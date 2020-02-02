MARKET REPORT
ENT Diagnostic Devices Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2028
New Study about the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market by FMR
Fact.MR recently Published a ENT Diagnostic Devices Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.
As per the report, the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the ENT Diagnostic Devices , surge in development and research and more.
Resourceful Insights enclosed from the record:
• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market
• In-depth analysis of the advertising promotional Strategies adopted by market gamers
• in The Worldwide and domestic existence of different players the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market
• a Comprehensive analysis of the supply-demand tendencies in different Areas
• Manufacturing/production prowess of players working in The ENT Diagnostic Devices Market
The aggressive outlook Section offers information related to the different firms working from the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market landscape that is current. Product portfolio, the market share, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of every organization is shared in the report.
The Market report covers the following queries related to the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market:
1. What’s the estimated price of the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market in 2019?
2. Which region is expected to introduce a Array of opportunities to Market players at the ENT Diagnostic Devices sector?
3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The ENT Diagnostic Devices Market in the two years?
4. Which sector is expected to maintain the Industry Share in the ENT Diagnostic Devices industry?
5. What are In the ENT Diagnostic Devices Market?
Competitive Landscape: Notable Highlights
- In September 2018, Broncus Medical Inc. announced that company’s Archimedes™ Virtual Bronchoscopy Navigation System was studied to deliver enhanced access to solitary pulmonary nodules as per the data revealed by the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The Archimedes system is first of its kind real-time virtual bronchoscopy navigation system with embedded intra-procedure fused-fluoroscopic guidance feature.
- In April 2018, PENTAX Medical, an industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy systems launched a new HD endoscope system for ENT procedures in the U.S. The new DEFINA is a video processor and the J10 Series a combination of three endoscopes – Naso-Pharyngo-Laryngoscopes.
- In February 2018, Stryker Corporation, a leader in the ENT diagnostic devices market announced the completion of the acquisition of Entellus Medical, a leading medical technology provider.
- In January 2018, Cupris Health, a British start-up introduced TYM smartphone otoscope, which is a clinical-grade otoscope that can be plugged to a smartphone for taking high-resolution images and video of external ear canal and eardrum.
- In January 2017, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the completion of the acquisition of GN Otometrics, a leading provider of hearing and balance diagnostic tools. The acquisition is aimed at combining the product portfolio of Natus and Otometrics and further increase the growth potential.
Fact.MR report delivers information on notable developments of all the key players in the ENT diagnostic devices market. Profiled players in the ENT diagnostic devices market includes Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG, BioMed Jena GmbH, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, PATH medical GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Smith and Nephew PLC., Hedera Biomedics S.r.l., iHEARmedical, Inc., Hill-Rom., Veran Medical Technologies and Ambu A/S among others.
Fact.MR’s study offers incisive insights on the ENT diagnostic devices market. A summary of the report is available upon request.
Top 5 Players Hold 56% of ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Revenues
The ENT diagnostic devices market remains moderately consolidated among top 5 players who hold over half the market share. Top 5 players in the ENT diagnostic devices market are Medtronic Plc, Fujifilm Corporation, Smith and Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated. Mergers and acquisitions are the prominent growth strategies adopted by these players. In addition, R&D collaborations are also prominent to lower the prices of ENT diagnostic devices.
The ENT diagnostic devices market is also witnessing the emergence of local start-ups who are introducing low-priced devices. Owing to the successful penetration of these devices, the start-ups and small players have increased manufacturing capacities as well as regional market presence. Increasing revenues of these companies are challenging the hegemony of leading players in the ENT diagnostic devices market.
Focus on Care Delivery Introduces Breakthrough Innovations in ENT Diagnostic Devices Landscape
As the medtech industry has shifted from marketing model to a care delivery model, greater strides are underway in the field of the medical diagnostic technology landscape. In a bid to introduce improved diagnosis, the ENT diagnostic devices marketplace has witnessed the introduction of multiple breakthrough innovations.
Telemedicine is a phenomenon in the otolaryngology which brings medical care to patients. Although, otolaryngology has witnessed slower adoption of telemedicine, advances in audiograms, diagnostic imaging and endoscopy have increased use of telemedicine approach.
Further, to bridge the gap between patient and point of care, ENT diagnostic devices market is witnessing the introduction of smart devices. For instance, after Cupris Health’s introduction of smartphone otoscope in January 2018, in May 2018, hearX Group introduced the world’s first clinically validated smartphone audiometry solution hearTest.
