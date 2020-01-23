Engine Oil Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market was valued at US$ 1.69 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.56 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.33 % during a forecast period.

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

Growing request for plastic antioxidants across various end-use industrial verticals like packaging and automotive is major factor estimated to drive growth of the potential market over the next years. In addition, various features offered by plastic antioxidants like resistance against acid, chemicals, hardness, and others are among some factor projected to fuel implementation of these products, which in turn projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Furthermore, plastic antioxidants have wide range of end-use application in various industrial sectors with high efficiency, which in turn projected to drive growth of the global market.

Plastic Antioxidants Market

Based on polymer resin segment, the ABS resin segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing request and manufacturing of ABS in Asia-Pacific, especially in China. China accounts for more than one-third of the global capacity of ABS and more than half of its global consumption. This is majorly because of the growing request for electrical & electronic devices and consumer appliances in China. The strong and durable nature of ABS drives its demand in various industries, like home appliances, electrical & electronics, and automobiles.

On the basis of antioxidant type segment, the phosphite & phosphonite segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The ability of phosphite and phosphonite antioxidants to provide better color stabilization and its melt viscosity to plastics are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growing request for plastics from the building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and automotive industries is estimated to fuel the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market in the region. In addition, the increasing population and increasing disposable income in countries such as like China and India are fueling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific, thereby driving the global global plastic antioxidants market.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Plastic Antioxidants Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Plastic Antioxidants market.

Scope of Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Polymer Resin

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Other Polymer Resins

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Antioxidant Type

• Phenolic Antioxidants

• Phosphite & Phosphonite Antioxidants

• Antioxidant Blends

• Other Antioxidants

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

• BASF

• Songwon

• Adeka Corporation

• Solvay

• SI Group

• Clariant

• Sumitomo Chemical

• 3V Sigma S.P.A

• Dover Chemical Corporation

• Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Ampacet Corporation

• A.Schulman

• Astra Polymers Compounding Co Ltd.

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Evonik Industries

• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

• Lanxess

• Milliken & Company

• Omnova Solutions Inc.

• Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

• Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A.

• Wells Plastics Ltd

• Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

