Expanded Polystyrene Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019 to 2027

The detailed study on the Expanded Polystyrene Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Expanded Polystyrene Market introspects the scenario of the Expanded Polystyrene market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Expanded Polystyrene Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Expanded Polystyrene Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Expanded Polystyrene Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Expanded Polystyrene Market:

What are the prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Expanded Polystyrene Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Expanded Polystyrene Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Market Players towards Extending Provisions on Reuse

Foams made of plastic or synthetic polymers such as Expanded Polystyrene cannot be recycled. Such foam materials are being actively used in production of high-performance protective packaging solutions. Regulatory bodies are levying penalties on several leading players in the global foam protective packaging market to limit the production of Expanded Polystyrene-based foam, also known as Styrofoam. Consumers are becoming more aware towards the adverse effects of waste Styrofoam on the environment. Avoiding the purchase of products packed in Expanded Polystyrene is a deteriorating trend for the growth of the global foam protective packaging market. Moreover, inability to recycle has left companies at the tenterhooks of spending capital towards procurement of used Expanded Polystyrene. Companies are being forced to reuse their products and reproduce new ones, which is also entailing expensive modifications in the production machineries.

Standout Engineering Capabilities Pave the Way for Growth

In recent years, polymers have become extremely important as engineering materials. In terms of application, they are now successfully competing with other major classes of materials. Expanded Polymer has found renewed vigor in the construction industry. This is because Expanded Polystyrene come with capabilities such as low thermal conductivity, low weight, mechanical resistance, low water absorption, chemical resistance and others. Moreover, ease of handling and installation is anticipated to fuel the demand of Expanded Polystyrene in forecast period.

Large-Scale Players Routinely Subcontract to Smaller Specialized Players

The most prominent companies that are active in the global Expanded Polystyrene market are BASF SE, Total S.A., Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V., Trinseo SA, Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Synthos S.A. These companies resuming the marking of Expanded polystyrene and are able to guarantee a high level of reliability and quality consistency. The leading players are engaged in expanding the production capacity of Expanded Polystyrene and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products.

For e.g.

On 15 June 2018, At the Ulsan site in Korea, BASF a German chemical company and leading chemical producer across the globe, switched the plant´s entire 85,000 metric tons’ capacity from the classic white EPS (expanded polystyrene) Styropor® to the improved insulation raw material Neopor (gray EPS). This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for the gray material in the Asian market.

On 31 Jan 2019, Styropek Mexico began a collaboration with one of its EPS suppliers to collect pentane emissions from the EPS bead pre-expansion and stabilization process.