Prevalence of ENT Disorders and Significant Penetration of ENT Surgeries
Problems associated with ear, nose and throat are among the most common factors responsible for hospital visits, particularly among the pediatric population. The ageing population has further increased the number of hospital visits for ENT problems across the globe. According to a survey study by Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, prevalence of tinnitus was found to be between 8 to 25.3% of the population of the United States. Between 10 to 30% of the population in the United States and Europe is affected by Sinusitis.
Advances in the accessibility of healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies for ENT procedures have increased the number of ENT surgeries performed for the treatment of ENT related diseases. Prevalence of ENT disorders and rising penetration of ENT surgeries are expected to increase the importance of ENT diagnostic devices in the future.
High Cost of the ENT Diagnostic Devices to Hamper Market Growth
Acquiring an ENT diagnostic device involves an initial capital investment of device purchase and set up, and further cost of repair and maintenance. The cost recovery depends on uncertain factors such as the number of procedures performed per day. Further, limited financial support in specific locations impedes the adoption of improved ENT diagnostic devices in the healthcare facilities.
In addition, developing markets lack the awareness regarding the full potential of ENT diagnostic devices, thereby restraining the growth of the ENT diagnostic devises market. Also, inadequate healthcare infrastructure of these markets shows unreadiness for the adoption of advanced ENT devices owing to lack of knowledge and financial abilities.
Being First-Line Tools in Disease Management, ENT Diagnostic Devices Witness Higher Installation Base
As diagnosis plays a crucial role in disease management, doctors remain heavily dependent on diagnostic testing. Particularly in the ENT field, observation of ear, nose and throat remains challenging owing to the physiology of organs. ENT diagnostic devices aid in the efficient management of ENT diseases.
In addition, efficient diagnostic devices significantly reduce the time required in disease evaluation, thereby leading to faster treatment determination. Further, the rate of installation of ENT diagnostic devices has increased owing to positive patient outcomes. With the increasing awareness regarding the advantages of ENT diagnostic devices among healthcare professionals as well as patients, installation of ENT diagnostic devices is likely to rise in the future.
Definition
ENT diagnostic devices are the group of instrument or equipment used for the diagnostic procedures of ear, nose and throat (ENT). Based on function, ENT diagnostic device can be used to observe, guide the diagnostic device, aid in surgical treatment or in detection of defect or ability in hearing.
About the Report
Fact.MR has compiled a new study of ENT diagnostic devices market and published a report titled, “ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report covers all the vital market facets that hold a prominent influence on the growth of the ENT diagnostic devices market.
ENT Diagnostic Devices: Market Structure
The ENT diagnostic devices market report delivers an in-depth analysis on the ENT diagnostic devices market structure. The ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented on the basis of product, modality and end user.
Based on product, the ENT diagnostic devices market is segmented into ENT endoscopes, electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy systems and hearing screening devices. In ENT endoscope segment, the ENT diagnostic devices market is studied for laryngoscopes, sinuscopes, otoscopes, fiberscopes and bronchoscopes.
Under the hearing screening devices, the ENT diagnostic devices market is studied for audiometers, auditory brainstem response analyzers, tympanometers and otoacoustic emissions analyzers.
Based on modality, the ENT diagnostic devices market is studied for hand-held devices, portable devices and fixed devices. End user segment of the ENT diagnostic devices market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and ENT clinics.
The global ENT diagnostic devices market analysis is based on the market study in key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.
ENT Diagnostic Devices Market – Additional Questions Answered
In addition to the aforementioned insights, the ENT diagnostic devices market report delivers an all-inclusive market analysis that can answer some of the baffling questions business professionals interested in the ENT diagnostic devices market.
- Based on the ear, nose and throat diseases, which diagnostic device will witness highest consumption in 2019?
- What will be the impact of regulatory framework and reimbursement policies on the growth of the ENT diagnostic devices market during forecast?
- Which region present potential revenue stream for the ENT diagnostic devices market in 2019?
- Which end user will present significant level of ENT Diagnostic devices adoption in 2019?
ENT Diagnostic Devices Market – Research Methodology
The ENT diagnostic devices market report provides a thorough discussion on the research methodology used to study the ENT diagnostic devices market. In the research methodology section, research approaches used such as primary and secondary research during the course of ENT diagnostic devices market are covered.
