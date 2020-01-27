Europe Blood Warmer Devices Market 2020 Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2026

Blood warmer devices heat blood or fluids during transfusion into a patient. It is required in case of patient have experience of trauma and required large blood transfusion. It is designed to reduce heat loss. Blood warmer devices are in line device which is usually connected on a IV pole between the solution bag and the patient line. The method of blood warming are categorized by the method of in-line heat transfer which is used to warm solution including dry heat; water bath, including counter current fluid flow, forced air and microwave. Blood warmer devices are basically three types including water bath warmers, dry heat plate warmers, intravenous fluid tube warmers. Water bath warmer is used to warm IV fluid with prewarmed water and maximum temperature is 38°C. Another device is dry heat plate warmers is the device which is increase heat transfer capacity of the material and provide increase temperature up to 41°C. The IV fluid is warmed in a cassette between the heat plates. Intravenous fluid tube warmers is also type of blood warmer device and feature of this device is that heavy and long tubing which is efficient at low temperature and fluid heating rate is a function of the power of the heating device.

Europe blood warmer devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Top Players:

Smiths Medical Inc.

3M

EMIT CORPORATION

GE Healthcare

Stryker

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Geratherm Medical AG

Stihler Electronic GmbH

Belmont Instrument, LLC.

Biegler GmbH

Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Braile Biomédica

ACE MEDICAL

VYAIRE MEDICAL

B?çakc?lar

Baxter

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

The 37Company

Combat Medical

Ecolab

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

By Devices (Sample Warmers, Others), Patient Type (Paediatric & Neonates, Adults), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Transfusion Centre, Home Care Settings, Tissue Banks, Clinics, Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

In devices, sample warmers are used mostly because of their high cost and use.

In patient type, the pediatric & neonates segment is the most rapidly growing segment because the blood warmer devices are mostly used in pediatric & neonates patients.

In end user, hospitals have a larger market than other applications because of the large number of blood warmer devices requirement in hospitals.

Europe blood warmer devices market is segmented into three notable segments such as Devices, Patient Type and End User.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into sample warmers, others.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into pediatric & neonates, adults.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks and transfusion centre, home care settings, tissue banks, clinics, others.

