Explore Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Devices Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2021
Globally, cardiovascular devices industry is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing number of cases with heart diseases and other cardiovascular problems. In addition, technological advancement in this field and growing awareness has increased the growth of cardiovascular devices market. Interventional cardiology refers to a process of treatment of structural heart diseases with the help of catheters and guidewires. Pediatric interventional cardiology refers to a process of performing interventional cardiology on infants, children and adolescents up to 18 years. Various procedures that can be performed under interventional cardiology are angioplasty, valvuloplasty, congenital heart defect correction and coronary thrombectomy. Pediatric interventional cardiology devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the number of heart diseases among young pediatric population and technological advancements in the field. On the basis of type of product, pediatric interventional cardiology devices market can be segmented into heart defect closure devices, transcatheter heart valves and others. Other devices in pediatric interventional cardiology devices are angioplasty stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters and guidewires.
North America dominates the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market due to increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases in pediatric population and technological advancement in the region. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing pediatric interventional cardiology devices markets in Asian region. This is due to large investment by various major companies in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for pediatric interventional cardiology devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities.
Rising incidence of congenital heart diseases, technological advancements and government initiatives in this field are some of the major factors driving the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. In addition, increasing awareness and growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures are driving the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. However, high cost involved in the pediatric interventional cardiology procedure and strict government regulations are restraining the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. In addition, poor reimbursement scenario is restraining the global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for pediatric interventional cardiology market. In addition, growing awareness and innovation of some new products with better efficiency are expected to offer good opportunity for global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. High cost involved is one of the major challenges faced by global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market.
Some of the latest trends that have been observed in global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market include companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it has been observed that companies are involved in R&D and product launches of more efficient products. Some of the major companies involved in global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market are
- Jude Medical
- Gore Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Edward LifeSciences
- Abbott Vascular
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare.
Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027
A ship-to-shore crane is also known as container crane; it is a large size crane that is used at ports for loading and unloading of containers from ships. The growing container traffic, vessel size, and transportation activity are growing demand for the ship-to-shore cranes market. The growing development of port infrastructure and increasing automation also influence the growth of the ship-to-shore cranes market.
This market intelligence report on Ship-To-Shore Cranes market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Ship-To-Shore Cranes market have also been mentioned in the study.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– Anupam Industries Limited
– Cargotec Corporation
– Henan Crane
– Konecranes
– Liebherr
– Mac Port – Macchine Operatrici Portuali SRL
– Noell Crane Systems (China) Limited
– SANY GROUP
– Weihua Group
– ZPMC
A comprehensive view of the Ship-To-Shore Cranes market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Ship-To-Shore Cranes market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Ship-To-Shore Cranes market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Ship-To-Shore Cranes market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global ship-to-shore cranes market is segmented on the basis of outreach, power supply. On the basis of outreach the market is segmented as below 40 meter, 40-49 meter, 50-60 meter, above 60 meter. On the basis of power supply the market is segmented diesel, electric, hybrid.
Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027
A pneumatic conveying system transfers granules, powders, and other dry bulk materials. Technological development and rising automation in the industries are propelling the growth of the pneumatic conveying system market. The growing use of pneumatic conveying systems for material handling in the various industries and the rise in the demand for energy-efficient systems is bolstering the growth of the pneumatic conveying systems market.
This market intelligence report on Pneumatic Conveying Systems market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Pneumatic Conveying Systems market have also been mentioned in the study.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– AZO GmbH + Co. KG
– Cyclonaire
– Dynamic Air Inc.
– Flexicon Corporation
– Gericke AG
– Nilfisk Group
– Nol-Tec Systems Inc.
– Schenck Process LLC
– VAC-U-MAX
– Zeppelin Systems GmbH
A comprehensive view of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Pneumatic Conveying Systems market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Pneumatic Conveying Systems market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented on the basis of operation, technology, end-user. On the basis of operation the market is segmented as dilute phase conveying, dense phase conveying. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as positive pressure systems, vacuum systems, combination systems. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, mineral and ceramics, power generation, plastics and polymer, others.
Detailed examination of the Mammography Equipment Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2021
Breast cancer is formed in the tissues of breast. Some of the common symptoms for breast cancer are change in breast shape, lump in breast and dimpling of skin. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, hormone replacement therapy during menopause and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factors associated with breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer which occurs in the lining of the milk ducts. Another type of breast cancer is lobular carcinoma. It occurs in the lobules. Mammography is a technique used for screening and diagnosis of breast with the help of device known as mammogram. Mammography includes minimal radiation exposure which helps in protecting patients from harmful radiation side effects. The main purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer and tumor in women. Mammogram also helps in visualization of normal and abnormal structures within the breast. Screening test is used when symptoms of breast cancer or tumor are not available whereas, diagnostics test is done to detect the causes of specific symptoms. These tests help in early treatment of disease and also help in curing diseases. Mammography helps in reduction of death rate and disability occurred due to cancer and provides better options for treatment. Mammogram helps in providing accurate results for cancer diagnosis. It also helps healthcare professionals to identity whether a lump in the breast is a gland or harmless cyst. Digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment are two types of mammography equipments.
North America followed by Europe are dominating the global mammography equipment market due to early adoption of new technology and rising incidence of breast cancer in these regions. The U.S. is dominating the North American mammography equipment market due to technological advancements and increasing reimbursements for full-field digital mammography. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. Some of the key driving forces for the growth of mammography equipments market in emerging countries are rising government initiatives for promotion of breast health screening and improved healthcare infrastructure.
In recent time there is increased use of mammography equipment due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in women. Technological advancements in digital radiography such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, and increasing uses of 3D mammography are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography equipment market. In addition, rising awareness for breast cancer and growing aging population are also fuelling the growth of the global mammography equipment market. However, limited reimbursement for mammography equipment is restraining the growth of the global mammography equipment market.
Innovation in Low cost mammography equipment would develop an opportunity for the global mammography equipment market. Increasing demand for full-field digital mammography and hybrid imaging are some of the trends for the global mammography equipment market.
In addition, increasing magnetic resonance imaging with mammography is also a trend in the global mammography equipment market. Some of the major companies operating in the global mammography equipment market are
- Hologic
- GE Healthcare
- Analogic Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare.
