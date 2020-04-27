Europe Cloud PBX Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2019-2027 | 3CX, Inc.,8×8, Inc.,AT&T INC,Avaya,Cisco System, Inc.

Europe cloud PBX market expected to grow from US$ 1.37 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.58 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The cloud PBX lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also, they enable the organizations to integrate with their critical business applications at a broader level. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process. The ability of the cloud PBX to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability. Because an effective communication such as audio/video conference, and web conference is considered as a critical asset in business, implementation of telephony system that operates on internet, not only facilitates better and hassle-free communication but also reduces the cost of ownership, adding to the factor that has influenced demand growth and are expected to continue during the forecast period.

Currently, Germany is dominating the Europe cloud PBX market, which in turn boost the demand for cloud PBX. This is due to the reason that the region is highly advanced in terms of technology as well as the economy. Germany remains the key market for Europe cloud PBX due to the changing economies and continuous technological developments in the country. Germany Cloud PBX market is dominated by the SMEs.

Since the cloud PBX market entered its growth phase (as per the product lifecycle) there was a drastic increase in the migration rate of the companies from traditionally on-premise PBX to cloud-based PBX, but, the major challenge faced by these companies then was to integrate the technology into their existing environment. Because of the service gap amid the market, there were several instances of inefficient deployment of cloud PBX. However, in the later years as the adoption of integration services and migration strategies streamlined, the businesses gained confidence regarding their seamless transition to internet telephony (VoIP). This VoIP capitalizes entirely on the benefits provided by the cloud PBX without compromising on values of already existing technology investments. The expansion in migration strategy not only amplified the cloud PBX deployment but also mitigate the potential of technical issues related to the implementation of technology.

The Europe cloud PBX market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe cloud PBX market further. For instance, the current policy on cloud computing is set within the Digital Single Market Strategy for Europe where it plays a vital role through the European Cloud Initiative, the European Free Flow of Data Initiative and the emerging issues related to access, ownership, portability of data and switching of cloud service providers.

