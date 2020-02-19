Global Market
Europe General Aviation Market Size, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2017-2022
The European general aviation market is expected to witness a stagnant growth rate till 2020, where Western European countries such as Spain and Italy will develop and Eastern European region will record greater growth rates.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rising interest among the general public and increasing number of High Net Worth Individuals is expected to drive the European general aviation market. Lack of proper safety measures is the main hindrance for the growth of the General Aviation market in Europe. About three accidents per day are recorded in the General Aviation Sector in Europe. Most major accidents are likely to be reflected due to involvement of outside authorities. European Union general aviation industry is breaking out to the world markets in an extraordinary way on the industrial scale.
Proper regulation and stimulation of innovation and research are required so that the momentum can be sustained. The general aviation is affecting the environment andthere is a need to contribute to reducing these impacts
Market Segmentation
On the basis of type, the general aviation market has been segmented into single engine piston, two-engine piston, turboprop, business jets and gliders. Business jets hold the major shares in the market and dominate the General Aviation Market.
Regional Analysis
Europe controls around 1/5th of the business jet market, however, in Western Europe, the growth is expected to be quite stagnant. Large Cabin, Medium and Small Cabin Jets are the three broad categories of business jets. Europe records the highest revenue in the general aviation business jets sector and is poised to witness one of the fastest growth rates in the future. European General Aviation Market can be geographically segmented into the regions of Germany France, United Kingdom,Russia Italy and Benelux.
Elixir Aircraft showcased the new two-seat light airplane prototype at the Paris Air Show. The aircraft company aims at getting EASA-LSA certification for its all-composite aircraft, which is expected to be priced at USD 168,000
The new aircraft is expected to become the king of the Light Sport Aircraft segment, if all its claimed features hit the right mark; thus, harming sales of, LSA manufacturing firms’ line, Piper.
Key players
Some of the key players in the European General Aviation Market are Airbus, Saint Gobain, Kaman Corperation, Orbital ATK, Meggitt, General Dynamics, Nordam, Harris, Starwin Industries, KitsapComposities and Jenoptik.
Asia-Pacific Small UAV Market Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022
There are a lot of geopolitical tensions amongst countries in the Asia-Pacific region.China was second on the list of the biggest military spenders in 2013. India is also on a buying spree for military hardware. There is arise of security concerns between the countries and also inside the countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In order to protect both the inside and borders of the country the demand for Small unmanned aerial vehicle will increase.As Asia Pacific has shown a trend to adopt technology more easily compared to other regions the Small unmanned aerial vehicle Market will witness high growth over the timeframe of 2014-2020.
Market Dynamics
Unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to become an integral part in the military system because of their use in border patrolling and surveillance. The growing demand of UAVs in civil and commercial application, increased procurement of military UVAs are expected to fuel the UAV market in the near future.Small UAV find their use in various fields apart from the military applications like thecivil and commercial field. Small UAVs are being used for anti-piracy operations, border patrolling, disaster relief operations, movie shooting and logistics.
However, the market growth of small unmanned aerial vehicles market will be dependent on how the countries define policies which ease the way for the commercial drone industry and reduce the market barriers to operate at varying degrees of autonomy.
Market Segmentation
The Asia Pacific Small UAV Market has been segmented
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Nano UAV and others
On the basis of the Propulsion Systems used, they are segmented into Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System, Hybrid Propulsion System, Solar Propulsion System and Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Military, Law Enforcement, Civil & Commercial.
On the basis of size, the market has been segmented into Micro, Mini, and Nano
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific holds 28% of the global market shares. The market in Asia-pacific can be geographically segmented into the regions of China, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China dominates the Small UAV market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Small UAV market are Lockheed Martin, Thales SA, Boeing Corporation and Airbus Group.
Business Jets Market Size, Share, Trends, Supply Demand Forecast 2017-2022
Businesses and corporate houses have been undergoing considerable growth and revival in recent times owing to the slow recovery of the global economy. This in turn urges companies to invest in resources that aid business persons to undertake business trips to various places and reach in the least time possible, i.e. in business jets. While business jets help in corporate travels, they are also a measure of the company’s success, and are thus seen as a valuable investment by many.
Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the global business jet market is anticipated to grow to a valuation worth US$ XX by the end of 2022, registering a CAGR of XX% over the period 2017-2022.
Technology
The emergence of additive manufacturing, i.e. laser sintering and industrial 3D printing, has significantly spurred the prospects for the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. With 3D printing, manufacturers can now design and create components one layer at a time using a computer-controlled interface.
Seeing how this technology helps suppliers in producing small micro-components of almost any shape/geometry, demand among end-users have reached an all-time high as it allows manufacturers to reduce the overall size of the aircrafts’ components.
Market Dynamics
The global business jet market is expected to register a healthy growth in revenue over the forecast period. This comes as a result of many factors, chief ones being the rise in the number of corporate businesses worldwide, newer manufacturing technologies, and the advent of new development programmes and financing techniques. While the aviation industry remains in a slowdown, the slow recovery of the global economy is expected to aid an increase in the number of business jets delivered globally. With growing demand and stiff competition comes better financing and interest options to the customers. Banks and financial institutions are targeting prospective customers through attractive financing terms and lowered interest rates.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into light business jets, mid-size business jets, and large business jets on the basis of aircraft type. Amongst these, the mid-size business jets emerged to be the dominant segment in terms of total market share. Owing to the increasing number of strategic business units under corporates and rising M&As among companies, the number of business corporations have increased worldwide, thus augmenting the need to transport business persons to various places in less time. This in turn ensures the retention of the mid-size segment’s dominance in the forthcoming years.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the market is segregated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa). The Americas dominated the global market in 2017 in terms of total units delivered. The Americas are also envisaged to be the largest market for business jets over the forecast period. This comes as a result of many present-day conditions, including the fact that the US alone has over 15,000 business jets including both piston-twin general aircrafts and fixed wing turbine jets.
Key players
Key players in the global business jet market include Airbus, Boeing, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier,Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Beechcraft, Diamond Aircraft, Eclipse Aerospace, and Honda Aircraft.
Command and Control Systems Market Growth and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022
A subsidiary of the C4ISR market, the global command and control systems market is expected to register moderate growth rates within the forecast period spanning 2017-2022. Valued at US$ XX in 2017, the market is projected to reach a valuation worth US$ XX by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate amounting to XX% during the period 2017-2022.
Market Dynamics
Crunching of defence budgets in key market regions such as the USA and Europe have led the global command and control systems market into a downturn. However, contrary to the slowdown presented by the market’s global scenario, fast paced growth trends are to be expected in Japan, South Africa, India, China, and other emerging economies in the Eastern European and Asian regions.
The market is expected to recover globally in the latter half of the forecast period owing to an expected quantum shift in systems technology.
Post 2020, the market is expected to witness a significant boost because of the culmination of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II family’s full production worldwide
This family of strike fighters make extensive use of command and control systems, and is thus, expected to promote better sales in the forthcoming years.
The market is also set to perform exceptionally well in the Asian economies, notably India and China. With India’s spiked defence budget and the constant threats she faces from neighbouring countries, new growth opportunities for the command and control systems market are under way. Also, growing domestic production and government granted incentives are among other factors set to enhance the market’s prospects in emergent markets, especially in the Asian and Middle-Eastern countries.
Geographical Analysis
Regionally, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa. Presently, the North American and European segments dominate the others in terms of total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, especially with the commissioning of the F35 Lightning II joint strike fighters in the region.
Key players
Key players in the global command and control systems market include Harris Corporation, General Atomics, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
