Europe Patient Flow Management Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2019-2027 with Key Players: McKesson Corporation,Care Logistics,Epic Systems Corporation,Intelligent In Sites,Aptean

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as advancements in technology to improve patient flow in Europe, and the dearth of healthcare personnel in Europe is likely to grow the patient flow management market in the forecast period. Whereas, Europe’s widening ICT skills gap is likely to impact the growth of the patient flow management market during the forecast period.

NHS hospitals in Europe are adopting innovative technologies like digital bed management systems to manage patient flow efficiently. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has collaborated with more than 60 hospitals in the United Kingdom and the United States to assess factors that influence the smooth and timely flow of patients in hospital departments and to improve and implement approaches for managing the patient flow.

Europe Patient Flow Management market Companies Mentioned

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

The patient flow management solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.

According to Statista, in the UK, in 2018, in case of accident or emergency, the patient would spend an average of 64 minutes waiting before treatment would begin. This leads to the least patient-friendly services by healthcare organizations. Thus the productivity and patient satisfaction are affected. Thus many hospitals in the UK including Royal Free London, Bart’s and University College London Hospitals have adopted patient flow management solutions that have expertise in patient flow, customer service and addresses the major concerns faced by many OPDs. Thus, owing to these factors, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

The Germany patient flow management market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the driving factors such telematics healthcare infrastructure, digital transformation in the healthcare sector and growing healthcare expenditure coupled with availability of technologically advanced devices in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing adoption of Hospital IT for more efficient administrative processes is likely to drive the market for patient flow management in the country. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in China is likely to contribute the largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

Reasons To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe Patient Flow Management Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Patient Flow Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Contents

Introduction Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Key Takeaways Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Market Landscape Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Key Market Dynamics Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Europe Analysis Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis – By Product Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis – By Component Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis– by Deployment Europe Patient Flow Management Market Analysis– by End User Europe Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Industry Landscape Europe Patient Flow Management Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