Primary research approach includes a comprehensive interviews with industry savants and domain-specific analysts. Secondary research includes an in-depth study of industry database, company press releases, published industry articles and other credible market sources.
Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR
- Proven past record for delivering high-quality market reports
- Customized reports available without any holdups
- Stringent quality control process to ensure faultless execution
- 24/7 customer support for domestic and international clients
- Disciplined and structured market research methodology
Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this ENT Diagnostic Devices Market report:
Chapter 1 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market – Executive Summary
Chapter 2 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Taxonomy
2.1.2 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Definition
2.2 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2018 to 2028
22.3 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market: Macroeconomic Factors
2.3.1 Economic Outlook
2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises
2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation
2.3.4 Supply chain Issues
2.4 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Dynamics
2.5 Supply Chain
2.6 Cost Structure
2.7 Pricing Analysis
2.8 Strategy and Analysis
2.9 List of Distributors
2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region
2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future
Chapter 3 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Type
3.1 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2018 to 2028
3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region
3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region
3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region
Chapter 4 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Design
4.1 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2018 to 2028
Chapter 5 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Region
5.1 ENT Diagnostic Devices Market Size and Forecast, 2018 to 2028
Chapter 6 Company Profile
Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information
Television Unit Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026
Indepth Read this Television Unit Market
TMR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.
According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters which are likely to boost the market while within the decade’s rise have been discussed within the title.
Crucial Queries addressed at the report:
- That Company is predicted to control the market concerning market share?
- The best way Have evolving administration and regulatory policies?
- That Use of this key word is predicted to create the revenue?
- At the Moment, Which would be the most trends in the sector that is Television Unit ?
- The best way Are marketplace players currently adjusting into the prices of materials that are essential?
Essential Data included from the Television Unit Market research:
- The Political and financial prognosis in various regions along with the influence on the Television Unit economy
- Development Prospect of Television Unit market players at the growing markets
- Current And future prospects of varied sections of this Television Unit economy
- Y O Y Growth projection of those unique regional niches
- Impact Of those many regulatory policies available in the Television Unit market in various regions
Marketplace Segments Covered from the Television Unit Market
And, the expansion growth capacity Promote price of each one of sub-segments and those segments is included from the accounts.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Balloon Catheter Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2026
Balloon Catheter Market Report, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2019 -2026:
The report titled “Balloon Catheter Market” has recently added to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Balloon Catheter in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Terumo Corporation
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen
Jotech
QX Medical
Meril Life
Hexacath
Abbott Laboratories
Tokai Medical Products
Biosensors International
Cook Medical
Cardionovum
Cordis Corporation
Biotronik
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Normal Balloon Catheter
Cutting Balloon Catheter
Scoring Balloon Catheter
Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter
Stent Graft Balloon Catheter
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Hospitals
Public Hospitals
Private Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
This study mainly helps understand which Balloon Catheter market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Balloon Catheter players in the market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Balloon Catheter market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts.
Highlights of the Balloon Catheter market Report:
– Detailed overview of Balloon Catheter market
– Changing Balloon Catheter market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected Balloon Catheter market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Balloon Catheter market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1: To describe Balloon Catheter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2: To profile the top manufacturers of Balloon Catheter , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Balloon Catheter in 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 3: The Balloon Catheter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4: The Balloon Catheter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 10 and 11: To segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 12: Balloon Catheter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: To describe Balloon Catheter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Finally, Balloon Catheter market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Balloon Catheter industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.
Inorganic Fluorides Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2025
The global Inorganic Fluorides market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Inorganic Fluorides market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Inorganic Fluorides market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Inorganic Fluorides market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Inorganic Fluorides market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Shanghai Mintchem Development Co
Navin Fluorine International Limited
Aditya Birla Group
Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd
Sudfluor
Dakin
Honeywell
Dupont
Arkema
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride
Calcium Fluoride
Hydrogen Fluoride
Sodium Fluoride
Sulphur Hexafluoride
Others
Segment by Application
Aluminum Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Inorganic Fluorides market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Inorganic Fluorides market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Inorganic Fluorides market report?
- A critical study of the Inorganic Fluorides market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Inorganic Fluorides market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Inorganic Fluorides landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Inorganic Fluorides market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Inorganic Fluorides market share and why?
- What strategies are the Inorganic Fluorides market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Inorganic Fluorides market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Inorganic Fluorides market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Inorganic Fluorides market by the end of 2029?
