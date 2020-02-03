Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Growth and Trends Analysis by Top Eminent Players as ABB Ltd., Ampard, Aquion Energy, EnStorage

Rising concerns over the depletion of non-renewable energy sources have shifted the focus towards renewable energy sources alternatives. Energy management for optimal utilization of energy has remained the highest priority of scientists and researchers and this has led to the development of advanced energy storage systems. Also, energy conservation is an imperative task for the energy generation industry and therefore, advanced energy storage deployments become imminent in recent times. Microgrids are networks that are connected to a centralized grid and derive power from that grid. These microgrids supply power to the remote areas.

Rising concerns about global warming and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the energy storage for microgrids market in the coming years. High installation costs of microgrids is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of the energy storage for microgrids market. Further, increasing projects related to the electrification of rural parts in the majority of developing economies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the energy storage for microgrids market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the energy storage for microgrids market.

ABB Ltd.

Ampard

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

General Electric Digital Energy

Green Energy

Greensmith Energy

NEC

S&C Electric

Toshiba Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting the energy storage for microgrids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the energy storage for microgrids in these regions.

