MARKET REPORT
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2017 – 2025
Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Snapshot
Concerns regarding the rising levels of pollution and looming threat of global warming have escalated in the recent past and a number of countries, developed or developing, have come together to reduce these concerns. One of the primary reason of environmental damage is the poor compliance of regulatory by various companies, and governments are now bringing in stricter regulations, which in turn is encouraging companies to implement advanced processes of environmental health and safety (EHS) software and services, providing a thrust to the market for the same.
The demand in the global environmental health and safety market is expected to increment at a strong CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, owing to a number of factors such as government initiatives to protect the environment, incremented investment by end users, and reduced cost of environmental compliance software, which is leading to its adoption across small and medium businesses. On the other hand, there is still a vast population base that is unaware of the availability of the EHS software and are still depending on traditional methods. This factor is obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.
The competitive landscape of the global environmental health and safety market is highly dependent on product innovation, as there is strong need for products that can work efficiently and can be installed in different business setups of diverse companies. The EHS market is primarily used by industries pertaining to energy and mining, chemical and petrochemical, construction, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and healthcare. While a number of companies are also focused on strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their geographical presence, satisfaction of the stakeholders, preservation of their brands, and development of solutions are also at the forefront for the key companies to maintain their strong hold.
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Overview
A variety of chemicals have become unavoidable in our everyday lives. From computers, to medicines, cosmetic creams to paints and coatings. The chemical industry is one of the world’s largest industries, with products manufactured in the range of billions of tonnes every year. The industry and countries with established chemical industries therefore have a huge responsibility to ensure the safe usage and production of chemicals so that the associated activities do not pose harm to the human resources working in close proximity and the environment.
Environment health and safety (EHS) tools allow companies to keep track of and properly manage activities that related to the production or usage of chemicals, especially the ones that are known to pose harm to health of living organisms and the environment, such as mercury or CFCs. Companies operating in sectors such as power production, mining, and construction also frequently use EHS tools to ensure that production and operation sites to adhere to environmental norms and regulations concerning occupational and environmental health and safety.
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Trends and Opportunities
The increasingly stringent health, safety, and environment laws, regulations, guidelines, and processes instigated in the past few years across leading chemical producing countries is the key factor driving the increased implementation of EHS tools across the industrial sector. Companies diligently adhering to environment- and resource-friendly manufacturing practices are increasingly investing in the deployment of effective EHS tools.
In developing economies such as India, China, South Africa, and the UAE, the thriving industrial sector is encouraging the increased adoption of EHS tools. However, certain factors, such as the high costs involved in auditing complex production sites and the highly expensive services and solutions required to comply with EHS regulations are expected to hinder the overall rate of adoption of EHS tools to a certain extent.
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Market Potential
China is one of the largest producers of a number of chemicals and has immense scope for the implementation of EHS tools across companies involved in the production of a number of high-risk chemicals. Recent incidences of leakage of hazardous chemicals (the series of explosions on the Port of Tianjin in August 2015), leading to the death of hundreds of people and serious injuries to many more, have highlighted the pressing need for effective management of chemical production and storage sites. Post this incidence, the government has been paying more attention to the strict implementation of EHS rules and regulations.
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Regional Overview
The EHS market holds immense promise of growth in Asia Pacific owing to the established chemical industry and burgeoning construction and energy and mining sectors. The rate of implementation, however, is presently low in the region owing to high costs and is expected to increase in the future years owing to initiation of stringent EHS regulations in countries such as India, China, and Japan.
The high costs of EHS tools largely restrict their overall adoption to developed economies across regions such as North America and Europe. North America presently accounts for the dominant share in the global implementation EHS software and services. The region is also expected to retain dominance owing to the stringent EHS regulations and policies and steady pace of development of the chemical and energy industries.
Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Competitive Landscape
The market for EHS tools and services features a large number of companies, pointing towards a largely fragmented vendor landscape. The market features some of the world’s leading software development companies and several non-profit consulting organizations. Some of the leading vendors in the market are 3E Company, International Finance Corporation, IHS Inc., UL LLC, SAP SE, Medgate Inc., and Enablon North America Corporation.
