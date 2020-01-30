Enterprise Order Management (EOM) Market 2020-2026 | Ahold Delhaize, BJ’s Wholesale, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, IBM, Kohl’s, L Brands, Metro Groupe

The Research Insights has recently added the report titled global Enterprise Order Management (EOM) market in their huge database. It depicts a clear idea of the major players operating in the global market and the competitive hierarchy is also demonstrated pertaining to this market. Both the new and established players are indulging in strategic merger and acquisition activities in order to cut down on the product development costs.

Enterprise order management is the OMS (order management system) technology that lets a large retailer and retail brands offer omnichannel practices. Enterprise order management must do what any standard OMS does. It must have: Inventory Visibility, Order Orchestration, Intelligent Order Routing, Returns Management, and Analytics, Dynamic Simulations and enhanced functions.

Top Key Players:

Ahold Delhaize

BJ’s Wholesale

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

IBM

Kohl’s

L Brands

Metro Groupe

Publix

Tesco

Walgreen

Walmart

However, the technology that caters to the enterprise needs to be highly scalable. It also has to integrate seamlessly with many other retail technologies, and it must be very flexible. Also consider that these systems need to be able to complete orders across borders. Many large retailers are global, and need international capabilities.

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The sales of Enterprise Order Management (EOM) market products in each region are broken down by application to examine the hierarchy of the global deaf aid market. The sales figures related to each application of the market, of each regional fragment, are specified in the report.

