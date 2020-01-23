Engineering Software Market is expected to grow US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025: Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG

The “Engineering Software to 2025 by Software Type (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, EDA); and Application (Plant Design, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Product Design & Testing and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Engineering Software market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Engineering Software players in the market and their key developments.

Engineering Software Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by software type, and application, engineering software market is expected to grow US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025 from US$ 24.35 Bn in 2016. The developing economies worldwide such as such as Ethiopia, India, China, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Tanzania and Myanmar among others are experiencing a high growth in its construction sector. This has resulted in development of new households and other commercial construction. With the construction sector growing, the demand for engineering software will increase.

The report profiles key players such Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG, Synopsys, Nemetschek Vectorworks, Inc. Integraph Corporation (Hexagon AB) among others.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry includes the exclusive partnership between KBC Advance Technologies and EQUIPSYS, for integration of their Petro-SIZE® process design modules with KBC’s market-leading process simulator Petro-SIMTM. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance the Petro-SIM engineering environment for a universal approach to equipment sizing and rating in process design and troubleshooting across the upstream oil and gas, oil refining and petrochemicals industries.

The global engineering software market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe is one of the prominent regions in engineering software market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of engineering software in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth manufacturing sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for engineering software market.

In the global engineering software market for the drafting & 3D modeling segment by application, there is a constant pressure on plant O/Os and EPC companies to fulfil the global demands in a highly competitive market environment. Faster and cheaper delivery to the market helps in reducing project margins and anticipates more for less in the current CAPEX process, marine and power market. Thus, power and manufacturing industries are implementing solutions that enables them to meet higher production objectives and stringent regulatory requirements for building a plant. Engineers are generally dependent on models and drawings of their respective projects to assist their work. 2D CAD models do not always offer required accuracy and speed thus, the professionals are using 3D modelling for enhanced efficiency and visual of their designs. 3D modelling offers several benefits, which includes enhancement in the design quality, easy documentation, increased designer productivity, automatic design redrawing, international standards compliance, better client visualization, design time reduction, data and drawings savings, as well as cost savings. Thus, the drafting & 3D modeling segment by application for engineering software market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Engineering Software Market – Strategic Insights

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global engineering software market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the engineering software market landscape are listed below-

2017: PTC and ANSYS announced a solution that is expected enable ANSYS engineering simulation technology to be rapidly added to applications built on the ThingWorx.

2016: Announced launch of its PTC AgileWorx™ solution that would be industry’s first most agile solution designed to facilitate product engineering teams with improvised innovation and time-to-market.

2016: Rockwell Automation enhanced its Studio 5000 Software with integrated development environment. The advanced version includes expanded integration with engineering tools, pre-developed application content to replace custom code, and new features to help enhance security.

