Enhanced Oil Recovery Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2023

Published

1 hour ago

on

MARKET REPORT

What’s driving the Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market growth? Key Players are: Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc

Published

18 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market Size by Product (Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Needleless Connectors), by Application (Anti-Infectives, Enteral nutrition) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
Home infusion therapy devices are devices that are used to deliver medications through a needle or catheter into a vein outside the hospital or clinical setting.

The global home infusion therapy devices market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The growing demand for home infusion therapy devices is due to factors such as rising geriatric population and raising awareness regarding the services of home infusion, growing incidence of cancer, diabetes, immune deficiencies, and infections, along with favorable reimbursement scenarios, is driving the growth of the market globally. However, lack of trained manpower along with vast product recalls and lack of standard usage guidelines are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global home infusion therapy devices market is primarily segmented based on different product, application, and regions. On the basis of product, the market is divided into infusion pumps, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, needleless connectors, elastomeric pumps, and others. The applications covered in the study include anti-infectives, endocrinology, enteral nutrition, chemotherapy, hydration therapy, parenteral infusion, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market are –

Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Terumo Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Care Fusion Corporation, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Randox Laboratories Ltd.

On the basis of product:

Infusion Pumps
Intravenous Sets
IV Cannulas
Needleless Connectors
Elastomeric Pumps
Other Types

On the basis of application:

Anti-Infectives
Endocrinology
Enteral nutrition
Chemotherapy
Hydration Therapy
Parenteral Infusion
Other Applications

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market Overview

Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Type

5.1. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Infusion Pumps, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Intravenous Sets, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by IV Cannulas, 2015-2026

5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.5. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Needleless Connectors, 2015-2026

5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.6. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Elastomeric Pumps, 2015-2026

5.6.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.7. Global Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market, by Other Products, 2015-2026

5.7.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Continued…………

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

MARKET REPORT

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market-Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

29 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2026 from USD 6.00 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Geography
Hazardous Area Equipment is having growing demand due to the growing focus on increasing safety measures in industries, especially process and cooling, is creating a good demand for flame- and explosion-proof hazardous area equipment such as industrial controls, motors, cable glands and accessories, strobe beacons, and lighting.

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market is majorly segmented by product, connectivity service, and applications. By product, the market is segmented as Cable Glands and Accessories, Process Instruments, Industrial Controls, Motors, Strobe Beacons, Lighting Products, Sensors, Fire Alarms/Call Points, Speakers and Tone Generators, and Visual and Audible Combination Units. The market is segmented by connectivity service, which includes Wired, and Wireless. Hazardous Area Types of equipment are applied in different applications including Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, and Others.

Geographically, the Hazardous Area Equipment Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the largest market for Hazardous Area Equipment market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The high growth of the market in Middle East & Africa can be attributed to the presence of world’s largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries which are highly prone to explosion.

The years that have been considered for the study are:
• Base year – 2018
• Estimated year – 2019
• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market during the forecast period
• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities
• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain
• Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, connectivity service, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning
• Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market

Key Players in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Are:

• Honeywell International Inc.
• PATLITE Corporation
• Eaton Corporation Plc
• Siemens AG
• Emerson Electric Co.
• NHP Electric Engineering Products
• Rockwell Automation
• E2S Warning Signals
• ABB Ltd.
• R.STAHL AG
• Werma Signaltek
• Federal Signal Corporation
• Potter Signal Co.
• Qunitex GmbH
• Tomar Electronics

Key Target Audience:

• Hazardous Area Equipment material manufacturers
• Raw material suppliers
• Hazardous Area Equipment traders and distributors
• Research & development institutions
• Industry Associations
The scope of the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Hazardous Area Equipment – Product & Service Market based on product, connectivity service, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Hazardous Area Equipment – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Product

• Cable Glands and Accessories
• Process Instruments
• Industrial Controls
• Motors
• Strobe Beacons
• Lighting Products
• Sensors
• Fire Alarms/Call Points
• Speakers and Tone Generators
• Visual and Audible Combination Units
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service

• Wired
• Wireless
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas
• Chemical & Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverages
• Energy & Power
• Mining
• Others (Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Transportation)
Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, By Geography:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hazardous Area Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Hazardous Area Equipment Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hazardous Area Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hazardous Area Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Wet Cat Food Market Report: Globally Players, Applications, Types and Forecast to 2025

Published

44 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Wet Cat Food Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Wet Cat Food Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Wet Cat Food market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Wet Cat Food market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.

Global Wet Cat Food Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 111 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.

The vital Wet Cat Food insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Wet Cat Food, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Wet Cat Food type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Wet Cat Food competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Wax market. Leading players of the Wet Cat Food Market profiled in the report include:

  • Nestle Purina
  • Hill’s
  • WholeHearted
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Canidae
  • Wellness
  • Fancy Feast
  • Tiki Cat
  • Ramical
  • Yantai China Pet Foods
  • Wagg Foods
  • Mogiana Alimentos
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Many More..

Product Type of Wet Cat Food market such as: Meat, Meat with Soup, Grain Free, Gluten Free. 

Applications of Wet Cat Food market such as: Kitten, Adult, Adult 7+, Senior, All Life Stage. 

The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Wet Cat Food market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Wet Cat Food growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.

The complete perspective in terms of Wet Cat Food revenue, geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Wet Cat Food industry indicates the present and forecast trends.

A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.

Report Summary:

  • In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
  • The second part clear about the Wet Cat Food industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
  • The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
  • The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
  • The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
  • The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
  • All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.