About TMR Research:
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.
MARKET REPORT
Nuclear Imaging Services Market Research by Key Players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2027
Nuclear Imaging Services Market – Introduction
Nuclear medicine (NM) is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive substances for diagnosis and therapeutic treatment of various diseases. Nuclear imaging involves use of techniques that provide qualitative and quantitative information about the physiological processes within the human body.
Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), scintiography, and PET are various techniques in nuclear medicine that use a radiotracer element and gamma camera to capture an image for clinical diagnostics. Nuclear imaging with radiotracer elements is used for the diagnosis and treatment of various cardiac disorders such as cardiac infarction, cardiac failure, ventricular arrhythmia, and thrombosis.
Nuclear Imaging Services Market – Competitive Landscape
In February 2019, RadNet Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire outpatient radiology practice of Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. The firm owns five imaging centers based in California, providing multimodal offerings including MRI, CT, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and bone density, and interventional procedures. The strategy enabled the company to expand its presence in existing market and broaden its customer base in the county.
In June 2016, GE Healthcare launched an advanced molecular imaging systems i.e., digital PET/CT system and SPECT/CT that enable clinicians to improve the detection of smaller lesions and enhance quantitative accuracy due to CZT technology in these systems.
RadNet, Inc.
Founded in 1985, RadNet Inc. is a leading player offering high-quality and cost-effective diagnostic outpatient imaging services in the U.S. The company operates through a network of 344 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The firm offers various diagnostic imaging services including CT, MRI, PET, X-ray, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Founded in 1847, Siemens Healthineers AG is a global provider of health care solutions and services. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a diverse range of market-leading and innovative diagnostic, imaging, and advanced therapy products and services to healthcare providers around the world. The imaging segment offers products and services in computed tomography, magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, X-ray systems, and molecular imaging.
Other prominent service providers operating in the global nuclear imaging services market include Nueclear Healthcare Limited, MedQuest Associates, Inc. (Novant Health), Dignity Health (CommonSpirit Health), I-MED Radiology Network (Permira), Sonic Healthcare, and Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. Other leading equipment manufacturers operating in the global market are GE Healthcare, Positron Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These players focus on launch of innovative products and engage in merger, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to expand product offerings, increase customer base, and strengthen position in the market.
Nuclear Imaging Services Market – Dynamics
Rise in Incidence of Chronic Disorders Leads to Surge in Imaging Procedures Globally
Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer across the globe boost the growth of the global nuclear imaging services market. Moreover, the number of nuclear medicine procedures is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future. Surge in the number of imaging procedures implies that increasing number of people are suffering from chronic disorders. According to the National Health Service (NHS) England, 406,440 nuclear imaging scans were performed in the country between November 2017 and November 2018. This is expected to propel the global nuclear imaging services market in the next few years. Moreover, rapid technological advancements including development of hybrid technologies such as SPECT/CT and PET/CT to increase image quantification are likely to fuel the growth of the global market.
Lack of Skilled Personnel Hampers Nuclear Imaging Services Market
Shortage of radiologists to meet the rising demand for diagnostic imaging services is likely to affect the nuclear imaging services market. According to data released by the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) in 2017, the U.K. did not have enough radiologists to meet diagnostic and imaging demand in the NHS. The U.K. has the least number of radiologists per person in any country in Europe, with a shortage of 1,000 radiologists. Shortage of radiologists and complex scans due to technological advances leads to delayed scan results and delayed diagnosis of diseases in health care settings which is likely to hamper the growth of nuclear imaging services market in the coming few years.
MARKET REPORT
Asbestos Cement pipe Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights 2017 – 2025
The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Asbestos Cement pipe Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Asbestos Cement pipe Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Asbestos Cement pipe Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Asbestos Cement pipe in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
The report segregates the Asbestos Cement pipe Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Asbestos Cement pipe Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Asbestos Cement pipe Market.
Key findings of the report:
- Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Asbestos Cement pipe Market
- Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Asbestos Cement pipe in different geographies
- Influence of technological advancements on the Asbestos Cement pipe Market
- SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
- Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments
The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Asbestos Cement pipe Market:
- Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
- Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
- What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Asbestos Cement pipe Market?
