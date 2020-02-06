Global Market
Eubiotics Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2020
Eubiotics refers to the products that are used for maintaining optimal balance of microflora (eubiosis) in the gastrointestinal tract. It is essential for producing well-nourished animals. Eubiotics help in proper nutrient absorption required for normal working of the body. Rise in demand for animal protein products, ban on use of antibiotics and increasing living standards are the main driving forces for the growth of eubiotics market. On the basis of types of product, eubiotics market can be segmented into probiotics, organic acids, prebiotics and essential oils. Prebiotics and probiotics are the fastest growing segments in eubiotics market. Probiotics include lactobacilli and bifidobacteria. Prebiotics include inulin, Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) and Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS). Organic acids and essential oils include fumaric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, organic acids and lactic acid. On the basis of livestock, eubiotics market can be segmented into pork/swine, ruminant, poultry, aquaculture and others.
Europe, followed by Asia, has the largest market for eubiotics due to increased concern about safety of animals from various diseases, restriction on the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters, rise in awareness about meat quality and increasing production of swine in this region. North America is expected to show high growth rate in the eubiotics market in next few years due to increasing demand for meat and dairy products, ban on the usage of antibiotics for growth boosters, government initiatives and concern about development of efficient, high quality and safer feed additives in the region.
Product innovations, government initiatives, increasing research and development activities, rise in the meat consumption, nutritional benefits, ban on the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters, increasing production of meat and increasing disposable income are driving the market for eubiotics. In addition, rise in awareness about meat quality and dairy product, growing concern for animal safety from diseases, rise in demand for better animal feed and increasing living standards are expected to drive the market for eubiotics. However, strict government regulations and high production cost are some of the factors restraining the growth for global eubiotics market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities in eubiotics market in Asia. In addition, rise in demand for feed additives due to increasing cost of natural feed products, ban on the usages of antibiotics for growth boosters, increasing demand for meat consumption, product innovations and rise in awareness about the benefits of eubiotics products in animal health are expected to offer new opportunities for global eubiotics market.
New product launches, rise in number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships and rapid rise in living standers are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global eubiotics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global eubiotics market are Royal DSM, BASF SE, E.I Dupont and Cargill Incorporated. In addition, some other companies operating in global eubiotics market are
- Kemin Industries
- SCC Holdings Berhad
- Behn Meyer Group
- Hansen A/S
- YARA International Asa
- Beneo Group.
Explore Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Devices Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2021
Globally, cardiovascular devices industry is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing number of cases with heart diseases and other cardiovascular problems. In addition, technological advancement in this field and growing awareness has increased the growth of cardiovascular devices market. Interventional cardiology refers to a process of treatment of structural heart diseases with the help of catheters and guidewires. Pediatric interventional cardiology refers to a process of performing interventional cardiology on infants, children and adolescents up to 18 years. Various procedures that can be performed under interventional cardiology are angioplasty, valvuloplasty, congenital heart defect correction and coronary thrombectomy. Pediatric interventional cardiology devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the number of heart diseases among young pediatric population and technological advancements in the field. On the basis of type of product, pediatric interventional cardiology devices market can be segmented into heart defect closure devices, transcatheter heart valves and others. Other devices in pediatric interventional cardiology devices are angioplasty stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters and guidewires.
North America dominates the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market due to increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases in pediatric population and technological advancement in the region. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing pediatric interventional cardiology devices markets in Asian region. This is due to large investment by various major companies in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for pediatric interventional cardiology devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities.
Rising incidence of congenital heart diseases, technological advancements and government initiatives in this field are some of the major factors driving the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. In addition, increasing awareness and growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures are driving the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. However, high cost involved in the pediatric interventional cardiology procedure and strict government regulations are restraining the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. In addition, poor reimbursement scenario is restraining the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for pediatric interventional cardiology market. In addition, growing awareness and innovation of some new products with better efficiency are expected to offer good opportunity for global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. High cost involved is one of the major challenges faced by global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market.
