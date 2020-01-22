Exclusive Statistical Report on Quantum Computing Market: Industry to Observe Strong Development by 2024 | D-Wave Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Quantum Circuits

Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2019-2024 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Quantum Computing Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Quantum Computing Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Overview of Global Quantum Computing Market:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2019. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the Quantum Computing Market for the figure forecast period 2019 – 2024.

This report studies the Global Quantum Computing Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The Global Quantum Computing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

The Global Quantum Computing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Quantum Computing Market is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software, Services and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Quantum Computing Market is classified into Defense, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Banking & Finance, Energy & Power and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Quantum Computing Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Quantum Computing Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Quantum Computing Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Quantum Computing Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Quantum Computing Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Quantum Computing Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Quantum Computing Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Quantum Computing Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: D-Wave Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, 1QB Information Technologies, Anyon Systems, Cambridge Quantum Computing, ID Quantique, IonQ, QbitLogic, QC Ware, Quantum Circuits, Qubitekk, QxBranch, Rigetti Computing and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Current Business News:

D-Wave Systems (December 10, 2019) – D-Wave Signs Agreements with NEC to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing – D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced the company has signed agreements with NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, to drive development of hybrid services that combine the best features of quantum and classical computers, and make it easy to incorporate quantum capabilities into integrated workflows. D-Wave and NEC plan to market and sell D-Wave’s Leap™ quantum cloud service, which includes hybrid tools and services, as well as new hybrid capabilities to be jointly developed. NEC has committed to invest $10 million in D-Wave.

“Japan is the birthplace of quantum annealing and has remained a global leader in quantum application development. Across government, business, and academia, Japanese D-Wave customers have pushed real-world application development forward by tapping into quantum to start solving business-critical problems today,” said D-Wave’s chief product officer and EVP of R&D, Alan Baratz. “Our collaboration with global pioneer NEC is a major milestone in the pursuit of fully commercial quantum applications.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Quantum Computing in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2019

1 Quantum Computing Product Definition

2 Global Quantum Computing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Quantum Computing Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Quantum Computing Business Revenue

2.3 Global Quantum Computing Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.1 D-Wave Systems Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.2 Google Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.3 IBM Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.4 Intel Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.5 Microsoft Quantum Computing Business Introduction

3.6 1QB Information Technologies Quantum Computing Business Introduction

Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

