment as well as some small players. At least 8 companies are included:
* RIDGID Professional Tools
* Gorlitz Sewer
* Cobra Products
* Brasscraft Mfg
* UTS Ltd
* Renssi
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Drain Cleaning Equipment market
* Hand Tools
* Power Tools
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Municipal
* Residential
* Industrial
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
MARKET REPORT
Enterprise Tablet to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2027
Enterprise Tablet Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Enterprise Tablet Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Enterprise Tablet Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Enterprise Tablet by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Enterprise Tablet definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Apple
Lenovo
Microsoft
Samsung Electronics
ASUS
Dell
HP
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
> 9 inches
< 9 inches
Segment by Application
Government Organizations
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Others
MARKET REPORT
Food Stabilizers Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2019| Major Players E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Inc., Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC and Others
According to The Insight Partners, The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Stabilizers Market with detailed market segmentation by source, function, application, and geography. The global food stabilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food stabilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food stabilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.
Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Cp Kelco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Inc., Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC
Food stabilizers have started gaining popularity worldwide due to factors such as versatility of food stabilizers in various food & beverage products and an increase in demand for customized products by food manufacturers and growth in concerns toward naturally sourced ingredients. Food & beverage manufacturers gain economic benefits by using food stabilizer blends and systems, which led to increased demand. For instance, in dairy applications, carrageenan has broadly used as a stabilizer to provide thickness and richer mouth feel in ice creams. However, the high cost for production proves to be a restraining factor for the global food stabilizer market. Increase in investments for research & development to develop new products by the key players is anticipated to provide a developing opportunity in the global food stabilizers market over the forecast period.
Food stabilizers are a type of food additives added to the food items to smoothen the texture and give a definite body to the food. Food stabilizers provide a uniform nature to the product & hold the flavoring compounds in dispersion. It also helps to maintain the physicochemical state of a foodstuff. Food stabilizers increase the stability and thickness of the food by binding its large molecules. It is used in processed foods such as Ice cream, margarine, low-fat spreads, dairy products, salad dressings, mayonnaise, etc. Food stabilizers are confused with preservatives, although there is a difference between them. Stabilizers are mostly used to retain the physical characteristics of the food whereas preservatives prevent the spoilage of the food.
The report analyzes factors affecting the food stabilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food stabilizers market in these regions.
