Excavator Market Insights – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2017 to 2026
Excavator Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint
Aided by an expert team of 300+ analysts, Fact.MR serves each and every requirement of the clients with its market reports. Digital intelligence solutions are employed to create actionable insights for our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our professionals are dedicated to perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information about the market.
FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Excavator Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Excavator Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2026 as the forecast timeframe.
After reading the Excavator Market report, readers can
- Get hints about various collaborations, product launches, R&D activities and product launches of different Excavator Market players
- Identify prominent regions holding significant share in the Excavator Market along with the key countries
- Perform a comparative study between leading and emerging vendors in the Excavator Market
- Evaluate market on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions
- Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Excavator in various industries
The Excavator Market research addresses the following queries:
- Why region remains the top consumer of Excavator in forecast period 2017 to 2026?
- Which product type is most preferred by consumers?
- How will the Excavator Market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What innovative technologies are the Excavator players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the factors restraining the growth of the Excavator Market?
competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.
Leading Excavator Market Players to Increase Investments in Electric Excavators
Since stringent regulations continue to create multiple challenges for manufacturers and customers are willing to reduce environmental footprint of the equipment they use, a majority of excavator manufacturers are launching electric excavators to meet the regulatory and customers’ changing requirements.
Some of the examples include
- Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc. recently launched a fully electric prototype of compact excavators, which delivers 10x better efficiency than conventional excavators, zero emissions, and 10x reduced cost of ownership, and 10x lower noise levels.
- Another company to launch a 100% electric excavator prototype is Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE), which collaborated with Cummins Inc. to utilize its latest technologies including Li-ion technology in the manufacturing of electrically powered mini excavators.
- C. Bamford Excavators Limited recently announced that it has developed 100% electric, 1.9-ton, 19C-1 E-Tec mini excavator, which consists of consisting of three lithium-ion battery packs and an electric motor. The company revealed its plans to start selling electric compact excavators by 2018.
- Another leading player in the excavator market – Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., recently announced that it has adopted strategies to multiply its production of electric construction machinery in the European Union by entering a strategic agreement with KTEG Kiesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH, a German technology company.
Stringent Emission Regulations and Safety Standards Push Manufacturers to Innovate
A majority of excavators used in various industrial sectors use diesel as fuel. In order to limit the air pollution caused due to heavy equipment with ignition engines, such as excavators, various governing bodies have incorporated stringent emission regulations, which all the players in the excavator market need to conform to.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed Tier 4 emission standards, certification requirements, and other compliance provisions for manufacturers in excavator market. In addition, non-road mobile machinery emission regulations developed by the European Commission and the Regulation (EU) 2016/1628 require manufacturers to modify their manufacturing strategies, which may add to the total manufacturing costs. Imposition of stringent laws and quality standards continues to influence the product and business strategy of excavator manufacturers.
Focus on Improving Performance Features: A Key Trend in the Excavator Market
As excavators are cost-sensitive, their performance characteristics, efficiency, and flexibility make the biggest impact on purchasing decisions of customers. Leading manufacturers in the excavator market aim to deliver unique performance features to attract more customers, especially in saturated markets.
Apart from efficiency-related features of excavators, operators’ safety and environmental compatibility are being focused on by most manufacturers and vendors in the excavator market. By using next-generation technologies, excavator manufacturers are offering features that can guide the operator about slope and depth to grade and preventing excavator parts from moving out of set points defined by the operator. Thereby, reducing maintenance and operational costs, along with improving operator’s comfort and safety are likely to be the priority for player in the excavator market in the upcoming years.
Renting Over Buying – End-User Preference for Short-Term Rental Continues
The high cost of excavators makes them out of reach many small- or medium-scale end-users. Thereby, a majority of end-users are more inclined towards renting excavators, which not only mitigates the expenses associated with buying a new equipment, but also reduces repair and maintenance costs.
