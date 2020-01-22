Exclusive Statistical Report on Route Optimization Software Market 2020-2023: International Players – PTV Group, ALK Technologies, ESRI, Google, Llamasoft, Ortec, Routific

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Route Optimization Software Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Route Optimization Software Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Global Route Optimization Software Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Route Optimization Software Market Report 2019. The Global Route Optimization Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Route Optimization Software Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Route Optimization Software Market development (2019 – 2023).

The Global Route Optimization Software Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Route Optimization Software market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Route Optimization Software Market is sub-segmented into On-premises, Cloud and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Route Optimization Software Market is classified into On-demand Food Delivery, Retail & FMCG, Field Services, Ride Hailing & Taxi Services and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Route Optimization Software Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Route Optimization Software Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Industry News:

PTV Group (November 28, 2019) – PTV Group recognized as World Market Leader for Mobility Planning Software – PTV Group is one of the 450 German companies identified as global market leaders. The transportation and logistics software vendor made it onto the list of world market leaders 2020 recently published by the University of St. Gallen and the magazine WirtschaftsWoche. In the ranking of digital pioneers in the SME sector that was published yesterday, PTV is also ranked fifth out of a total of 4,000 evaluated companies.

The so-called “world market leader index” is compiled annually under the scientific guidance of Professor Dr Christoph Müller of the University of St. Gallen. The selection criteria are extremely strict: The companies must rank first or second in the relevant market segment and operate on at least three continents. In addition, half of the annual revenue of at least 50 million euros must be generated abroad. The jury bases its assessment on the current annual financial statements (for listed companies) or the publications in the Federal Gazette.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Route Optimization Software Market: ALK Technologies, Caliper, Descartes, ESRI, Google, Llamasoft, Microlise, Omnitracs, Ortec, Paragon Software Systems, PTV Group, Quintiq, Route4me, Routific, Verizon Connect, Workwave, Fastleansamrt (FLS), MiT Systems and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Route Optimization Software Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). ALK Technologies, Caliper, Descartes, ESRI, Google, Llamasoft, Microlise, Omnitracs, Ortec, Paragon Software Systems, PTV Group, Quintiq, Route4me, Routific, Verizon Connect, Workwave, Fastleansamrt (FLS), MiT Systems are some of the key vendors of Route Optimization Software across the world. These players across Route Optimization Software Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Route Optimization Software Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Route Optimization Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

