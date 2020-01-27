MARKET REPORT
Europe Stevia Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Technology, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
The carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin have certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry. Various companies collaborating to work on projects to develop the stevia in market such as,
In February 2019, Tate & Lyle (U.K.) announced the new project with the Sweet Green Fields 1 (U.S.) and Earthwatch to access sustainability of stevia sweetener supply chain. The company will use the research insights with other partners who will help to spread the use of stevia and its supply.
Stevia is a natural ingredient which is used as a sweetening agent in foods and beverages. The stevia comprises of several natural sources such as Stevioside and rebaudioside A. Stevia is used as a low calorie sweetener in the dietary supplements as well as industrial foods and beverages to enhance the flavor and sweetness of consumable products. The stevia ingredients are used for various domestic applications such as in dairy products, juices, bakery goods, tea, coffee and other beverages.
Top Players:
Ingredion Incorporated
Tate & Lyle
Cargill, Incorporated
PureCircle
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Evolva
BIOSWEET VENTURES
GLG LIFE TECH CORP.
HYET Sweet
Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Pyure Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.
S&W Seed Co.
Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc.
Zhucheng HaoTian Pharm Co.,Ltd
Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
By Form (Powder, Whole Leaf, Liquid, Tablet), Application (Industrial, Domestic), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe).
Europe stevia market is segmented into three notable segments which are form, application and distribution channel.
On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablets.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial and domestic. The Industrial segment is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy food products, convenience foods, beverages and others. The domestic segment is further sub segmented into dietary supplements and tabletop sweeteners.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into wholesaler/suppliers, supermarket/hypermarket, grocery stores and online retail.
In form, powder segment is dominating the Europe stevia market with largest market share because powder form is hygroscopic in nature and also in processed form which provides high sweetness compare to other form and used in many version in food and beverages industry.
In application, industrial segment is dominating the Europe stevia market because sweeteners are used in various industries such as food, beverages, confectionaries, bakeries and others. Rising demand of low caloric food due to growth in cases of high obesity and diabetes amongst population leads the manufacturer to use organic and low caloric sweeteners in the consumable products.
In distribution channel, direct tenders segment is dominating the Europe stevia market with largest market share. The direct distribution involve the distribution of the stevia ingredients directly to the specialist industries such as food and beverages, confectionaries, baking industry and other industries require the stevia ingredients to manufacture the low caloric stevia ingredients to enhance the taste of consumable products.
Global Thin and Ultra-thin Films Market Competitive Key Player Analysis 2019 – 2025 | Umicore Group, Ascent Solar Technologies Ltd
The GlobalThin and Ultra-thin Films Market report deeply analyzed based on CAGR, market size, and other crucial factors. The Thin and Ultra-thin Films report provides exactly prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates for all forecast periods for 2020-2026. The report consists of vast data on growth forecasts that can be explained through various graphical representations. From a global perspective, It also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data. The report focuses on the key global Thin and Ultra-thin Films manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market competition landscape, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in future years. Comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry,including Umicore Group, Ascent Solar Technologies Ltd, American Elememts, Kaneka Corporation, Moser Baer India Pvt. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited, Corning Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, China National Building Material Company Ltd .
The Thin and Ultra-thin Films market report [5 Years Forecast 2020-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Thin and Ultra-thin Films market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Thin and Ultra-thin Films, with sales, revenue and global market share of Thin and Ultra-thin Films are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Thin and Ultra-thin Films market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.
The global Thin and Ultra-thin Films market report study various drivers and restrains that have shaped the global market.The detailed study of numerous drivers of the market enable readers to get a clear perspective of the market, which includes market environment, government policies, product innovations, breakthroughs, and market risks. The research report also points out the myriad opportunities, challenges, and market barriers present in the global Thin and Ultra-thin Films market. The comprehensive nature of the information will help the reader determine and plan strategies to benefit from. Restrains, challenges, and market barriers also help the reader to understand how the company can prevent itself from facing downfall.
This report studies the global market size of Thin and Ultra-thin Films in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Thin and Ultra-thin Films in these regions.