Leading manufacturers in the excavator market are entering the rental business to reap the long-term benefits of renting excavators to an increasing number of end-users. Most customers from a vast range of end-user industries prefer renting excavators on the basis of projects in order to limit their expenses on equipment renting and labor charges. Further, manufacturers in the excavator market are introducing innovative rental schemes to make short-term renting more convenient for customers, and capitalize on the latest trends in the excavator market in the upcoming years.
Note: For a detailed analysis on all the key market factors, request a sample.
Definition
An excavator is a type of heavy equipment used in the construction industry to excavate the soil or for on a construction site. Excavators are also used in other industrial sectors such as agriculture & forestry, and mining. A common design of excavators consists of a bucket, a boom, cab or house, and a dipper, and the whole machine usually works on hydraulic forces.
Based on length of boom, size of bucket, and operational speed, excavators can be divided into different types such as mini or compact, medium, standard, and heavy excavators. Other types of excavators that are commonly used in various industrial applications are crawler excavators, long reach excavators, dragline excavators, and suction excavators.
About the Report
The Fact.MR report on excavator market is a holistic analysis of all-encompassing market dynamics, which elucidates information about growth of the excavator market during the period 2017-2026. The information featured in the excavator market is obtained by conductive a thorough research on macro and microeconomic factors that are instrumental in shaping the excavators market throughout the forecast period.
The report also includes minute details about the competitive environment in the excavator market during the assessment period. By providing comprehensive analysis on strategic developments of leading players in the excavator market, the report can help new entrants to develop appropriate business strategies to gain a competitive edge in the excavator market in the foreseeable future.
Market Structure
To provide detailed information about development of the excavator market, the market is divided into five segments in the Fact.MR report. Readers can find in-depth analysis of each segment of the excavator market, which can ultimately help market players to modify or alter their business strategies for the coming future.
Based on the product types, the excavator market is segmented into compact excavators, crawler excavators, dragline excavators, long reach excavators, and suction excavators. According to the mechanism type, the excavator market is segmented in to electric excavators, hybrid excavators, and hydraulic excavators.
Depending on the size class of excavators, the excavator market is divided into four categories – mini or compact (<13,227 lbs.), medium (13,227 – 22,046 lbs.), standard/full-size (22,046 – 198,416 lbs.), and heavy excavator (>198,416 lbs.). Based on the end-user industry, the excavator market is segmented into construction, mining, and forestry & agriculture.
According to the geographical markets for excavators, the global excavator market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Additional Questions Answered
The report provides detailed information about y-o-y growth of the excavator market in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (units). Apart from that, the report also helps readers to understand lucrative opportunities in the excavator market in order to gain momentum in the upcoming years.
The report also answers important questions about the development of the excavator market, which can help market players to plan their critical business decisions appropriately in the foreseeable future.
Some of the questions about the excavator market answered in the Fact.MR report include
- What were the growth parameters of the excavator market during the period 2012-2016?
- How are the developing countries contributing to the growth of the excavator market?
- What are the salient strategies adopted by Tier 1 players in the excavator market?
- Why is the demand for standard/full-size excavators highest across the globe?
- How can emerging players establish a stronger position in the excavator market in the upcoming years?
- What are the key takeaways from the detailed explanation of growth prospects of the excavator market during 2017-2026?
Research Methodology
A unique and robust market research methodology is followed by analysts at Fact.MR to reach the exclusive information on excavator market growth that is featured in this report. Analysts at Fact.MR follow a demand-side approach to estimate the future demand, sales, and supply of excavators across the globe.
The forecasting methodology followed by Fact.MR analysts finds its base in primary research and secondary research methods. On interviewing market leaders, industry experts, researchers, governmental organizations, and stakeholders in the excavators market, analysts can reach certain qualitative and quantitative conclusions about growth of the excavator market.
On following a combination of primary and secondary research methods, analysts can ensure the maximum accuracy and reliability of the data and information included in the Fact.MR report on excavator market.
-> Request methodology of this Report.
