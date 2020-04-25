MARKET REPORT
Ethylene Glycol Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025
Ethylene Glycol Market: Snapshot
One of the key factors boosting the growth of the Chinese ethylene glycol market is the increasing demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. As food brands are seeking safer and healthier packaging alternatives, demand for PET packaging is increasing, which in turn is driving the growth prospects of the Chinese ethylene glycol market. PET containers can help retain the food aroma, flavor, and appearance. As PET bottles are easy to handle, light in weight, and can be re-sealed without any inconvenience, their demand will continue to grow, which in turn will boost the growth of the ethylene glycol market. The lead author of the report has stated that the flourishing growth of the automotive industry will also be a driving factor for the growth of the ethylene glycol market in China.
The demand for polyesters fibers for coated fabrics, seat belts, conveyor belt fabrics, in China will boost the growth of the market. This is because ethylene glycol is required for the manufacturing of polyester fibers. The Chinese ethylene glycol market is fragmented with the presence of small and large players. This is expected to create intense market competition among players. China has feedstock advantages and closer proximity to end-user markets, and this will drive the ethylene glycol in the country. The demand for ethylene glycol will rise from the downstream applications and textile industries. Fabrics made using polyester are extensively used in home furnishings, apparels, blankets, computer mouse pads, bed sheets, and upholstered furniture.
China Ethylene Glycol Market: Overview
The China ethylene glycol market is likely to experience a tremendous growth, primarily due to the burgeoning demand for polyester fibers across the globe. Polyester fibers are widely used in the textile industry in the manufacturing of carpets, upholstery, conveyer belts, and seat belts. Ethylene glycol is an organic compound primarily used in the manufacturing of polyester fibers and polyethylene terephthalate. Globally, Asia Pacific is one of the key consumer as well as manufacturer of ethylene glycol. China is one of the important growth sites of the Asia Pacific market.
At present, China uses conventional processes for the production of ethylene glycol. Manufacturers are shifting their focus from conventional petrochemical route to coal. The country is expected to commercialize its coal-based manufacturing processes in the forthcoming years across all projects. Several manufacturers in the country produce ethylene glycol using syngas, a mixture of oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide.
The report is a complete, professional study for existing as well as new manufacturers in the China ethylene glycol market. It provides essential insights into the industry chain structure along with an extensive understanding of the upstream raw materials and downstream demand chain and import and export statistics. It also sheds light on the currently available production capacities and the efficiency at which they are utilized. The competitive landscape of the market has been derived using tools such as Porter's five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. It offers a detailed overview of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends of the China ethylene glycol market.
China Ethylene Glycol Market: Drivers and Restraints
The growing demand for PET resin from the food and beverage industry for the manufacturing of water bottles and food containers is driving the China ethylene glycol market. The rising demand for antifreeze agents is also bolstering the growth of the market. Ethylene glycol is used as antifreeze in the automotive industry. Moreover, it is extensively used in medical sterilization and as heat transfer agent and coolant in geothermal pumps and air conditioning systems. The increasing production capacity for ethylene glycol is favoring the growth of the market.
On the flip side, the efficiency of the existing production setups is low and therefore, the output has not increased as significantly as production capacities have increased. Volatile prices and transportation of raw materials, particularly ethylene dioxide are primary concerns for players in the market.
China Ethylene Glycol Market: Regional Segmentation
East China will be a prominent regional segment during the forecast period. Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangsu are the major revenue contributors to the growth of the region, primarily due to high ethylene glycol consumption in these provinces. Hebei province located in North China also serves as a major hub for the China market. Shijiazhuang Lanyang Chemicals Co. Ltd. and Shijiazhuang Panjiang Chemicals Ltd. are among the major producers of ethylene glycol in the province.
China Ethylene Glycol Market: Key Manufacturers Mentioned in the Report
Some of the prominent players in the China ethylene glycol market are Jiangsu Tianyin Chemical Co. Ltd., Hebei Qilong Chemicals Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Anhui XinYuan Chemical Co. Ltd.
