Eubiotics Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2020

Eubiotics refers to the products that are used for maintaining optimal balance of microflora (eubiosis) in the gastrointestinal tract. It is essential for producing well-nourished animals. Eubiotics help in proper nutrient absorption required for normal working of the body. Rise in demand for animal protein products, ban on use of antibiotics and increasing living standards are the main driving forces for the growth of eubiotics market. On the basis of types of product, eubiotics market can be segmented into probiotics, organic acids, prebiotics and essential oils. Prebiotics and probiotics are the fastest growing segments in eubiotics market. Probiotics include lactobacilli and bifidobacteria. Prebiotics include inulin, Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) and Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS). Organic acids and essential oils include fumaric acid, formic acid, propionic acid, organic acids and lactic acid. On the basis of livestock, eubiotics market can be segmented into pork/swine, ruminant, poultry, aquaculture and others.

Europe, followed by Asia, has the largest market for eubiotics due to increased concern about safety of animals from various diseases, restriction on the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters, rise in awareness about meat quality and increasing production of swine in this region. North America is expected to show high growth rate in the eubiotics market in next few years due to increasing demand for meat and dairy products, ban on the usage of antibiotics for growth boosters, government initiatives and concern about development of efficient, high quality and safer feed additives in the region.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3470

Product innovations, government initiatives, increasing research and development activities, rise in the meat consumption, nutritional benefits, ban on the usage of antibiotics as growth promoters, increasing production of meat and increasing disposable income are driving the market for eubiotics. In addition, rise in awareness about meat quality and dairy product, growing concern for animal safety from diseases, rise in demand for better animal feed and increasing living standards are expected to drive the market for eubiotics. However, strict government regulations and high production cost are some of the factors restraining the growth for global eubiotics market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities in eubiotics market in Asia. In addition, rise in demand for feed additives due to increasing cost of natural feed products, ban on the usages of antibiotics for growth boosters, increasing demand for meat consumption, product innovations and rise in awareness about the benefits of eubiotics products in animal health are expected to offer new opportunities for global eubiotics market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3470

New product launches, rise in number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships and rapid rise in living standers are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global eubiotics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global eubiotics market are Royal DSM, BASF SE, E.I Dupont and Cargill Incorporated. In addition, some other companies operating in global eubiotics market are