Thin and Ultra-thin Films Product Types In-Depth:
Thin Films, Ultra-thin Films
Thin and Ultra-thin Films Applications In-Depth:
Thin Film Electronics, Thin Film Batteries, Thin Film PV, Others
The report includes:
1. Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
2. Examination of the opportunities and innovation-driven Thin and Ultra-thin Films market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in these developments
3. Analyze the various end-use industry applications of Thin and Ultra-thin Filmss and the market dynamics of each application
4. Identify segments with high growth potential and also understand future applications of the segments
5. In-depth understanding of Thin and Ultra-thin Films Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Thin and Ultra-thin Films Market for forthcoming years.
Market segments and sub-segments
– Market trends and dynamics
– Supply and demand
– Market size
– Current trends/opportunities/challenges
– Competitive landscape
– Technological breakthroughs
– Value chain and stakeholder analysis
In final conclusion, the Global Thin and Ultra-thin Films Market report offers a one-stop solution to all the key players covering various aspects of the industry like growth statistics, development history, industry share, Thin and Ultra-thin Films Market presence, potential buyers, consumption forecast, data sources, and beneficial conclusion.
Vaginal Spetula Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027
Vaginal Spetula Market Assessment
The Vaginal Spetula Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Vaginal Spetula market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2017 – 2027. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.
The Vaginal Spetula Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.
The Vaginal Spetula Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Vaginal Spetula Market player
- Segmentation of the Vaginal Spetula Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments
- Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Vaginal Spetula Market
- Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Vaginal Spetula Market players
The Vaginal Spetula Market research answers the following questions:
- Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?
- How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Vaginal Spetula Market?
- What modifications are the Vaginal Spetula Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?
- What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Vaginal Spetula Market?
- What is future prospect of Vaginal Spetula in end use segment?
A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Vaginal Spetula Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Vaginal Spetula Market.
Key Players
Some of the key players are Fazzini Srl, MedGyn Products, Inc., RI.MOS. srl, DTR Medical Ltd., Jørgen Kruuse A/S, CooperSurgical Inc., Wallach Surgical Devices, GYNEAS, CooperSurgical, Inc. and others. The global vaginal spetula market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast
The transport sector was responsible for about 23.0% of the worldwide carbon dioxide emissions in 2010 and 20.0% of end-use energy emissions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is safe to say that these numbers have increased considerably today. The governments of several countries are implementing laws which restrict the emission of harmful gases from commercial and personal vehicles to deal with the growing concern of vehicular pollution.
For example, the U.S. upgraded its emission standards in 2017 from United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Tier 2 to Tier 3, which was aimed at achieving a significant reduction in the level of emissions from commercial and passenger vehicles. Regulations like this are making people more obligated toward bringing down harmful gaseous emissions from their vehicles. This is leading to the increasing demand for diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue).
AdBlue is used in the treatment of harmful nitrogen oxide emission, which is emitted from diesel engines, by breaking down nitrogen oxide (NOx) into nitrogen and water via the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) process. Diesel exhaust fluid is an aqueous solution, which is produced using deionized water and urea (with volume percentages of 67.5% and 32.5%, respectively). The global diesel exhaust fluid market reached $12,191.5 million in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the near future.
The fluid has vehicular and non-vehicular application; heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles, passenger cars, and off-highway vehicles come under the vehicular application. This category accounted for the larger share of the market in 2017, both in terms of volume and value. Non-vehicular application includes diesel-operated irrigation pumps and generators. This category is expected to grow at the faster rate in the coming years, in terms of value and volume.
While in developed countries the market is mature due to the implementation of strict environmental regulations, emerging economies have a huge untapped market, providing a wider scope to AdBlue manufacturers. The transportation and logistics industry in countries such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil is experiencing a significant boost due to a rapid surge in the economic activities. Furthermore, these countries are emerging as profitable automobile markets because of rising income levels.
For example, around 90 million passenger cars were sold worldwide in 2017, out of which more than a quarter were sold in China. These advances are leading to the adoption of stringent emission norms by these countries to control vehicular pollution, which is predicted to increase the demand for diesel exhaust fluid.
