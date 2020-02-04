MARKET REPORT
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2026
The global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resin market was valued at $7,442.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,143.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are manufactured using ethylene and vinyl acetate. They are used in production of packaging film, foam, wire & cable, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives, and are composed of 18–40% vinyl acetate. EVA with low melt index (MI) offers high strength, superior viscosity, and hot tack (relative melting and bonding strength) as compared to its high melt index counterparts. EVA resins are widely used in the packaging and paper industries, owing to their properties such as enhanced flexibility and low sealing temperature. In addition, they are used in photovoltaic panels, which are used in solar energy generation.
Rapid industrialization and increase in disposable income of individuals across the emerging economies, such as India and China, are the key factors that have fueled the demand for automobiles. This in turn has boosted the demand for EVA resins, as they are widely applicable in the manufacturing of automobile bumpers and molded parts. Rise in production of lightweight vehicles due to their higher fuel efficiency and increase in demand for electric vehicles owing to implementation of stringent government environmental regulations toward vehicle pollution & fuel efficiency further contribute toward the growth of this market. In addition, development of the packaging film industry across the developing countries, such as India, China, Taiwan, Philippines, is expected to drive the growth of the market.
This is attributed to the fact that EVA resins find their application in the packaging industry, owing to their properties such as superior shock resistance, flexibility, and lower melting points.
However, factors such as availability of inexpensive substitutes and issues related usage of EVA in photovoltaic packaging are expected to hinder the growth of this market. On the contrary, introduction of bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate materials is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
The global EVA resin market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into polypropylene (PP) vinyl acetate-modified polyethylene (low VA density), polyethylene (PE) thermoplastic ethylene vinyl acetate (medium VA density), and ethylene vinyl acetate rubber (high VA density).
The applications covered in the study film, foam, hot melt adhesives, wire & cable, extrusion coating, solar cell encapsulation, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into automotive; packaging & paper; paints, coatings, & adhesives; electronics & electrical; pharmaceutical; footwear; photovoltaic panels; and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, rest of Middle East, Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).
The major key players operating in the ethylene vinyl acetate resin industry include Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation, DOW Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd., Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., Sinopec Corporation, and Lotte Chemical Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.
• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.
• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Type
o Vinyl Acetate-modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density)
o Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density)
o Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density)
• By Application
o Film
o Foam
o Hot Melt Adhesives
o Wire and Cable
o Extrusion Casting
o Solar Cell Encapsulation
o Others
• By End User
o Automotive
o Packaging and Paper
o Paints, Coatings, & Adhesives
o Electronics & Electrical
o Pharmaceutical
o Footwear
o Photovoltaic Panels
o Others
• By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o UK
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o Rest of Middle East
o Brazil
o South Africa
o Rest of LAMEA
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2033
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
This research report based on ‘ Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer industry.
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Overview:
The Research projects that the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.
Leading manufacturers of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market:
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Axle & Manufacturing
Automotive Axles Limited
Seohan
ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa
GNA Enterprises Ltd.
ROC Spicer
Dana
Meritor
Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)
Talbros Engineering Limited
Hefei AAM
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Half Floating Axle/Semi Floating Axle
Three Quarter Floating Axle
Fully Floating Rear Axle
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Some important highlights from the report include:
- The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market, meticulously segmented into applications
- Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.
- The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market, along with production growth.
- The report provides a brief summary of the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications
- Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.
- The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.
- The relevant price and sales in the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market is included in the report.
- The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.
- The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.
- The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.
- An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.
The Questions Answered by Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Report:
- What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders And distributors in Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market ?
- What are Growth factors influencing Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Growth?
- What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
- What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
- What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
And Many More….
Neuromorphic Chip Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026
Neuromorphic Chip market report: A rundown
The Neuromorphic Chip market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Neuromorphic Chip market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the Neuromorphic Chip manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
An in-depth list of key vendors in Neuromorphic Chip market include:
market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Market dynamics are the distinctive factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2015 to 2023, along with offering an inclusive study of the neuromorphic chips market.
Major market players in this market are Intel Corp. (U.S), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S), General Vision Inc.(U.S), Brain Corporation (U.S), HRL Laboratories LLC (U.S), Vicarious FPC Inc.(U.S), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp.(U.S) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) among others.
The Neuromorphic Chip market has been segmented as:
Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Function
- Signal processing
- Data processing
- Image recognition
- Others
Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Application
- Defense and Aerospace
- Automotive
- Medical
- Industrial
- Others
Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Neuromorphic Chip market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Neuromorphic Chip market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:
- Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally?
- What hindrances will the players running the Neuromorphic Chip market run across?
- What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025?
- What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of Neuromorphic Chip ?
- Who are your main business contenders?
- How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025?
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the Neuromorphic Chip market?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
Why Choose Research Moz?
- Competitive Assessment
- Patent Evaluation
- R & D Inspection
- Mergers And Acquisitions
- Regional Demand Estimation And Premonition
- Region Quotients Assessment
- Carbon Emission Analysis
- Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis
- Starting Material Sourcing Method
- Technological Updates Survey
- Price Benefit Evaluation
Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2030
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market. All findings and data on the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The following manufacturers are covered:
EnerSys
SAFT
Sonnen
NEC Energy Solutions
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Fronius
LG Chem
Aquion Energy
Toshiba
Samsung SDI
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
ZEN Energy
Enphase
CALB
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Lithium-ion Battery
Lead-acid Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Family Backup Power
Industrial UPS
Unattended Equipment
Others
Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market report highlights is as follows:
This Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Fire Resistant Intumescent Coatings Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
