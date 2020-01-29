Connect with us

Engine Air Filter Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2022

 A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds out that the business landscape in the global engine air filters market is highly fragmented and competitive, as it consists of international and regional players in a large number. These players primarily compete on the basis of pricing of their products and continuously strive to produce cost effective engine air filters in a bid to take on their competitors.

Over the coming years, the competition within this market is likely to increase significantly due to constant entry of small-sized players. However, international participants will be able to maintain their positions in the global market, owing to features, quality, and services, they offer. The technological advancements and mergers and acquisitions between the manufacturers and suppliers may also intensify the rivalry between players in the near future, notes the research study.

Rise in Automotive Industry to Boost Global Engine Air Filter Market

According to the research report, the significant rise in the automotive industry is the key factor behind the growth of the global engine air filter market. Fueled by the increasing trend of owing a vehicle among consumers, the demand for automobiles is escalating substantially. “With the rising concerns over the environmental pollution caused by the smoke emitted by automobiles, vehicle manufacturers are compelled to include engine air filters in their machines. This, as a result, is reflecting greatly on the sales of engine air filters, worldwide,” says a TMR analyst. The advent of electric vehicles, however, may limit the demand for engine air filters in the near future, restraining the growth of this market.

Overall, the future of the worldwide market for engine air filters looks thriving. The opportunity in this market is projected to reach US$479.5 mn by 2017 end. Researchers expect it to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.40% during the period from 2017 to 2022 and attain a value of US$652.4 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Paper/Cellulose Filters to Lead Global Engine Air Filter Market in Terms of Filter Type

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the worldwide market for engine air filters on several important parameters. According to the report, paper/cellulose filters have been leading the filter type segment, owing to their remarkably high demand. Over the coming years, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance, rising at a CAGR of 6.30% during the period from 2017 to 2022. Engine air filters find extensive application in commercial vehicles and this trend is likely to continue over the next few years, states the research report.

Methylisothiazolinone Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2019 to 2029

January 29, 2020

Methylisothiazolinone Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Methylisothiazolinone Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Methylisothiazolinone Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Methylisothiazolinone Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Methylisothiazolinone Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Methylisothiazolinone Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Methylisothiazolinone market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Methylisothiazolinone Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Methylisothiazolinone Market:

  1. How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Methylisothiazolinone Market?
  2. Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
  3. How are companies in the Methylisothiazolinone market reducing their environmental footprint?
  4. Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
  5. What is the scope for innovation in the current Methylisothiazolinone Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

  • Market structure in various regions
  • Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Methylisothiazolinone Market
  • Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
  • Business prospects of leading players in the Methylisothiazolinone Market
  • The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape in methylisothiazolinone market

  • Strategies of key players and products offered in methylisothiazolinone market
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on methylisothiazolinone market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

    • NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect the formal positions or views of the company. 

    Cloud Gaming Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, etc.

    January 29, 2020

    Cloud

    The Cloud Gaming Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

    Cloud Gaming Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.  The Global Cloud Gaming Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

    Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
     Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek GmbH, PlayKey, Utomik (Kalydo), 51ias.com (Gloud), Cyber Cloud, Yunlian Technology, Liquidsky, BlacknutSAS, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), LeCloud.

    2018 Global Cloud Gaming Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Cloud Gaming industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

    Global Cloud Gaming market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

    Market Segmentation:

    On the basis of products, report split into, Video Streaming, File Streaming.

    This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including PC, Connected TV, Tablet, Smartphone.

    Cloud Gaming Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cloud Gaming market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

    The report focuses on global major leading Cloud Gaming Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

    The Cloud Gaming industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

    Table of Contents

    1 Cloud Gaming Market Overview
    2 Global Cloud Gaming Market Competition by Manufacturers
    3 Global Cloud Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
    4 Global Cloud Gaming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
    5 Global Cloud Gaming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    6 Global Cloud Gaming Market Analysis by Application
    7 Global Cloud Gaming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    8 Cloud Gaming Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
    12 Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast (2018-2025)
    13 Research Findings and Conclusion
    14 Appendix

    Mobile Directional Control Valve Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2026

    January 29, 2020

    The ‘Mobile Directional Control Valve market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

    A collective analysis of Mobile Directional Control Valve market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Mobile Directional Control Valve market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Mobile Directional Control Valve market, have also been charted out in the report.

    One of the most dynamic points that makes the Mobile Directional Control Valve market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Mobile Directional Control Valve market into

    The following manufacturers are covered:
    Daifuku
    Schaefer Systems International
    KION Group (Dematic)
    Murata Machinery
    Vanderlande
    Mecalux
    Beumer group
    Fives group
    KUKA (Swisslog AG)
    Intelligrated
    Knapp
    Kardex AG
    TGW Logistics
    Grenzebach
    Witron
    Viastore
    System Logistics

    Segment by Regions
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan

    Segment by Type
    Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
    Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
    Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
    Robotic Systems

    Segment by Application
    E-commerce & Retail
    Food & Beverage
    Manufacturing
    Pharmaceutical
    Airport
    Others

    , according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

    The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Mobile Directional Control Valve market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

    Queries that the Mobile Directional Control Valve market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

    The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration

    How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

    How much profit does each geography hold at present

    How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

    How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

    Significant takeaways from the study:

    The Mobile Directional Control Valve market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Mobile Directional Control Valve market.

    Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

    Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.

