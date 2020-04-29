Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Explore Operating Tables Market Set To Reach ~US$ 1.3 Bn In Revenues By 2019 to 2029

Published

2 hours ago

on

Press Release

A recent research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals that the operating tables market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 1.3 Bn, by the end of 2029. The study outlines the growth trails of the operating tables market, which is estimated to register a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Surgery is a fundamental element of any healthcare systems. Over the last few years, the number of surgical procedures has increased. During the surgical process, it is required to keep patient comfortable and at a fixed position especially in those surgeries where sensitive organs are involved.

The demand for operating tables increases with an increase in surgical procedures, which further fuel the market growth. The global volume of surgical need to address prevalent diseases has increased exponentially, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for operating tables.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3789

Advanced and Hybrid Operating Tables Gaining Significant Traction

In recent years, there has been a shift from manual operating tables to advanced operating tables. Manually operated mobile operating tables are being gradually replaced by new and enhanced technologies such as hydraulic, electro-hydraulic operating tables with battery-powered systems and locking drawers, which ensure medical staff to access operating tables easily without compromising patient’s convenience.

Additionally, the development of advanced and hybrid operating tables that can auto-adjust, increases the demand and brings opportunities for companies participating in the operating tables market. Hybrid operating tables system leads to increased efficiency of the surgical process necessary during critical conditions.

Further, the development of operating tables with pressure distribution mattresses prevents unintentional injuries to the patient. Such benefits significantly contribute to the increase in demand for innovative operating tables in the market and will continue to do so in the future.

For Critical Insights On The Operating Tables Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3789

According to the PMR report, significant sales of general surgical tables will continue to influence the growth strategies, while manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of speciality operating tables to capitalize on the ever-evolving trends such as growing popularity of robotic surgeries. General surgical tables are expected account for major share of manufacturers’ bottom lines during the forecast period of 2019 – 2029. Growing availability and adoption rate of such operating tables are expected to be major factors boosting the market growth.

As compared to powered and hybrid operating tables, the non-powered variants remain highly preferred among the end users, in the view of their cost-effectiveness and higher availability. Non-powered operating tables will account for half of the total sales of operating tables during the forecast period, according to the PMR report.

Company Profiles:

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  • Steris Plc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.)
  • Siemens AG
  • Skytron LLC.
  • Allengers Medical Systems Limited
  • Amtai Medical Equipment, Inc.
  • Medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG
  • OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group)
  • Schaerer Medical USA Inc
  • Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo.o.
  • Lojer Oy
  • AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH
  • Merivaara Oy
  • Alvo Medical
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Mizuho Corporation (Mizuho OSI, Inc.)
  • Nuvo Inc
  • Brumaba GmbH & Co. KG

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3789

Asia Pacific and North America to Lead Market Gains

According to the PMR report, growth opportunities for operating tables’ market players are picking pace in North America and Asia Pacific. This is primarily attributed to the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers in these regions.

Various healthcare organizations such as Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), are developing multiple specialty facilities within premises of their primary healthcare facility, thereby influencing the operating tables market to grow at a faster pace and gain large revenue share.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is experiencing an increase in investments to set up hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. The newly set up private hospitals with major investments, have provided impetus to operating tables market. For instance, Aster DM Healthcare, with six hospitals in Indian cities such as, Kochi, Pune, Calicut, Bangalore, and Kolhapur, expanded operations in 2015 – 16 and invested millions to expand their business.

This presents a huge opportunities for key players in the operating tables market to gain competitive edge through deployment of advanced technologies and products differentiation.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Elastic Rubber Tapes Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2026

Published

47 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

“”

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Elastic Rubber Tapes Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market. All findings and data on the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market available in different regions and countries.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62424

The authors of the report have segmented the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Elastic Rubber Tapes market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=62424

    Elastic Rubber Tapes Market Size and Forecast

    In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Elastic Rubber Tapes Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Elastic Rubber Tapes Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

    Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=62424

    The Elastic Rubber Tapes Market report highlights is as follows: 

    This Elastic Rubber Tapes market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

    This Elastic Rubber Tapes Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

    The expected Elastic Rubber Tapes Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

    This Elastic Rubber Tapes Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

    About TMR

    Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

    Contact

    Mr. Rohit Bhisey
    Transparency Market Research
    State Tower
    90 State Street,
    Suite 700,
    Albany, NY – 12207
    United States
    Tel: +1-518-618-1030
    USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    Ticketing Systems Market Development 2019 – Brown Paper Tickets, Ticket Tailor, Vendini, Ticketmaster

    Published

    2 mins ago

    on

    April 29, 2020

    By

    Press Release

    Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Ticketing Systems Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Ticketing Systems market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

    DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report-detail/179995/request-sample 

    Top key players analysis of the global Ticketing Systems market includes : Brown Paper Tickets, Ticket Tailor, Vendini, Ticketmaster, Songkick, Etix, Live Nation, Universe, Arts People, WeGotTickets, TicketWeb, See Tickets, Ticketsource, Ticketsolve, TicketSpice, SeatAdvisor Box Office, ATG Tickets, Ventrata, AXS,

    The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Ticketing Systems market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

    Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

    On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

    READ FULL REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report/global-ticketing-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-179995.html 

    For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

    Important Factors of The Report:

    The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Ticketing Systems market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

    Customization of the Report:
    This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

    Continue Reading

    MARKET REPORT

    IT Ticketing Systems Market Development 2019 – HubSpot, Samanage, HappyFox, Jira Service, Mojo IT

    Published

    3 mins ago

    on

    April 29, 2020

    By

    Press Release

    Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global IT Ticketing Systems Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global IT Ticketing Systems market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

    DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report-detail/179994/request-sample 

    Top key players analysis of the global IT Ticketing Systems market includes : HubSpot, Samanage, HappyFox, Jira Service, Mojo IT, Freshservice, Zendesk, Vision Helpdesk, Zoho, ServiceDesk, Jitbit, Freshservice, Bitrix24, SysAid, HarmonyPSA, Shape, Claritysoft, WowDesk, Infor,

    The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the IT Ticketing Systems market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

    Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

    On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

    READ FULL REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report/global-it-ticketing-systems-market-size-status-and-179994.html 

    For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

    Important Factors of The Report:

    The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the IT Ticketing Systems market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

    Customization of the Report:
    This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

    Continue Reading

    Trending