Established Players in the Industrial Hemp Market to Focus on Product Innovation to Gain Advantage during 2018 – 2028

major players recognized across the industrial hemp market include Botanical Genetics, LLC, Ecofibre, Hemp Inc., Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd., MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC., Global Hemp Group Inc., American Hemp LLC, Valley Bio Limited, Boring Hemp Company, and HempFlax BV.

Hemp Inc., a recognized leader in industrial hemp industry announced that it has entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC. For creating documentaries and docuseries for an estimated span of five years. As Hemp, Inc. is progressing in Arizona, it is expected to serve as an increasingly strategic area for hemp processing and distribution, and 2 Manifest Studio is diligently working towards capturing the developments commenced by Hemp, Inc.

MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC., provided updates on the harvest of their Canadian hemp project in which the company stated that the hemp cultivation in 2018 provided immense experience and knowledge the year’s large scale operation. The company further finds scope in the use of improved genetics for the refinement and processing activities. This showcases their continual focus on developments and improvements, providing major growth avenues for industrial hemp market.

Botanac, an industrial hemp production company based in Oklahoma recently harvested 104 acres grown legally, post the legalization of industrial hemp. The company being the first to grow as well as harvest the crop, with the industrial hemp seeds being let out for sale.

Classification of Industrial Hemp Market: Significant Segments

The industrial hemp market is segmented based on its application in end-user segments. The key application segments include pharmaceutical, animal care, paper products, packaging, textiles, construction materials, biodegradable plastics, cosmetics and body care products, automotive, food and beverages, and others.

The industrial hemp market is segmented based on its application in end-user segments. The key application segments include pharmaceutical, animal care, paper products, packaging, textiles, construction materials, biodegradable plastics, cosmetics and body care products, automotive, food and beverages, and others.

Geographical assessment includes:

North America Market of Industrial hemp focusing on Canada and US.

Latin America Industrial hemp Market comprising Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America.

Western Europe Industrial hemp Market that includes Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Nordic countries, Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Rest of Western Europe.

Eastern Europe Market of Industrial hemp including Poland, Russia, and Rest of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific Market of Industrial hemp including China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand.

Japan Industrial hemp Market

Middle East and Africa Industrial hemp Market­­-GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

The industrial hemp market research study is a glance of first-hand information gained by analyzing the market in a qualitatively and quantitatively. This data is obtained with the help of research analysts, experts in the industry and participants across the value chain. The detailed assessment of the trends in the parent market, macro-economic metrics, factors governing the market, and market attractiveness according to segments are all included in the report. The industrial hemp market study also hints the influence of the several factors on the regions and market segments.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

