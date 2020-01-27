Connect with us

Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

2 mins ago

on

Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A fingerprint scanner is a special type of technology that is used for identifying and authenticating the fingerprints of an individual for granting or denying access to a computer normal system or a physical facility. These are a kind of biometric security technology that utilizes the mixture of hardware and software techniques for identification of the fingerprint scans of an individual. These fingerprint scanner usually works using first recording fingerprint scans of entire authorized individuals for usage in a particular system or facility.

Europe fingerprint sensor market is divided into type, technology, material, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors, and swipe sensors. The technology segment of the market comprises optical sensing technology, capacitive and RF capacitive sensing technology, and other sensing technologies. On the basis of material, the market includes pyroelectric material (lithium tantalate), coating material, Piezeoelectric material (quartz), and adhesives. Government & law enforcement, military, defense, & aerospace, banking & finance, consumer electronics/mobile devices, travel & immigration, smart homes, healthcare, and commercial are the various application areas considered under the scope of the report.

Fingerprint scanners nowadays are a common sight across smartphones and laptops. A tap of a finger can help suffice the identity of credit card shoppers as well as the rail commuters, which further offers new areas of business related to specialist companies that have immensely benefited from the application of these technologies in smartphones. The usage of this technology offers superior security and simplicity as compared to techniques the pin codes are used for confirming identification.

Countries such as the UK have already started implementing it, as the police in the UK have started using a normal mobile fingerprinting system, which lets them check the real identity of an unknown person in lesser than a minute. Normally these fingerprints are collected on the street which will then be compared against the available 12 million records that are contained in the national criminal as well as the immigration fingerprint databases. In case a match is found, it will return with the individual’s name or date of birth along with other identifying information. The USB fingerprint scanner is also widely used in European countries for fingerprint recognition, verification, authentication & other scanning applications.

Europe has numerous companies that are keen on the growth of the consumer electronics sector. UK, Germany, and France are a few key countries that are contributing to the overall development of the Fingerprint Sensor market in Europe. The rise in security issues along with growing compatibility and application of these sensors for identification purpose remains some of the major reasons that have boosted the growth of this market.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Fingerprint Sensor market size analysis and forecast
• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Fingerprint Sensor market
• Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, technology, material, application, and geography
• Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study
• Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.
• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies
• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market
Some of the key players of the Europe Fingerprint Sensor market include:

• Fingerprint Cards AB
• Idex ASA
• Thales SA
• Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
• Jenetric GmbH
• NuData Security
• Ita
• Id3 technologies
• Morpho
• zkteco

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors
• Original equipment manufacturers
• Biometric system providers
• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers
• End-users/enterprise-users
• Research institutes and organizations
• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms
• Market research and consulting firms
• Enterprise data center professionals
The scope of the Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The research report segments Europe Fingerprint Sensor market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography.
Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors
• Swipe Sensors
Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Optical
• Capacitive and RF Capacitive
• Other
Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)
• Coating Material
• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)
• Adhesives
Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement
• Military, Defense, & Aerospace
• Banking & Finance
• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices
• Travel & Immigration
• Smart Homes
• Healthcare
• Commercial
Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Russia
• Spain
• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Germany Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Italy Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of France Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Russia Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Spain Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Others Fingerprint Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Scope
2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Market Driver Analysis
3.3. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

4. EUROPE FINGERPRINT SENSOR TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)
4.1. Fingerprint Sensor Market: Type Analysis
4.2. Area & Touch Fingerprint Sensors
4.2.1. Area & Touch Fingerprint Sensors market, 2019 – 2026 (USD Billion)
4.3. Swipe Fingerprint Sensors
4.3.1. Swipe Fingerprint Sensors market, 2019 – 2026 (USD Billion)

Related Topics:
Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2026

Published

5 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market:

  1. How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market?
  2. Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
  3. How are companies in the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing market reducing their environmental footprint?
  4. Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
  5. What is the scope for innovation in the current Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

  • Market structure in various regions
  • Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market
  • Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
  • Business prospects of leading players in the Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market
  • The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance

    Aluminium Extrusion Market 2020 with Top Countries Data: Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Limitations, Companies and Forecast to 2025

    Published

    16 seconds ago

    on

    January 27, 2020

    By

    Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global Aluminium Extrusion Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.

    Aluminum Extrusion Market Report provides information like Sales Channel, Suppliers, Dealers, Marketing Channel, Future Trend, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Research Methodology etc.

    The aluminum extrusion process converts aluminum alloys into products that have a cross-sectional profile. It produces maximum amount of aluminum’s unique set of physical characteristics. The aluminum extrusion process does not produce any hazardous gases and is 100% recyclable.

    The aluminum extrusion market share is growing due to the growing demand in industries like automotive, construction, aerospace and defense and the increased demand durable light-weight products. Aluminum extrusion is rapidly replacing steel in automobile industry owing to its strength and stability, especially when alloyed with other metals. Another factor influencing the growth of global aluminum extrusion market size, are its lightness of weight and low fuel consumption.

