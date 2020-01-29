eVTOL Aircraft Market Growth Opportunities, Remarkable Developments and Leading Key Players to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are next-generation aircraft designed for quick transportation and safe-mobility on-demand. The increasing traffic congestion on roads in urban areas has generated the need for these autonomous aircraft. These aircraft are designed to operate with a vertiport system to ensure safe and quick boarding and exit of passengers. The market is, however, at a nascent stage and is expected to grow profoundly in the future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for quick transportation and the rise in road traffic congestion in urban areas. However, the eVTOL aircraft market may be negatively influenced by challenges such as design complexities and social acceptance. On the other hand, increasing number of eVTOL aircraft pilots are expected to showcase significant opportunities for the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of eVTOL aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, application, and geography. The global eVTOL aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading eVTOL aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. By lift technology, the market is segmented as multirotor, lift plus cruise, vectored thrust, and others. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as military, commercial, and cargo. On the basis of the operation mode, the market is segmented as piloted and optionally piloted. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, commercial, and cargo.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global eVTOL aircraft market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The eVTOL aircraft market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting eVTOL aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Force Analysis.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the eVTOL aircraft market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from eVTOL aircraft market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for eVTOL aircraft in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the eVTOL aircraft market.

The report also includes the profiles of key eVTOL aircraft companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Airbus S.A.S.

Bell Textron Inc.

Boeing Co

Embraer S.A.

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Karem Aircraft, Inc.

Lilium GmbH

Opener, Inc.

PIPISTREL d.o.o.

Volocopter GmbH

