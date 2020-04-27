MARKET REPORT
Engineered Stone Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis -Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities from 2019-2027
Engineered Stone Market: Introduction
- Engineered stone is a composite material, which is also known as agglomerated stone. It is made by binding crushed stone with adhesive such as polymeric resin or cement mixture. Polymer concrete, engineered quartz, and engineered marble stone are few of the engineered stones available in the market.
- Engineered stone is widely used in kitchen countertops, walls, and flooring applications. Engineered stone is non-porous and is harder as well as flexible than natural stone. They are resistant to bacterial growth and thus help in maintaining a hygienic environment.
- Engineered stones do not crack due to the presence of polymeric resins such as epoxy, polyester, etc. These polymeric resins prevent cracking of engineered stone under flexural pressure and allow flexibility to the stone.
Key Drivers of Global Engineered Stone Market
- Engineered stones are environment-friendly, as 94 % of its content includes crushed waste stone left in quarries or from natural stone beds. Rise in demand for environment-friendly and sustainable building products for various applications such as kitchen worktops, flooring, raised flooring, internal cladding, vanity tops, and bathroom furnishings for residential and commercial construction projects is driving the global engineered stone market.
- Increase in awareness about growing pollution is driving contractors as well as construction material manufacturer to utilize as well as produce recyclable engineered stone. This is expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period.
- Rapid growth of the building & construction industry across the globe is one of the other prime reasons driving the global engineered stone market. Engineered stone can be produced in large sizes and are non-porous in nature. These can be used in wet areas such as washrooms, swimming pools, showers, bath tubs, etc. All these factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Rise in Demand for Cement Adhesive for Manufacturing of Engineered Stone
- Bonding agents that are inert and do not produce any form of allergens are driving the demand for cement adhesives for engineered stone. This may provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of engineered stone in the market.
- Focus on recyclable engineered stone products, such as porcelain sink, liquor bottles, beer bottles, wine bottles, and perfume bottles, etc. with unique aesthetic appeal is anticipated to create several growth opportunities in the global market
Discoloration of Engineered Stone Due to UV Exposure Likely to Hamper Market
- Engineered stone contain polymeric resins, which are not UV stable leading to discoloration of the stone and breakdown of the resin binder. Continuous exposure to UV rays leads to hardening of binding agents, which results in loss of flexural strength of engineered stone over time. Therefore, these stones are not suitable for outdoor applications.
- Engineered stones, such as quartz, is less heat-resistant as compared to granite, limestone, and marble. Quartz-based engineered stone can be damaged by sudden temperature change and are more sensitive to both thermal expansion and contraction. All these factors are expected to restrain the global engineered stone market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of Global Engineered Stone Market
In terms of region, the global engineered stone market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is a leading region. The engineered stone market in countries, such as China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, etc., is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, growing construction activities, and changing economic status are some of the prime factors boosting the market in the region.
- Europe is an established market, in terms of consumption of engineered stone. Italy is a leading supplier of engineered stone in the region. Repairing and renovation activities in Germany, France, and the U.K. are likely to boost the demand for engineered stone during the forecast period. Countries in Rest of Europe, such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, etc., also expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of engineered stone due to rising construction index and growing construction activities in the region.
- In North America, the U.S. is a leading consumer of engineered stone. Growing emphasis on utilizing recyclable and green construction materials are likely to propel the demand for engineered stone in the region.
- The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. High import cost and inadequate production infrastructure are anticipated to hamper the market growth in these regions. However, rising construction activities in Brazil, GCC, and South Africa due to increase in expat population is expected to boost the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Players in Global Market
Research & development and capacity expansion are key strategies adopted by top players operating in the global engineered stone market.
Key players operating in the global engineered stone market include:
- Granite & Marble Specialties
- St.A. WORLD-WIDE
- Diresco
- Viatera USA
- Quartzforms
- RMS
- Santa Margherita Spa
- Silestone
- Stone Italiana S.p.A.
- Tchnistone
- VICOSTONE
- Topzstone
Crowdfunding Market to Develop New Growth Story | GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Petreon, Tilt, Circle Up
Global Crowdfunding Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Crowdfunding market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Crowdfunding market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Petreon, Tilt, Circle Up, Angel List, Rocket Hub, Dragon Innovation, YouCaring, CrowdRise, DonorsChoose
Global Crowdfunding Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
Global Crowdfunding Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Crowdfunding Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital through the collective effort of friends, family, customers, and individual investors. This approach taps into the collective efforts of a large pool of individuals primarily online via social media and crowdfunding platforms and leverages their networks for greater reach and exposure. Social media as a source of free of cost promotion and crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth of the social media and a mobile-savvy population in emerging countries, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, it is more efficient fundraising, it gains you early adopters & loyal advocates and it generates traction & social proof. These benefits also rising demand of Crowdfunding among its users. However, time consuming process is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Crowdfunding across the world.
