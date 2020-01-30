MARKET REPORT
Energy-Efficient Lighting Technology Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2025
Lighting contributes significantly to business energy use and operating costs. Increasing energy prices highlight the need to reduce the cost of lighting. Energy use associated with lighting systems can be reduced by up to 82 per cent if energy efficient lighting practices are adopted. Integrating all of the possible energy reduction techniques into an overall lighting strategy creates a holistic solution for any project and is best practice.
The trend for the increasing efficacy also means users tend to get more and better quality light at a lower running cost. That is, the higher energy efficiency of the LED sources translates into lower energy bills and greater reductions in CO2 emissions. LED costs fall rapidly, then slow in 2017, reaching near parity with CFLs in 2020. Actual LED pricing in a given country may vary from these levels. They depend on, for example, volume of imports and consumer demand.
Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps provide unidirectional light output. This presents a hindrance to market growth, since a few applications require the broad beam for lighting. While LED lamps accounted for a relatively small market share in the year 2012, this segment is estimated to witness high demand over the forecast period. The ASP of these products is considerably higher in comparison to other lamp types; however, with the enhancement in the manufacturing process it is expected to result in a significant cost reduction. Residential sector was the largest end-use segment in 2012. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years, particularly in the developing nations. Industrial lighting accounted for a very small percentage of the total market in 2012; it is further expected to lose market share in the future.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing economy over the forecast period, with high expected production & consumption of the energy efficient lamps in general, and LED lamps particularly. Additionally, the favorable government policies for the energy efficiency are expected to drive the market in mature economies of North America & Europe. GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Licht AG, Havells, and Panasonic are among key market participants. Product innovation & differentiation along with the energy efficiency ratings are the major strategies followed by the leading companies.
Some of the prominent players operating in the global energy-efficient lighting technology market are, Cree Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Apple Inc., OSRAM Licht Group, Nichia Corporation, Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, LIGMAN Lighting Co, and Bridelux Inc.
New Trends in Traffic Management Software Market 2020-2027| Cisco Systems, MercuryGate TMS, LLamasoft, AscendTMS, Agile TM
The Research Insights newly added a report, titled as Global Traffic Management Software Market, industry, analysis, research, share, growth, sales & trends and forecasted to 2027. The influence of predominant economic and directing scenario athwart the leading markets has been scrutinized in detail.
The Traffic Management Software Market is relied upon to develop USD +51 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +14%.
The mounting ascend in the quantity of individual and business little and overwhelming vehicles on the streets over the globe has prompted a tremendous ascent in the requirement for viable administration of these vehicles in order to follow and oversee traffic and amplify execution, tasks, and unwavering quality of all angles concerning street systems. These necessities are driving the Traffic Management Software Market for traffic the board frameworks comprehensively.
Key Players of Traffic Management Software Market:
Cisco Systems, MercuryGate TMS, LLamasoft, AscendTMS, Agile TM, WideOrbit, VertaMedia, Virtu Group, Trycon Technologies and Toasted Snow.
The interest for Traffic Management Software Market is required to ascend at a promising pace in the following couple of years, on account of the tremendous ascent in vehicle possession comprehensively and the rising mindfulness with respect to the social and monetary misfortunes that economies bring about because of congested roads.
For an increasingly point by point standpoint of the Traffic Management Software Market, the report isolates it into sensible fragments dependent on viewpoints, for example, key components, applications, and topography.
Apart from the global Traffic Management Software Market perspective the various regions that are emphasized are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and each region is considered on the basis of cost of production, revenues, price of raw materials and capacity.
Table of Content:
Global Traffic Management Software Market Research Report 2020-2027
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Traffic Management Software Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Conclusion of the Traffic Management Software Market Industry 2027 Market Research Report.
Continued to TOC…
Contract Packaging Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: Cardinal Health, CCL Industries, PCI Pharma Services, Sharp Packaging Services, Berlin Packaging, etc.
The Contract Packaging market report gives CAGR value from 2015 to 2019 and how it is expected to reach from 2020 to 2026 with remarkable CAGR. The Global Contract Packaging industry market professional research 2020-2026, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
Contract Packaging market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
The report provides information about Contract Packaging Market Landscape. Classification and types of Contract Packaging are analyzed in the report and then Contract Packaging market analyzed by application and end users. Market trend analysis is done by historical data to current trends and situation in the market. It also shows future opportunities with the forecast for years 2019-2026.
Market Segmentation:
The Contract Packaging market has been segmented based on different types and application. In order to provide a holistic view on the market current and future market demand has been included in the report.
On the basis of products, report split into,
Glass Containers, Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Pouches.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, CBD Products, Others, Personal care is including skin care, hair care, fragrance, natural, etc. Pharmaceutical is OTC only.CBD Products are including personal care and OTC pharmaceutical., .
Further Contract Packaging Market research report provides regional market analysis with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it also provides market investment plan like product features, price trend analysis, channel features, purchasing features, regional & industry investment opportunity, cost & revenue calculation, economic performance evaluation etc.
The Contract Packaging industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Owning our reports and subscribing our eco-system will help you solve the following issues:
- Uncertainty about the future –
Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This help our client to invest or divest their resources.
- Understanding market sentiments –
It is extremely crucial to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights help to have a hawk-eye view on a market sentiment. We keep this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
- Understanding the most reliable investment centers –
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
- Evaluating potential business partners –
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.
Gluten Substitute Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019 to 2029
Gluten Substitute Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Gluten Substitute Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Gluten Substitute Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Gluten Substitute Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Gluten Substitute Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Gluten Substitute Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Gluten Substitute market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Gluten Substitute Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Gluten Substitute Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Gluten Substitute Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Gluten Substitute market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Gluten Substitute Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Gluten Substitute Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Gluten Substitute Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape
Why Companies Trust FMR?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
