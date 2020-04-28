Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market Challenges on Upcoming Trends 2025

“Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2025) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Google, Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, VMware, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Vanilla Forums, Zimbra, Axero Solutions, Igloo Software, Zoho Corporation, Aurea Software Inc., SocialText Inc., Microsoft Corporation ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) industry Report also covers the manufacturers’ data, including: Shipment, Production, Consumption, CAGR, Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market influencing factors, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Scope of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market: Enterprise social networking focuses on the use of online social networks or social relations among people who share business interests and/or activities. Enterprise social networking is often a facility of enterprise social software (regarded as a primary component of Enterprise 2.0), which is essentially social software used in “enterprise” (business/commercial) contexts. It encompasses modifications to corporate intranets (referred to as social intranets) and other classic software platforms used by large companies to organize their communication, collaboration and other aspects of their intranets. Enterprise social networking is also generally thought to include the use of a standard external social networking service to generate visibility for an enterprise.

Since the cost of implementing enterprise social networks is high, such type of system can come across a financial burden to small and medium enterprises. In order to implement such type of platforms in organizations, expansion of IT infrastructure and training of employees is required. In addition, such type of platforms need other business technologies to integrate. This can enable the organizations to use the facilities of these platforms for business purposes, and to improve their communication with their customers. Small and medium sized companies may not be interested to invest in such type of social networking platforms, as the cost of such platforms is high. The high subscription cost of these platforms is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the enterprise social networks and online communities market during the period of assessment.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ On-demand

⦿ On-premise

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) market for each application, including-

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Government

⦿ Manufacturing

⦿ IT

⦿ Telecom

⦿ Retail

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Education

⦿ Media

⦿ Others

Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

