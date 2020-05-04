Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2017 – 2025

Published

1 hour ago

on

Press Release

In this report, the global Epoxidized Soybean Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Epoxidized Soybean Oil market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Epoxidized Soybean Oil market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=530&source=atm

The major players profiled in this Epoxidized Soybean Oil market report include:

growth drivers and key restraints to help readers gain a better perspective of the global epoxidized soybean oil market. The report also profiles the leading market players and identifies their core competencies. The effect of Porter’s five forces on the overall market operations is evaluated as well. 

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Trends and Opportunities 

Among the key end-use segments, the epoxidized soybean oil market is gaining maximum from the rising use of epoxidized soybean oil in food and beverages packaging. As the retail sector gears for spike in the demand for processed food, the significance of phthalate-free plasticizers food packaging will scale higher. This will create significant opportunities for the market in the beverage can coating segment as well. Epoxidized soybean oil is available at a lower cost and offers high flexibility and thermal stability. It is also an eco-friendly bio-plasticizer hence, considered to be a food-grade product. It is due to the same reason that epoxidized soybean oil is extensively used in the food and beverages industry for packaging of products. 

By application, plasticizers will emerge as one of the key market segments. The segment includes PVA, PVC, and chlorinated rubber applications. The demand for epoxidized soyabean oil is thus considerably high in North America, wherein stringent environmental laws have compelled industries to lower dependence on phthalate plasticizers. 

Also, soybean oil is most likely to remain the leading segment among raw materials due to its extensive use in the production of epoxidized soybean oil. This vegetable oil is derived from the seeds of soybean and is known to have many inedible applications besides its use in food products. Out of the many inedible applications, soybean oil acts as an excellent additive and stabilizer in plasticizers. Plasticizers become more reactive when epoxidized soybean oil is added. Soybean oil is widely available and is an eco-friendly alternative due to which it is also preferred by oleo chemical producers. Spurred by these factors, the global epoxidized soybean oil market will exhibit robust growth in the forecast period. 

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the European epoxidized soybean oil market will prove to be the most lucrative and faster growing. This trend is likely to continue through the course of the report’s forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand from France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, and the U.K., will seal Europe’s position as the dominant market for epoxidized soybean oil in the forthcoming years. The high demand for epoxidized soybean oil in Europe is ascribable to stringent environmental regulations in place in the European Union, which curbs the use of non-phthalate plasticizers in food and beverages packaging. Currently, Germany is one of the leading consumers of epoxidized soybean oil in the region and will continue to remain so through the forecast period. 

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Vendor Landscape 

Among the companies who were able to establish strong foothold in the global epoxidized soybean oil market, Ferro Corporation (U.S.), Arkema SA (France), Galata Chemicals (U.S.), Hairma Chemicals (Gz) Ltd. (China), and The Chemical Company (U.S.), are a few of the prominent brands. The report analyzes their strengths and weaknesses using SWOT analysis, which also gives insights into the opportunities and threats they may face over the forecast period. 

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=530&source=atm

The study objectives of Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Epoxidized Soybean Oil market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Epoxidized Soybean Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Epoxidized Soybean Oil market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=530&source=atm

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ xx Mn Reached Aneurysm Clips Market With 1.8% CAGR Value In The Year of 2028

Published

17 seconds ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Rapid advancements taking place in the healthcare sector in North America are pushing revenues across medical devices markets. The region has witnessed a growth in the adoption of aneurysm clips to treat aneurysm, leading to a steady rise in revenue in the North America aneurysm clips market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is the second most prominent region in the aneurysm clips market, with China anticipated to be the most lucrative regional market within APEJ. According to a new research released by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the market for aneurysm clips in matured economies will record comparatively lesser growth than in emerging markets.

PMR forecasts indicate a steady growth in revenue in the global aneurysm clips market at a sluggish rate of 1.7% during 2018–2028. Global revenue is slated to reach US$ 21.5 Mn by the end of 2018.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25471

The report identifies key factors responsible for revenue growth of the aneurysm clips market across key geographical regions. The availability of safe and effective aneurysm clips in an assortment of sizes and shapes is fueling adoption across the healthcare sector globally. Evolution in healthcare technology is backing the manufacture of advanced aneurysm clips.

Product evolution in the form of advanced raw materials used to manufacture aneurysm clips is making waves in the global aneurysm clips market. Conventional raw material used in aneurysm clips such as Silver has been replaced by metals such as Cobalt and Titanium. Innovations in technology and raw material have resulted in the launch of advanced aneurysm clips that are easy and convenient to use and offer enhanced patient comfort.