- What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
- Which market player is expected to dominate the Asbestos Cement pipe Market in terms of market share in 2019?
Key Players
- ABB Lummus Global Inc.
- R. Grace & Co.
- Celotex Corp.
- Raybestos-Manhatan Co.
- Celotex Corp.
- Lafarge Canada
- Dongye Industry Co.
- ARL Infratech Ltd.
- A infrastructure Ltd.
Reasons to buy from PMR
- Exceptional round the clock customer support
- Quality and affordable market research reports
- Safe, secure, and easy ordering process
- Tailor-made reports according to the client’s requirements
- Data collected from trusted primary and secondary sources
MARKET REPORT
Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Snapshot
The global market for digital pregnancy kit has witnessed significant traction in the past few years, with a massive shift in consumer preference towards innovative and technologically advanced products and vast technological advancements seen in these products key to the steady growth of the market. As an increasing number of companies foray into the global digital pregnancy test kit market, the number of product varieties available has also increased steadily.
Owing to the consecutive rise in competition, companies have started focusing on growth opportunities across emerging markets wherein a large number of women have started preferring home pregnancy tests over clinical diagnosis. A steadily rising population of financially self-dependent women in these emerging markets, a population that is also more aware about wellness and healthcare, has become the new target audience of companies operating in the global digital pregnancy test kits market.
Owing to easy and early availability of technologically advanced products and innovative products, regional markets across North America and Europe presently account collectively for a massive share in the overall market. The presence of some of the leading vendors known to the global market and an aware female population in these regions also contribute to their dominant positions. While the regions are likely to remain the leading revenue contributors to the global market over the forecast period as well, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to present more promising growth opportunities owing to a vast set of untapped opportunities in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to benefit from a thriving medical devices industry and rising awareness regarding wellness and healthcare among women.
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Overview
Devices that enable the identification or possibility of pregnancy in females are termed as pregnancy test kits. Primarily, these devices sense any trace or presence of tiny Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin (HCG or the female pregnancy hormone). The amount of HCG rises to an extent during early stages of pregnancy in the female body. Digital pregnancy test kits are a result of the introduction of cutting edge technologies such as digitalization and smart connected networks with pregnancy test kits. The advances in technology in pregnancy test kits, coupled with the growing demand of immediate and self-contained test results are significant factors which are likely to propel the growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market in the coming years.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global digital pregnancy test kits market, focusing on the market opportunities and possible restraints, along with the latest trends. The report segments the global digital pregnancy test kits market based on its type, distribution channel and geography.
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Trends & Opportunities
Analog pregnancy test kits are being rapidly replaced by digital pregnancy test kits in the past few years. The conventional line indicators, or color indicators offered by traditional pregnancy kits may cause confusion or may be difficult to interpret in some cases. Digital pregnancy test kits overcome these issues by providing the information on a digital screen, thereby fueling the digital pregnancy test kits market to a large extent.
Digital pregnancy test kits also come equipped with several cutting-edge innovations, such as a smart countdown and Bluetooth connectivity. The growing number of female working professionals over the globe leaves them little time to seek medical help, and they prefer the use of home kits in order to confirm the possibility of pregnancy over visiting a physician. Hence, the expanding number of working women present a wide range of growth opportunities for the global digital pregnancy test kits market.
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Market Potential
There have been instance of misleading advertising of the features of pregnancy test kits in the past, and a leading giant was involved in a major litigation for deceptive marketing. Recently, Church & Dwight, a leading vendor in the digital pregnancy test kits market, presented a consumer survey in which nearly 20% of consumers considered the product’s estimation number of weeks would be the same as that measured through conventional methods. The survey result proves that advertisement and campaigning activities without providing false information can provide manufacturers with bountiful growth opportunities in the digital pregnancy test kits market.
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Regional Outlook
The global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Competitive Landscape
Leading manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are focussing on co-promotions and co-marketing strategies to expand commercial presence. Launch of technologically advanced products by local manufacturers is expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of digital pregnancy test kits in the U.S. market.
Key players in the global digital pregnancy test kits market are Sugentech Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings.
