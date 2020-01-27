MARKET REPORT
Epoxy Adhesives Market Top Key Players By 2024 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Sika A.G., The Dow Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, and Permabond LLC.
Epoxy adhesives are industrial adhesives formed around the epoxy molecule. The global epoxy adhesives has become a key part of the industrial sector in recent years due to the diversity of substrates that can be attached with epoxy adhesives. They display equal adhesive qualities in a variety of substrates, which has made them popular across a large number of industries. The rising use of modern alternative materials has also driven the demand for epoxy adhesives.
Among others, the key application sectors for the global epoxy adhesives market are the aerospace sector and the automotive industry. The aerospace sector, in particular, has been a vital contributor to the global epoxy adhesives market due to the rising number of enterprises entering the space aviation sector following the sustained success of private companies such as SpaceX. The increasing production of drones, due to the rapid adoption of drones in the air forces of several countries as well as the growing realization of the commercial and recreational utility of drones, is likely to remain a key driver for the global epoxy adhesives market in the coming years. Commercial aviation has also been boosted by the rising disposable income of consumers and is likely to remain a key contributor to the global epoxy adhesives market in the coming years.
The automotive industry is likely to remain a leading application segment for the global epoxy adhesives market due to the rising demand for vehicles in developing economies and the rising use of alternative materials in automotive design. The demand for personal as well as commercial transportation has grown in developing regions such as Southeast Asia and Latin America due to rapid urbanization, and has thus driven the demand for new vehicles, creating a steady demand avenue for the epoxy adhesives market.
Epoxy adhesives are adhesives or glues whose base polymer is formed by a chemical group known as epoxy. These adhesives possess high strength and load resistance due to which they are used for adhesion of numerous substrates such as wood, metals, plastics, glass, and stones. Epoxy adhesives are formed by the polymerization of resin and hardener which causes the covalent bond formed between the epoxide group of the resin and the amine group of the hardener to produce the cross-linkage of the polymer and thereby dictate the rigidity and strength of the epoxy. Epoxy adhesives stick to a wide variety of materials, and their properties are dependent upon the specific chemistry of the system and the nature of the cross-linking available. A few important performance requirements include exceptional chemical and heat resistance, excellent adhesion and water resistance, as well as satisfactory mechanical and electrical insulating properties.
Based on type, epoxy adhesives can be classified into the one-component and two-component varieties. One-component epoxies can be used straight from the tube without requiring any mixing, metering, or degassing. These epoxies need heat to initiate their function. Two-component epoxies are commonly used epoxy adhesives which do not involve heating for curing. Mixing the resin and hardener suffices. Hardeners trigger the polymerization required for curing. Two-component epoxy adhesives are commonly used; however, demand for one-component epoxy adhesives is anticipated to rise rapidly due to their excellent properties including quick curing time, a solvent-less system, and consumer-friendly nature.
Epoxy adhesives find extensive application in the aerospace, automotive, building & construction, and semiconductor industries. Building & construction held a major share in the epoxy adhesive market in terms of volume, followed by the automotive sector. Aerospace and semiconductor also constituted a decent share in the market. The developments in the aerospace industry is a key driver of the market. Due to the superior mechanical properties of epoxy adhesives, such as their resistance to sustained load and temperature & pressure variations, they are the adhesives of choice for the aerospace industry. The semiconductor industry is expanding exponentially due to the increasing usage of electronic gadgets, which is driving the market for epoxy adhesives.
Asia Pacific dominates the global epoxy adhesives market. China is a major market for epoxy adhesives in the region. However, India and Thailand are rapidly growing as well, while South Korea and Japan are among the large-scale manufacturers of epoxy resins. The market is expected to advance considerably during the forecast period. Demand for the product is also likely to rise in North America and Europe. Germany, the U.S, and the U.K are major consumers of epoxy adhesives. Latin America and Middle East & Africa exhibit a steady need for epoxy adhesives for the building & construction industry.
Key players operating in the epoxy adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Sika A.G., The Dow Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, and Permabond LLC.
MARKET REPORT
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug Market Scope Analysis 2019-2025
The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market. The report describes the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market report:
Eli Lilly
Perdue Pharma
Johnson & Johnson
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Shire
Glaxosmith Kline
Novartis
Celltech Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Stimulants
Non-Stimulants
Segment by Application
Pediatric
Adolescent
Adults
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market:
The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
MARKET REPORT
Travel Insurance Market 2020-2025 In-Depth Analysis, Potential Growth, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast Research
This study talks about new developments and opportunities in Travel Insurance Market 2020, enhancement in Travel Insurance in current years has led to important progresses in quality reductions in complete cost and has involved thoughtful investments from private firms globally. The objective of Travel Insurance market report is to know development trends, upcoming opportunities, identifying emerging application areas across industries Forecast To 2025
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.
Travel Insurance Market Research Report offers detailed analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, key player’s analysis, product scope, types, application and 2025 insight. The report also provide information about production cost, chain structure, statistical data, challenges, global demand, applications, competitive landscape, investment plans and development status analysis with expert’s opinions.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Travel Insurance Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Travel Insurance industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Analysis of Travel Insurance Industry Key Manufacturers:
• Allianz
• AIG
• Munich RE
• Generali
• Tokio Marine
• Sompo Japan
• CSA Travel Protection
• AXA
• Pingan Baoxian
• Mapfre Asistencia
• ….
This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India.
Table of Contents
Global Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Travel Insurance
2 Global Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States Travel Insurance Development Status and Outlook
7 China Travel Insurance Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Travel Insurance Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Development Status and Outlook
10 India Travel Insurance Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 Travel Insurance Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/ Conclusion
15 Appendix.
About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
MARKET REPORT
Urodynamics Equipment Market – Global Industry Size, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Urodynamics Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Urodynamics Equipment examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Urodynamics Equipment market over the forecast period.
This report covers leading companies associated in Urodynamics Equipment market:
- Albyn Medical
- American Medical Systems
- CooperSurgical
- C.R. Bard
- HealthTronics
- Laborie Medical Technologies
- Medical Measurement Systems
- Life-Tech
- Millar Instruments
- ETHICON
- Cook Urological
- Neomedix Systems
- Kendall
- Schippers-Medizintechnik
- SRS Medical Systems
- Menfis bioMedica
- Dantec Medical
- Status Medical Equipments
Scope of Urodynamics Equipment Market:
The global Urodynamics Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Urodynamics Equipment market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Urodynamics Equipment market share and growth rate of Urodynamics Equipment for each application, including-
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Urodynamics Equipment market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Wireless Urodynamics Equipments
- Wired Urodynamics Equipments
Urodynamics Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Urodynamics Equipment Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Urodynamics Equipment market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Urodynamics Equipment Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Urodynamics Equipment Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Urodynamics Equipment Market structure and competition analysis.