Some of the latest trends that have been observed in global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market include companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it has been observed that companies are involved in R&D and product launches of more efficient products. Some of the major companies involved in global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market are
- Jude Medical
- Gore Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Edward LifeSciences
- Abbott Vascular
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare.
Volumetric Cup Fillers Market Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027
This market intelligence report on Volumetric Cup Fillers market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Volumetric Cup Fillers market have also been mentioned in the study.
A filling is an important part of any industry, and the volumetric cup fillers is a filling machine that measures free-flowing solids, liquid, powder, and semi-solid in a cup at pre-assigned volume. Technological advancement and rising automation in the industries are growing demand for the volumetric cup filler market.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– All-Fill Inc.
– AMS FILLING
– AVS Pack Tech
– Frain Industries
– Inline Filling Systems
– Labh Group Of Companies
– MESPACK
– Pace Packaging
– Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
– YEAMAN MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
A comprehensive view of the Volumetric Cup Fillers market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Volumetric Cup Fillers market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Volumetric Cup Fillers market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Volumetric Cup Fillers market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global volumetric cup fillers market is segmented on the basis of type, form, compatibility, industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as manual, semi-automatic, automatic. On the basis of form the market is segmented as powder, solid, semi solid, liquid. On the basis of compatibility the market is segmented as vertical cartoners, rigid container fillers, pouch fill/seal machine. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, others.
Some of the key questions are:
- Do you need actual market size estimates for the Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you need technological insights into the Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?
- Do you need competitor analysis with regards to their organic and inorganic growth strategies?
- Do you need pricing analysis on Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you need regional or country analysis on Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
- Do you need patent analysis on Volumetric Cup Fillers market?
Learn details of the Tissue Diagnostic Market : industry analysis by 2020
Cancer is a disease caused due to abnormal growth of cells. It leads to uncontrolled multiplication of cells into other tissues. Cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body through lymph and blood system. There are various types of cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer and lymphoma. Globally, it is the leading cause of deaths. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, approximately 8.2 million people died due to cancer. Similarly, according to American Cancer Society more than one million people suffer with cancer every year.
Most cases of cancer are diagnosed and detected after a tumor is visible or felt. Tissue diagnostic plays crucial role for diagnosis, monitoring and management of cancer disease. Tissue diagnostics is also used for the diagnosis of next generation sequencing, decoding cancer molecular profiles and circulating tumor cells. Tissue diagnosis is done by fine needle aspiration cytology, open biopsy and core biopsy. The degree to which cancer has invaded the healthy tissue, stage and type of cancer can be determined with the help of biopsy. It helps to analyze the biopsy at molecular level to determine the course of treatment. Tissue diagnostics is used by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, research laboratories and hospitals for the diagnosis of cancer. Some of the major tissue diagnostic tests are immunohistocheistry (IHC), hexatoxylin & eosin (H&E) and in situ hybridization (ISH).
North America dominates the global market for tissue diagnosis due to increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, introduction of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S leads to increase in insurance access. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global tissue diagnostic market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing tissue diagnostic markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for tissue diagnostic market in emerging countries are large pool of patients and increasing aging population.
In recent times there is increased use of tissue diagnosis due to increasing prevalence of cancer. Increase use of personalized medicine, increasing research funding for cancer, changing life style and rise in aging population are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global tissue diagnostic market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global tissue diagnostic market. However, high cost involved in tissue diagnosis and reimbursement issues are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global tissue diagnostic market.
Innovation in diagnostic testing for highly efficient testing such as IHC, ISH & FISH staining technologies would develop opportunity for the global tissue diagnostic market. Strict regulatory framework for approval of devices could lead a challenge for the global tissue diagnostic market. Some of the major companies operating in the global tissue diagnostic market are
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio SB
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Roche Diagnostics
- Cell Signalling Technology
- Danaher Corporation
- Biogenex Laboratories
