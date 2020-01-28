Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2017-2027

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

key developments which have helped the global hydrogen fluoride market to grow expeditiously include:

Many manufacturers in the global hydrogen fluoride market are focusing on extending the application range of hydrogen fluoride through their extensive research activities.

Honeywell International Inc. is recently emphasizing on discovering various medical treatments associated with the use of

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global hydrogen fluoride market include –

LANXES.

Solvay.

Tanfac Industries LTd.

Mexichem S.A.B de C.V.

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Market: Key Growth Drivers

A few eminent key drivers influencing the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market in a big way include:

Increasing Applications Range in Several Industries to Foster Market’s Growth

Being a chemical compound, hydrogen fluoride finds its extensive applications especially in the petrochemical industry. In this industry, the compound is merely used as a component of super-acids. However, various properties such as low boiling point opens door for hydrogen fluoride to be used in numerous other industries. These factors are majorly propelling expansion in the global hydrogen fluoride market.

Apart from these, soaring demand for a wide range of products made up of hydrogen fluoride and flourishing mining industry worldwide are also providing major impetus to the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market. Besides this, the emergence of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFO) is noticed as a key trend which will positively influence the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market. Growing applications of HFO in foam blowing agents in the manufacturing processes of polystyrene and polyurethane, in house walls, and cold storages are also stimulating the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market.

Rapid Use of Aluminum in Automotive Industry to Contribute Demand in Market

Growing range of insulation foam applications in variable industries such as construction, automotive, and consumer durable industries is another factor triggering the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market. Additionally, rising use of aluminum in the automobile industry is further complementing to the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market. This is because of the use of hydrogen fluoride as a key raw material in the production of aluminum fluoride. However, mushrooming automotive industry across the globe is also a crucial factor fueling growth in the global hydrogen fluoride market.

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, APAC region showcases the highest share in the global hydrogen fluoride market as the region has witnessed rapid industrialization within a short span of time. Along with this, rapid growth in the automobile and construction industries acts as a significant factor responsible for the steady growth of the hydrogen fluoride market in this region.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