Increasing cases of brain aneurysm at a global level is another factor boosting the adoption of aneurysm clips across hospitals and healthcare facilities. Aneurysm is common among people in the age bracket 35 to 60 years and a significant increase in the global geriatric population is fueling the demand for neurointerventional devices such as aneurysm clips.

Technologically advanced aneurysm clips are used by healthcare practitioners to treat brain aneurysm and this is fueling sales of aneurysm clips across the world.

For Critical Insights On The Aneurysm Clips Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25471

“The significant contribution of the internet and social media has led to a structured dissemination of information pertaining to aneurysm and effective ways to treat the condition, such as the use of aneurysm clips. Information on clinical management of aneurysm, availability and pricing of aneurysm clips, product feedback from physicians, R&D in product development, and defects in material compatibility is easily available to the general population on open source medical websites as well as on aneurysm clips manufacturer websites. This has created increasing awareness and confidence among patients of aneurysm leading to widespread product and treatment adoption; and is one of the key factors boosting growth in revenue of the global aneurysm clips market.” — Practice Head – Medical Devices, Persistence Market Research

Company Profiles

  • Aesculap USA (B.Braun)
  • KLS Martin Group
  • AS Medizintechnik GmbH
  • ADCA – Indústria e Comércio de Material Cirúrgico Ltda
  • Ortho-Medical GmbH
  • Peter LAZIC GmbH
  • Adeor Medical AG
  • Rebstock Instruments GmbH
  • Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25471

Key Insights from PMR’s Report on the Aneurysm Clips Market

  • The global aneurysm clips market is witnessing an increasing adoption of temporary aneurysm clips over permanent clipping. Temporary clipping helps reduce the risk of blood loss and obscuration of the operative area in the event of a rupture and hence is preferred by physicians in certain cases.
  • Another trend being witnessed is the growing adoption of titanium aneurysm clips over plastic and cobalt clips, despite the high pricing associated with titanium aneurysm clips.
  • The global market for aneurysm clips is highly consolidated at the top level with massive fragmentation being observed at the bottom of the pyramid – leading to competitive product pricing. Prices of aneurysm clips in the U.S are relatively high while the pricing structure in emerging markets is fairly low owing to the availability of branded as well as locally manufactured aneurysm clips. A competitive pricing structure is largely defined by the availability of a wide range of aneurysm clips in different sizes and shapes manufactured using different types of raw material and incorporating the latest technological innovations.
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ xx Mn Reached Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market With 4.5% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Global demand for cardiac marker analyzers is projected to witness over 4.5% year on year growth in 2019. As indicated by Persistence Market Research in a newly published research intelligence study, North America remains the top consumer market for cardiac marker analyzers manufacturers, and the region’s market value is projected to cross US$ 285 million in 2019.

Expanding Geriatric Population and Obesity

Nearly 17% of the global population will be above 65 years of age by the end of 2050, as projected by NIH (National Institutes of Health). Whereas, WHO (World Health Organization) indicates that around 13% of the worldwide population is currently suffering from obesity. While both the aforementioned factors intersect at a higher risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases, it is more likely that the adoption of cardiac market analyzers will be on the rise in coming years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3479

Disease Management

The growing need for early detection of rapidly prevailing CVDs such as myocardial infarction and angina pectoris is likely to push prospects for cardiac marker analyzers in the near future. A rising trend of individualized treatment and real-time results targeting early patient diagnostics is playing a crucial role popularizing the demand for cardiac marker analyzers.

With ascending significance of disease management, the devices that help manage the disease progression rate are gathering significant momentum in recent years – subsequently encouraging sales of cardiac marker analyzers.

Laboratory diagnostics are identified to hold promising opportunities for manufacturers based on developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Japan. These emerging markets are projected to remain highly attractive owing to the briskly progressing R&D platform.

Drug Development Related Opportunities

Growing use of cardiac marker analyzers in drug development as well as lab diagnostics continues to stimulate innovation and adoption, indicates the report.

“Visibly growing preference for Troponin over other conventional markers in diagnosis of heart attack is the key trend shaping the revenue growth of cardiac marker analyzers landscape,” explains the analyst at the company. Adding further, “The remarkable inadequacy in existing drug development processes for CVDs is another strong factor broadening the scope for penetration of cardiac marker analyzers at a global level,” says the analyst.

For Critical Insights On The Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3479

Competition Tracking

While around 80% share of the global revenue through sales of cardiac marker analyzers belongs to the top industry players, the rest is covered by a number of smaller companies that currently operate at a local or regional level.