Reasons to Opt for FMR
- Combination of AI and human expertise to deliver accurate insights
- Analysis of markets in over 150 countries
- Seamless pre-sales and after-sales support
- Highly trained and experienced team of over 300 analysts
- Round the clock customer support for domestic and international clients
Safety-Critical Software Testing Market – Global Strategic Business Report 2020-2026 | Top Key Players: Parasoft, CRITICAL Software, Rapita Systems, SoHaR, ALD Reliability Software
The Research Insights proclaims the addition of a new informative report titled as a Safety-Critical Software Testing market. It offers research-based market investigations of current status, historical records, and futuristic developments. The global Safety-Critical Software Testing market presents the data which has been derived by using primary and secondary research techniques. It completely examines different verticals of businesses.
Regional outlook:
Geographical segmentation has been done across several regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. The rising needs of Information and Communication Technology are influencing the growth of the global Safety-Critical Software Testing market.
The major countries have been analyzed to get proper insights for businesses by analyzing the major key players operating in it.
Top Prevalent Key Players like- Parasoft, CRITICAL Software, Rapita Systems, SoHaR, ALD Reliability Software, Atkins, Validated Software, Esterline AVISTA, Imbus, Software Quality System
The global Safety-Critical Software Testing offers a review from different clients situating in the several global regions.
Furthermore, it offers an evaluation of the financial aspects of the businesses. Top level key players have been profiled to get up-to-date informative data of companies in terms of an overview of companies, capacity, productivity, and clients. In addition to this, it offers an analysis of effective strategies carried out by top-level industries.
Finally, researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and threats. To discover the global opportunities different online and offline activities and sales methodologies have been included in the research report.
DNS Security Software Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players: Cisco, Webroot, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, MXToolBox, etc.
“
Firstly, the DNS Security Software Market Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The DNS Security Software market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The DNS Security Software Market study on the global DNS Security Software market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions and the major countries falling under those regions.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Cisco, Webroot, TitanHQ, DNSFilter, MXToolBox, Akamai, Infoblox, Comodo, F5 Networks, EfficientIP, Bluecat, Neustar, CSIS Security Group, , ,.
The Global DNS Security Software market report analyzes and researches the DNS Security Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Market Segmentation:
The Global DNS Security Software Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
On the basis of products, the report split into:
Cloud-based, On-premises.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Large Enterprises, SMEs, Home Users, Large enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 67% of.
Key Stakeholders as per this report are DNS Security Software Manufacturers, DNS Security Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, DNS Security Software Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors.
The DNS Security Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the tables and figures, the DNS Security Software Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Furthermore, this DNS Security Software Market study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This DNS Security Software Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the DNS Security Software market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of DNS Security Software?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of DNS Security Software?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting DNS Security Software for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the DNS Security Software market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the DNS Security Software Market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for DNS Security Software expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global DNS Security Software market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
”
Agricultural Lubricant market Market top key players: Exxonmobil,Exol Lubricants,Total,Shell,Phillips 66,Chevron
The Global Agricultural Lubricant market Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Agricultural Lubricant market Market.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Agricultural Lubricant market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The report discusses the various types of solutions for Agricultural Lubricant market Market. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how rising Agricultural Lubricant market threats is changing the market scenario.
Top Key [email protected] Exxonmobil,Exol Lubricants,Total,Shell,Phillips 66,Chevron,Rymax Lubricants,Fuchs,BP,Witham Oil and Paint,Royal Precision Lubricants,Cougar Lubricants,Crown Oil,Unil Lubricants,Schaeffer Manufacturing,Pennine Lubricants.
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Agricultural Lubricant market Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
What are the key factors driving the Global Agricultural Lubricant market Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Agricultural Lubricant market Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Agricultural Lubricant market Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Agricultural Lubricant market Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.
The report, focuses on the global Agricultural Lubricant market market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.
Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Agricultural Lubricant market market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Agricultural Lubricant market market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Agricultural Lubricant market Market;
3.) The North American Agricultural Lubricant market Market;
4.) The European Agricultural Lubricant market Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2027
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
