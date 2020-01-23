Connect with us

Engineering Software Market is expected to grow US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025: Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG

1 hour ago

The “Engineering Software to 2025 by Software Type (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, EDA); and Application (Plant Design, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Product Design & Testing and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Engineering Software market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Engineering Software players in the market and their key developments.

Engineering Software Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by software type, and application, engineering software market is expected to grow US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025 from US$ 24.35 Bn in 2016. The developing economies worldwide such as such as Ethiopia, India, China, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Tanzania and Myanmar among others are experiencing a high growth in its construction sector. This has resulted in development of new households and other commercial construction. With the construction sector growing, the demand for engineering software will increase.

The report profiles key players such Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG, Synopsys, Nemetschek Vectorworks, Inc. Integraph Corporation (Hexagon AB) among others.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry includes the exclusive partnership between KBC Advance Technologies and EQUIPSYS, for integration of their Petro-SIZE® process design modules with KBC’s market-leading process simulator Petro-SIMTM. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance the Petro-SIM engineering environment for a universal approach to equipment sizing and rating in process design and troubleshooting across the upstream oil and gas, oil refining and petrochemicals industries.

The global engineering software market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe is one of the prominent regions in engineering software market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of engineering software in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth manufacturing sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for engineering software market.

In the global engineering software market for the drafting & 3D modeling segment by application, there is a constant pressure on plant O/Os and EPC companies to fulfil the global demands in a highly competitive market environment. Faster and cheaper delivery to the market helps in reducing project margins and anticipates more for less in the current CAPEX process, marine and power market. Thus, power and manufacturing industries are implementing solutions that enables them to meet higher production objectives and stringent regulatory requirements for building a plant. Engineers are generally dependent on models and drawings of their respective projects to assist their work. 2D CAD models do not always offer required accuracy and speed thus, the professionals are using 3D modelling for enhanced efficiency and visual of their designs. 3D modelling offers several benefits, which includes enhancement in the design quality, easy documentation, increased designer productivity, automatic design redrawing, international standards compliance, better client visualization, design time reduction, data and drawings savings, as well as cost savings. Thus, the drafting & 3D modeling segment by application for engineering software market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Engineering Software Market – Strategic Insights
Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global engineering software market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the engineering software market landscape are listed below-

2017: PTC and ANSYS announced a solution that is expected enable ANSYS engineering simulation technology to be rapidly added to applications built on the ThingWorx.

2016: Announced launch of its PTC AgileWorx™ solution that would be industry’s first most agile solution designed to facilitate product engineering teams with improvised innovation and time-to-market.

2016: Rockwell Automation enhanced its Studio 5000 Software with integrated development environment. The advanced version includes expanded integration with engineering tools, pre-developed application content to replace custom code, and new features to help enhance security.

Global Laparoscopy Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Laparoscopy market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Laparoscopy industry.. The Laparoscopy market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Laparoscopy market research report:

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, OLYMPUS, Covidien, Boston Scientific, Stryker, KARL STORZ, Smith & Nephew, Richard Wolf, Aesculap(B. Braun), Intuitive Surgical, PAJUNK, Kangji, Tonglu Yida, OPTCAL, SHIKONGHOU, Shenda

By Type
Trocars, Hand-assist Devices, Operating Equipments

By Application
General Surgery, Gynecology, Others

The global Laparoscopy market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Laparoscopy market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Laparoscopy. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Laparoscopy Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Laparoscopy market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Laparoscopy market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Laparoscopy industry.

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market 2019-2024 Industry Application, Growth Outlook, Types, Top Players (Sartorius AG (BBI), Thermo Fisher, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Danaher (Pall), Eppendorf AG, Praj Hipurity Systems) |Demand Forecast Report

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market study provides independent information about the Bioreactors and Fermenters industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments, size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies’ profiles including business overview and recent development.

Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry Report covers Top Players, Types, Applications, Trend, Size, Share etc., provides in detail a depth Analysis of Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry Report, which helps the experts to take decision based on Global study provided in the research report. This report is latest published by ‘Orian Research’ which further classifies the report into detail.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry are –
• Sartorius AG （BBI）
• Thermo Fisher
• Merck KGaA
• GE Healthcare
• Danaher (Pall)
• Eppendorf AG
• Praj Hipurity Systems
• Pierre Guerin (DCI-Biolafitte)
• ZETA
• Applikon Biotechnology
• Bioengineering AG
• Infors HT
• Solaris

The Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Bioreactors and Fermenters industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Bioreactors and Fermenters, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 82 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

By Type:
• Single-use Bioreactors
• Multiple-use Bioreactors

By Application:
• Biopharmaceutical Companies
• CROs
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others

The Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

By Region:
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East & Africa

With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market
Section 1: Product definition, type and application, Global and Regional market overview;
Section 2: Global Market competition by company;
Section 3: Global sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4: Global sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5: India export and import;
Section 6: Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7: Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8: SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9: Conclusion.

Aquaculture Market Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2020-2030

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Advanced report on ‘Aquaculture Market’ Added by prophecymarketinsights.com, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Aquaculture market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Aquaculture Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market also the SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting the segment of the overall market.

Key Players Involve in Aquaculture Market:

Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Lerøy Midt AS, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Tassal Group Limited, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., and Huon Aquaculture Group Limited.

Aquaculture Market Segmentation:

  • By Environment (Fresh Water, Marine Water, Brackish Water)
  • By Product (Crap, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Sea Bass, Sea Bream, Trout, and Others)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter One Global Aquaculture Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Aquaculture Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Aquaculture Market

Global Aquaculture Market Sales Market Share

Global Aquaculture Market by product segments

Global Aquaculture Market by Regions

Chapter two Global Aquaculture Market segments

Global Aquaculture Market Competition by Players

Global Aquaculture Sales and Revenue by Type

Global Aquaculture Sales and Revenue by applicants

Chapter three Global Aquaculture Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel: Marketing channel trend and development, indirect marketing, and direct marketing included in the global Aquaculture Market.

Market Positioning of Aquaculture Market: Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Distributors/Traders List, Target Client

Market affecting Factors Analysis: Economic/Political Environmental Change, Technology Progress/Risk in Aquaculture Market, Substitutes Threat, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, and Technology Progress in Related Industry.

Finally, the global Aquaculture Market offers an overall research conclusion and a market feasibility of investing in new projects is evaluated. Global Aquaculture Market is a valuable source of guidance and way for individuals and companies interested in the sales of the market.