Company Profiles

  • Siemens AG
  • Radiometer Medical
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.
  • Boditech Med Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Others.

Earlier this year, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) received the clearance approval by Health Canada for the new high-sensitivity troponin (hsTnI) assay. More recently, Siemens AG launched the Troponin test kit that has been a key marker used diagnosing heart attack.

Besides M&A, strategic collaborations with local distributors, suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers is also likely to remain one of the key strategies of competitors in cardiac marker analyzers landscape. Several leading companies are also signing contractual agreements with channel partners such as associations and universities over the manufacturing of cardiac market test kits.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3479

North America and Europe Remain Top Markets

At an estimated 5% yearly growth in 2019, North America remains the top performing market for cardiac marker analyzers. While chemiluminiscence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers account for more than 30% share of the region’s total revenue, whereas diagnostic centers continue to make up for over half of the market value of the region.

Enzymeimmunoassay (EIA) analyzers are however projected for highly attractive investment opportunities in coming years.

Europe’s market, the second largest consumer of cardiac marker analyzers, is predominantly driven by chemiluminiscence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers, followed by MICA analyzers i.e. presumably the most lucrative segment for key players.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

At US$ 10 Billion Reached Clinical Chemistry Market With 5.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Press Release

Point of care testing volume has evolved and increased over the years. The growth is immensely driven by changes in healthcare, which are focused on providing more affordable care. The technologies for point of care testing have undoubtedly evolved and been refined for delivering easy-to-use clinical chemistry testing devices with improvements in analytical performance.

For instance, Dipstick is a point of care testing technology that is being frequently used and has stood the test of time. It can detect a single analyte or upto 10 analytes and can also be used in conjunction with a very small reading device to reduce potential operator errors.

Countries worldwide are facing a limit in the growth of healthcare budgets and in some cases reduced healthcare expenditures. To compensate for these limitations, countries are focused on reducing relatively expensive care in tertiary and secondary hospitals.

Point of care testing allows timely detection of infectious diseases, which has further led manufacturers of these devices to improve and enhance their product portfolio. The benefits of using point of care testing clinical chemistry devices have led to the growth in demand for these devices, which is expected to boost market growth for clinical chemistry.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27019

Factors Impacting Revenue Growth of Clinical Chemistry Market

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, has immensely contributed to the growth of the clinical chemistry market. The increase in laboratory automation is also expected to be one of the most important factors leading to the growth of the clinical chemistry market.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization, lifestyle-related diseases kill approximately 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to around 71% of the mortality rate, globally.

According to research conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global clinical chemistry market is expected to account for more than US$ 10 Billion in terms of value by the end of 2026. The clinical chemistry market report further projects significant growth potential, with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.1% through 2026.

Automation in Clinical Chemistry Laboratory Testing

Successive generations of stand-alone clinical chemistry analyzers led to an increase in the analytical speed, offered capabilities for testing higher volumes of patient specimens, and generated large assay menus.

The development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems have immensely improved the efficacy of analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation being used for pre-analytical procedures such as sample sorting, centrifugation, identification, and post-analytical procedures like specimen archiving and storage.

A few examples for automation of the clinical chemistry analyzers include Abbott TDx, an automated batch FPIA analyzer which was replaced by the IMx, because it could perform many immunoassay tests in a single analytical run.

Both these clinical chemistry systems retired, and batch immunoassay got replaced by random access immunoassay such as Abbott AxSYM and further led to the development of systems like Siemens Vista and Abbott Architect.

For Critical Insights On The Clinical Chemistry Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/27019

Segmentation of the Clinical Chemistry Market

PMR has segmented the global clinical chemistry market by product type and end user. By product type, the clinical chemistry market is segmented into clinical chemistry analyzers, POC test kits, and clinical chemistry analyzer kits and reagents.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are further sub-segmented into semi-automated clinical chemistry analyzers and automated clinical chemistry analyzers. By POC test kit, the clinical chemistry market is sub-segmented into test strips, cassettes, and dipsticks.

The end user segment for clinical chemistry is segmented into hospitals, pathology laboratories, maternity centers, outpatient centers, and clinics. In terms of revenue, the automated clinical chemistry analyzers segment in the clinical chemistry market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period, owing to the constant technological advancements been made and reduced risk of errors in the results.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27019

Key Players in the Global Clinical Chemistry Market

Company Profiles

  • Danaher corporation
  • Abbott
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Others.
Continue Reading

Trending