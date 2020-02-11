Excellent Growth of Modular Building Market | Global Forecasts 2020 – 2026 | Business Players: Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, etc.

“Global Modular Building Research Report 2020 includes all basic information related to the global Industry and forecast until 2026. The Modular Building Market research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every aspect of the market, including regional markets, technology, types, and applications. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:

Laing O’rourke, Red Sea Housing, Atco, Bouygues Construction, Vinci, Skanska, Algeco Scotsman, Kleusberg, Kef Katerra, Lendlease, Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding, Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Alta-Fab Structures, Westchester Modular Homes, Wernick Group, Fleetwood Australia, NRB, Koma Modular, Hickory Group, Clayton Homes, J.D. Irving, Horizon North Logistics, Art’s Way Manufacturing.

2020 Global Modular Building Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Modular Building industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).

Global Modular Building market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Modular Building Market Report:

On the basis of products, the report split into, Permanent, Relocatable.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Housing, Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Industrial.

Research methodology of Modular Building Market:

Research study on the Modular Building Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review. This report focuses on the global Modular Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Building development in United States, Europe and China.

The report focuses on global major leading Modular Building Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

The Modular Building industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Contents

1 Modular Building Market Overview

2 Global Modular Building Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Modular Building Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

4 Global Modular Building Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

5 Global Modular Building Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Modular Building Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Modular Building Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Modular Building Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Modular Building Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

”