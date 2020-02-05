Environment Monitoring Systems Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2025

The environment monitoring process includes all activities which are conducted to monitor the quality of the environment, including air, water, sound, and soil.

Air pollution can be attributed to the presence of air pollutants which are either naturally occurring or generated due to human activities. Major air pollutants include particulate matters and gases such as NO 2 , SO 2 , CO, and ozone. The most common measure of monitoring air pollution (AQI) is based on particulate matters, NO 2 , SO 2 , CO, and ozone. AQI ranges from 0 to 500, with 0 being the best air quality and 500 as the worst.

Soil pollution is mainly caused by spilling of chemicals including oil and petrol from petrol stations and oil refineries and unscientific use of pesticides. Other major areas prone to soil pollution includes derelict land, landfill sites, and industrial sites. Considering other pollutions, soil pollution gets considerably lesser global attention. However, this is expected to change with more governments across the world enacting soil pollution law. For instance, in August 2018, the Chinese government passed the nation’s first law dedicated to soil protection and pollution prevention.

Water gets polluted mainly due to sewage and wastewater, garbage from households, and toxic chemicals from factories and industries. Water pollution is measured based on three attributes namely – physical features, chemical composition, and biological factors. Physical features involve factors including turbidity, viscosity, and concentration of water pollutant in parts per million (ppm). Chemical composition measurement involves testing the water for various parameters, including biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, and total organic carbon. Biological factors involve measuring water based on the presence of microbes and other aquatic organisms present in the water.

Sound pollution accounts for loud noises emanating from vehicles, industries, machinery, and other activities including the bursting of firecrackers and firearms. Sound pollution is mainly witnessed in urban regions with poor urban planning. Sound pollution is generally measured using a unit called decibel and is highly dependant on the time duration and distance of the sound source.

Environment monitoring systems are used widely by smart cities, community groups, educators, safety management groups, and researchers. Smart cities use the environment monitoring system for portraying the city’s pollution level since a lesser level of pollution helps the smart city management agencies to attract more investors in the city. Community group uses environment monitoring systems for gathering air/water/sound/soil quality data which is scientifically credible. Educators use the data gathered from the environment monitoring system for creating public awareness in the society and among the students for making the pollution curbing measures more active. Safety management groups use information gathered from the environment monitoring system to ensure safety and reduce the exposure of the people managed by them to pollution. Researchers use the environment monitoring system for collecting robust air/water/sound/soil quality data. Another major use of the environment monitoring system is in factories and industrial sites for monitoring the emission level of various chemicals.

Growing environment pollution is one of the major factors driving the need for environmental monitoring systems. Pollution causes disturbance to the ecosystem and gives rise to global warming and several human diseases. Environment monitoring systems helps to assess the level of pollution in a region and helps the government to take precautionary measures in case the pollution exceeds a certain level. It also helps the government to focus more on areas which produce more pollution. There is a growing demand for environment monitoring system from Asian countries, including India and China mainly due to the growing concern of pollution in these countries.

According to Infoholic Research, the global environment monitoring system market will grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the environment monitoring system market based on segments, which include application, components, and regions. In addition, environment monitoring system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Global environment monitoring system market is categorized based on three segments – application, components, and regions as shown below:

Applications include air pollution monitoring devices, sound pollution monitoring devices, soil pollution monitoring devices, and water pollution monitoring devices

include and Components include hardware, software, and

include and Regions include North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (RoW includes South America, Middle East and Africa)

Air pollution monitoring devices accounted for a major share of the global environment monitoring system market. Major air pollution monitoring devices include air quality meters and monitors, air monitoring software, and air monitoring station. These solutions measure particulate matters, gases including ozone, NO 2 , SO 2 , and CO. Some of the devices can measure temperature, dew point, and relative humidity also.

Hardware includes sensors, measuring instruments, and transmitters used for monitoring and transmitting environmental parameters. Software includes environment monitoring and management software which works along with the sensors and transmitters to provide dashboards and graphs for analysis. Services including installation, training, operation, maintenance, and equipment calibration service provided by vendors.