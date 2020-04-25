Enterprise Application Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Development Strategies, Regional Demand, Overview & Opportunities till 2025

Enterprise application is specially designed for back office transactional activities such as production, accounting, order management, as well as inventory control among other. Nowadays, companies are majorly focusing on improving their internal systems and processes by addressing the number of different challenges; it is resulting into growing demand for enterprise application among mid-sized as well as small organizations. As per the research, it is essential for the enterprises to incorporate their business resources, functions, as well as critical business processes to raise productivity and efficiency. In addition to this, companies are adopting enterprise applications to ensure improved profitability as well as increase working capital.

“Enterprise software, also known as enterprise application software (EAS), is computer software used to satisfy the needs of an organization rather than individual users. Such organizations include businesses, schools, interest-based user groups, clubs, charities, and governments. Enterprise software is an integral part of a (computer-based) information system; a collection of such software is called an Enterprise system.”

Likewise, implementation of enterprise application enables the organizations to integrate their business operations with channel partners, customers, and suppliers. On the other hand, selection of precise enterprise application varied according to the business process and outfits. These factors help to boost the global enterprise application market growth. In addition, SaaS model is increasing its huge acceptance over the traditional on-premise enterprise application. Furthermore, adoption of enterprise applications including SCM, CRM, and CRM allows smooth flow of data inside or outside of the company. However, sources such as social media could be used to gather as well as store information with the help of appropriate solutions.

The global enterprise application market segmentation can be done with the help of factors such as product, end-use, application, and geographical region. In terms of product, the market is segregated into ERP, CRM, Web Conferencing, SCM, BPM, CMS, EAM, and many others. As per the end-use, the global enterprise application market is fragmented into manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, telecom & IT, aerospace, defense, and others. In terms of application, the market is divided into cloud as well as on premise. According to the geographical regions, the global enterprise application market is segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Out of these, North America is one of the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for EAI solutions. In addition, the region has a huge rate of adoption across all the end-user verticals across the region.

AB (IFS), Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Industrial & Financial Systems, Infor Inc., International Business Corporation, SAP SE, Qad, Inc., Industrial & Financial Systems, Hewlett Packard & Enterprise Company are some of the leading players operating in the global enterprise application market. In addition, these market players are adopting strategies such as research & development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain their market footprints.

Segment Overview of Global Enterprise Application Market

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

CRM

ERP

SCM

Web Conferencing

BI

BPM

CMS

EAM

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom & IT

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

On-premise

Cloud

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Enterprise Application Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Enterprise Application Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Enterprise Application Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