    Growing government support towards use of aluminum extrusions in building integrated photovoltaic (BIPVs), is also helping the growth of aluminum extrusion market share. This is also influenced by the growth in construction industry for commercial and residential projects. Other factors influencing market growth are power generation, air conditioning units and distribution equipment’s. The changing lifestyle of people along with increased spending power is overall effecting the market growth.

    Aluminum extrusion market trends 2019, indicate growing demand for green buildings will be the major reason for market growth. Aluminum extrusion is mainly used in doors and windows as they are in-line with the global standard of green buildings. Growth owing to the benefits of aluminum extrusion and its environmental benefits like controlling CO2 emissions.

    However, at the same time there are lower cost-effective alternative available for aluminum extrusion, is a factor that is restricting the growth of global aluminum extrusion market size.

    Segmentation of aluminum extrusion market share is done on type of product, end use and region. Segmentation on the basis of product type is powder coated, mill finished, and anodized. Among these product types the segment of mill finished product contributes almost 60% to the market share. Segmentation on the basis of end-use is electrical, construction and building, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, and transportation industry. Among the end-user segments the building and construction segment contributes the maximum market share.

    Segmentation on region is done as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region gives a major share in the market, due to its growing economies like Japan, China and India. Asia-Pacific is closely followed by Europe, owing to the vast automobile industry that is present in the region and growing usage in industries.

    Key players in global aluminum extrusion market share are operating in the competitive landscape of aluminum extrusion market include Al-Taiseer Aluminium Factory, Hulamin Extrusions, Balexco, YKK Corporation of America, Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO), ALCOA Inc., Zahit Aluminum, Hydro Aluminum, Gulf Extrusions, Constellium, Hindalco-Novelis, and many others.

    Segmentation:

    The various segments of global aluminum extrusion market share are,

    By Product type:

    • Powder coated
    • Mill finished
    • Anodized

    By End-User:

    • Electrical
    • Construction and building
    • Consumer Durables
    • Machinery and equipment
    • Transportation industry

    By Region:

    • Latin America
    • North America
    • Asia Pacific
    • Europe
    • Middle East & Africa

    What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘global aluminum extrusion market share’:

    • Future prospects and current trends of the global aluminum extrusion market share by the end of forecast period. (2019– 2025).
    • Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world
    • Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.
    • In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.
    • Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.
    • Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

    Who should buy this report?

    Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

    Flat Glass Market Share 2020, by Products, Distribution Channels, Types of Retailer, Business Revenue, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2025

    Published

    22 seconds ago

    on

    January 27, 2020

    By

    Adroit Market Research has pronounced the addition of a new market report to its vast depository, titled “Global Flat Glass Market Professional Survey Report 2020.” The report analyzes all the key aspects of the global market and presents a predictive analysis regarding its future scope of development through 2025, factoring in the factors that will drive and restrain its course of expansion and the key trends and regulations affecting several aspects of the market.

    The global flat glass market size is valued at USD 93.0 billion and it is expected to grow at USD 150.38 billion with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the prediction period. Some major factors such as growing urbanization, rapidly increasing real estate sector, growing product innovations, and use of solar products are contributing to the global flat glass market growth.

    The global flat glass market segmentation is done depending on factors such as application, product, and geography. According to the product, this market is divided into a basic float, tempered, laminated, insulating, and others. In between these, the tempered glass segment is accounted for one of the largest global flat glass market share in the year 2014. In addition, this segment is witnessed significant growth since the past few years due to the increase in demand from the number of construction and building sector.

    Based on application, the global flat glass market is sub-segmented into construction, automotive, and others. In between these, the construction segment dominated the highest global flat glass market share in 2018. And it is expected healthy growth over the forecast period. Likewise, the automotive segment is likely to witness a significant growth into the coming years, owing to the production of the rapidly growing automobile across the world.

    The global flat glass market can be segmented into North America, Europe, MEA, Asia Pacific and South and Central America. In between these. Asia Pacific has been a dominated player accounting for the largest share in 2018 for this market, and it is anticipated to reach a significant growth during the prediction period. Likewise, China is one of the largest producers and consumer of flat glass and it is likely to dominate for near around 70% of flat glass market share in APAC during the forecast period.

    Leading players in this market are trying to implement several strategies to gain their position in the global flat glass market. Some of the major players include Schott AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Saint Gobain Corporation, Euro Glass SPA, Asahi Glass Group, and many others.

    Key segments of the global flat glass market

    Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

    • Tempered
    • Laminated
    • Basic float
    • Insulating
    • Others

    Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

    • Automotive
    • Construction
    • Others

    Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Billion Square Meters) (Kilo Tons)

    • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Europe
    • Germany
    • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Central & South America
    • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa

