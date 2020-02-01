Epilators Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 to 2027

Epilators Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Epilators Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Epilators Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Epilators Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Epilators Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Epilators Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Epilators market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Epilators Market over the considered assessment period.

Epilators Market- Restraints

One of the major factors which is restraining the growth of epilator market is, it is painful process. After removing hair through epilators, many users can experience skin bumps and redness. Epilators do not remove dead or tanning skin. Many times bruising, swelling and sore skin can be experienced after using epilators to remove hair. Facial hair removal through epilator can be painful experience due to sensitiveness of skin. These factors are acting as restraints for epilators market.

Epilators Market- Regional Overview

Epilators are used in a large scale in developed regions such as North America and Europe. On the other hand consumers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and MEA still prefer traditional way of hair removal such as waxing or razor. Lack of awareness and unaffordability are two factors which can be limiting epilator’s growth in developing regions.

Epilators Market- Key Players

Phillips, Panasonic, Braun, and Emjoi are the top four companies functioning in epilators market. These companies provide different types of epilators with number of tweezers according to consumer’s need.

