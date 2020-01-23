Europe Epoxy Composites Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

This finest Europe Epoxy Composites Market research document is generated with the expertise and innovation of a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and managers. Proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services come together to generate this world-class Europe Epoxy Composites Market research document. To succeed in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the market which is possible only with the excellent business report like this one. Market segmentation is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing.

Europe Epoxy Composites Market By Type (Glass Fiber, Cotton Fiber, Paper Fiber), Resin Type (Epoxy Resin, Phenolic Resin, Melamine Resin), Manufacturing Process (Lay-Up, Compression Molding, Resin Injection, Resin Transfer Molding, Filament Winding and Pultrusion), End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Marine and Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Sporting & Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Construction and Others), Country (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Composite Material is a type of material which is lightweight and high strength, high stiffness or modulus of elasticity characteristics and these are very high as compared to other materials. The demand for epoxy composites is growing due to the growing demand of epoxy resins in wind energy and is applicable for variety of the industries such as aerospace and defence, marine and oil & gas and electrical and electronics.

The automotive & transportation industry is highly dependent on the composite materials by using different types of resin. It is considered most accurate and beneficial material in processing the components parts with cost-effectiveness. Industries are using these types of composite materials in making all kinds of products which is helping the growth of epoxy composites market is growing.

Europe epoxy composites market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Europe Epoxy Composites Market

Europe epoxy composites market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into glass fiber, cotton fiber and paper fiber In March 2018, Gurit launched a new product Balsaflex Lite which can able to reduce the resin uptake in infusion process. It will offer excellent mechanical properties, high thermal stability with epoxy and polyester resin infusion resin processes.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy resin, phenolic resin and melamine resin In August 2018, TORAY INDUSTRIES highlighted new, innovative applications and products at CAMX Dallas so that they can meet the demand of customers and assist them to select best materials from their thermoplastic and thermoset material technologies.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into lay-up, compression molding, resin injection, resin transfer molding, filament winding and pultrusion In September 2018, Scott Bader Company Ltd. opened a new business Scott Bader Japan KK so that they can increase their presence in Japan for the growing market of adhesives and composite materials. It will provide the spring board for them to bring their industry leading products to customers in Japan.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive & transportation, marine and oil & gas, wind energy, sporting & consumer goods, electrical & electronics, construction and others. In June 2016, Huntsman International LLC launched a unique solution ARALDITE resin system which will enable the ease of installation and enhance the function into the part itself. It will meet the function which will be an essential part of their material development strategy.



Competitive Analysis: Europe Epoxy Composites Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Rotec Composite Group B.V., ISOSPORT composite components GmbH, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Gurit, SGL Carbon, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., IDI Composites International, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TEIJIN LIMITED, and TPI Composites.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, Gurit acquired PET recycling operation in Italy. It will connect the value chain through the amount which has invested by the purchase of recycled bottles for the global wind through a collection network. The amount which has invested will connect the value chain from purchased recycled bottles out of the collection network down to a precision core kit for the global wind. It will allow the company to secure feedstock, quality of the product.

In February 2019, TEIJIN LIMITED has agreed to acquire Renegade Materials Corporation. It will benefit the company from Renegade’s well-established proprietary technologies and solution capabilities in heat-resistant thermoset prepregs. This will also help the company to expand its business in aerospace field.

In January 2019, Hexcel Corporation completed its acquisition of ARC Technologies LLC, a leading supplier of custom RF / EMI and microwave absorbing composite materials. It will strengthen their product portfolio in structural composites and thermoplastics thermoset and give new opportunities for growth and market penetration.

Research Methodology: Europe Epoxy Composites Market

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