Global Managed File Transfer Software Market by Top Key players: IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, Hightail, CA Technologies, Accellion, GlobalSCAPE, Primeur, Signiant, Ipswitch, Micro Focus (Attachmate), TIBCO, Attunity
Global Managed File Transfer Software Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025
This report focuses on global Managed File Transfer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer Software development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Managed File Transfer Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Managed File Transfer Software market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Managed File Transfer Software Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: IBM, Axway, Saison Information Systems, Hightail, CA Technologies, Accellion, GlobalSCAPE, Primeur, Signiant, Ipswitch, Micro Focus (Attachmate), TIBCO, Attunity, and SSH (Tectia)
Managed File Transfer Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Managed File Transfer Software Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Managed File Transfer Software Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Managed File Transfer Software Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Managed File Transfer Software Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Managed File Transfer Software Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Managed File Transfer Software Market;
3.) The North American Managed File Transfer Software Market;
4.) The European Managed File Transfer Software Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Managed File Transfer Software Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
New Study focusing on Vehicle Inverters Market Growth between 2019 to 2027: Top Key Players Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation and Others
The report aims to provide an overview of Vehicle Inverters Market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, technology, vehicle type, and geography. The global vehicle inverters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vehicle inverters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report also includes the profiles of key vehicle inverters companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.
Top Key Players:- Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Valeo SA
The vehicle inverters market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of electric vehicles coupled with improvements in sales for the same. Furthermore, increasing usage of navigation devices and smartphones by users is further likely to influence market growth. However, the complexity of the design and overall increase in the weight of vehicles are challenging the growth of the vehicle inverters market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high power inverters would create key growth opportunities for market players in the future.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Vehicle Inverters market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
The vehicle inverters industry is witnessing advancements such as the development of multilevel inverters for electric vehicles. Manufacturers are testing new semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride for the production of vehicle inverters. Increased use of devices and applications in passenger cars and demand for luxury experience is positively affecting the market demand. With the advent of connected cars and the internet of things, manufacturers in the vehicle inverters market would benefit from lucrative opportunities in the future.
The report analyzes factors affecting vehicle inverters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vehicle inverters market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Vehicle Inverters Market Landscape
- Vehicle Inverters Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Vehicle Inverters Market – Global Market Analysis
- Vehicle Inverters Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Vehicle Inverters Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Vehicle Inverters Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Vehicle Inverters Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Vehicle Inverters Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Explosive Growth for Hybrid Vehicle Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Schaeffler AG, Toyota Motor Corp and Others
The report aims to provide an overview of Hybrid Vehicle Market with detailed market segmentation by component, degree of hybridization, vehicle type, and geography. The global hybrid vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The report also includes the profiles of key hybrid vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.
Top Key Players:- Allison Transmission Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Schaeffler AG, Toyota Motor Corp, ZF Friedrichshafen AG
The hybrid vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous reduction in the price of battery and increasing emission norms. Moreover, optimum fuel efficiency is yet another factor driving the market growth. However, rising demand for battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicles may hamper the growth of the hybrid vehicle market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, developing infrastructure and government initiatives offer growth opportunities for the hybrid vehicle market in future.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Hybrid Vehicle market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
The popularity of hybrid vehicle has increased in the recent years. Hybrid vehicles use two or more engines including and electric motor and conventional engine. Governments in various countries are coming up with incentive programs to encourage the sale of the hybrid cars as these are environment friendly and require much less fuel to run. Manufacturers are seen to focus on adopting new technologies with investments in research and development to generate market share.
The report analyzes factors affecting hybrid vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hybrid vehicle market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Hybrid Vehicle Market Landscape
- Hybrid Vehicle Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Hybrid Vehicle Market – Global Market Analysis
- Hybrid Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Hybrid Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Hybrid Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Hybrid Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Hybrid Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