Essential Features & key highlights of the report:
Key players:
GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Petreon, Tilt, Circle Up, Angel List, Rocket Hub, Dragon Innovation, YouCaring, CrowdRise, DonorsChoose
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
> Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending
> Reward-Based
> Equity Investment
> Donation
> Others
By Application:
> Entrepreneurship
> Social Causes
> Movies & Theatre
> Technology
> Publishing
> Others
Geographical Breakdown:
Market Segment by Countries, covering
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
The report provides a basic overview of the Crowdfunding industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.
Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Crowdfunding industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Crowdfunding based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Crowdfunding Market.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information the key players in the Global Crowdfunding Market
2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Crowdfunding Market
3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Crowdfunding Market
4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Crowdfunding Market
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Crowdfunding Market
The report covers the following chapters
Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Crowdfunding market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.
Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.
Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Crowdfunding Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;
Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Crowdfunding Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;
Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;
Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of Crowdfunding and demand map.
Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)
Chapter 15, deals won by Global Crowdfunding Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
Software Defined Perimeter Market Growth, Enhancements and Global Developments 2020 : Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc
Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Precise Outlook and Future Scope 2026:
Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Industry 2020 global market research report analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
What is a Software-Defined Perimeter?
What Is a Software-Defined Perimeter?
Implementing SDP allows organizations to restrict network access and provide customized, manageable and secure access to networked systems.Connectivity is based on the need-to-know-model, meaning each device and identity must be verified before being granted access to the network.
What Does a Software-Defined Perimeter Do?
An SDP solution allows IT Managers to deploy gateways on-premise or over the cloud, securing employees’ remote access to cloud and on-premise applications, all while keeping sensitive data within the organizational network. It has been shown to stop all forms of network attacks including DDoS, Man-in-the-Middle, Server Query (OWASP10) and Advanced Persistent Threat
Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market competition by price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Catbird Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Cryptzone North America Inc, Intel Corporation, Velocloud Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc
Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market on the basis of by Type is:
End Point
Controller
Gateway
By Application, the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is segmented into:
BFSI
Defense
Education
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Regional Analysis For Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Additionally, the report enables a market player not only to plan but also execute lucrative Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) business strategies based on growing market needs by emphasizing leading competitor’s strategic moves which include recent mergers, ventures, acquisitions, business expansion, product launches, branding, and promotional activities.
Furthermore, the report encompasses the key strategic developments of the market comprising new product launch, research & development, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures agreements, and regional growth of main players in the market on the global and regional basis.
This report provides:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market.
– Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) market.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Industry Overview of Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market:
- Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Competition Analysis by Players
- Company (Top Players) Profiles
- Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) MarketSize by Type and Application (2013-2019)
- Market Forecast byRegions, Type and Application (2020-2026)
- Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Dynamics
- Market Effect FactorsAnalysis
- ResearchFinding/Conclusion
- Appendix
Intelligent Vending Machines Market 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2025
A vending machine is basically a device which distributes items which are stored inside the machine in exchange of the inserted tokens or coins. An intelligent vending machine is not only distributes items but also, engages consumers with the help of audio, video, touch-screen controls, cashless payment, and scent. An intelligent vending machine dispenses stuffs such as beverages, tobacco products, and packaged food. Increasing demand for such self-service machineries in the regions such as Europe and North America majorly drives the request for intelligent vending machines in previous years.
Geographically, Western Europe is estimated to be the leading player in global intelligent vending machines market followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, MEA, and Japan regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop as the largest market due to the enlarged growth in public transportation applications in regions such as China and India over forecast period.
Get more insights at: Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market 2020-2025
The global intelligent vending machines market segmentation dependent on product, application, technology, and region. By product, this market is classi0fied into tobacco, beverages, ready-to-eat, snacks, and others. Among these, the beverages segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Though, the ready-to-eat segment is expected to raise traction into upcoming years. Based on geography, the market is explored across, Asia-America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. Americas is expected to dominate the largest market share, owing to increase in need to implement LCD screens for revealing food products calories as per the U.S. regulations. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the growth of market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are estimated to increase the progress of market in Asia-Pacific region.
Global intelligent vending machines market: Key Players are Crane Co., Azkoyen Group, FAS Internationa; S.P.A., Fuji Electric Co., Glory Ltd., Ingenico S.A., Canteen, Crane Co., Intel Corporation, Royal Vendors Inc., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
Global intelligent vending machines market: Segmentation
By type
- Snacks
- Commodity
- Beverage
- Others
By Application
- Shopping malls
- Fast food restaurant
- Public transport
- Retail stores
- Hospitals
- Airport
- Hotels
- Schools
- Railway station
- Business center
By Technology
- Telemetry systems
- Cashless systems
- Voice recognition
By Product
- Bakery products
- Salty and savory snacks
- Beverages
- Confectionery products
- Others
By Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Global intelligent vending machine market: Trends
- Increasing demand for retrofitted vending machines
- Product customizations
- Real-time data collection over intelligent vending machines
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market’:
– Analysis of future prospects as well as global intelligent vending machine market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)
– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.
– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.
– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.
– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.
– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market
– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
