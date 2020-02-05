Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform Market size be at Forefront by 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global enterprise high productivity application platform market by technology (digitalization, process optimization, customer experience, and system modernization), industry (BFSI, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others), deployment-mode (cloud and on-premises) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies Salesforce, OutSystems, Mendix, ServiceNow, and Microsoft as the market leaders operating in the global enterprise high productivity application platform market.

Overview of the High Productivity Application Platform Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global enterprise high productivity application platform market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market trends for enterprise high productivity application platform market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for customer engagement and efficient business processes among enterprises. The integration of various functions and digital transformation is expected to drive efficiency in applications and cloud technologies for enterprises.

Enterprise high productivity platform vendors help companies to optimize their internal process as well as get high performing apps delivery for customer experience. Globally, organizations of different industry are modernizing their systems, transforming its customer reach along with bringing out the operational efficiency in its business processes.

According to our enterprise high productivity application platform market analysis, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors in this region, the adoption of these platforms are highest in the US. Several enterprises in this region are focusing to enhance custom built applications, agility, seamless integration, built-in security, and easy deployment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to market potential of countries such as China, India and investments in technologies of CRM and ERP. The enterprise high productivity platform market is surging with the IT market booming with CRM software adoption, which is becoming the backbone system for many retailing companies. Europe market is also expected to grow at a rapid CAGR owing to presence of many large enterprises in retail, automotive, banking, and utility industry in countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Italy. This platform helps enterprises in quick go-to-market and focus on innovating products in short period of time. The key component in the market would be various technology influx in integration of various applications in an organization.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the enterprise high productivity application platform market. Top CRM or BPM players along with strong cloud providers are leading the market, along with emerging vendors in digital space and are expected to grow owing to the need of organizations for a comprehensive approach while adopting digital technologies. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., new product launches and expansion strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Enterprise High Productivity Application Platform Market:

Salesforce

OutSystems

Mendix

ServiceNow

Microsoft

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring digital technology vendors that help their offerings in application or infrastructure architecture. For instance, Salesforce recently acquired Tableau to enhance its product portfolio coupled with analytics. Siemens acquired Mendix to enhance its product portfolio as well as accelerate its own cloud, IoT, and other digital applications.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Segmentation By Technology

Digitalization

Process Optimization

Customer Experience

System Modernization

The digitalization segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Segmentation By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Others

The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Segmentation By Deployment-Mode

hpaPaaS

On-prmises

The cloud segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the enterprise high productivity application platform market. The enterprise high productivity application platform combines various technologies of automation, mobility, cloud, analytics, and process streamlining to offer multiple innovative intelligent features in enterprise application efficiencies. By analyzing various enterprise applications and digital touchpoints, the vendors are expected to grow multi-folds during the forecast period. The digital technologies can help enterprises in better collaboration in production, development, and client satisfaction. The report discusses the market size in terms of technology, industry, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

