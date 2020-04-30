Explore the Sorbic Acid (Cas 110-44-1) Market 2020 | Mingguang Chemical, Daicel, Hoechst, Ueno

The market has witnessed higher growth due to the growing use of fluorosilicones in the aerospace, OEM, automotive and oil & gas industries with an escalating demand from North America and APAC. Fluorosilicones are extensively used in various end-use industries, particularly in sealing applications, aerospace fuel systems and in manufacturing automotive components. They comprise some superior properties such as low and high heat resistance, chemical inertness and fuel & petrochemical resistance are driving the fluorosilicone market share.

Furthermore, on the basis of application, the automotive sector held the largest share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. Fluorosilicone rubber is majorly used for gasket and fuel-resistant sealing applications and in flexible valves for vapor recovery. The automotive industry is expected to record a healthy growth rate compared to other applications. Higher usage of automotives across different regions followed by the adoption of new technologies by most manufacturers are driving the market. Based-on fluorosilicone industry analysis, fluorosilicone’s increasing use in aerospace sector is anticipated to register a moderate growth rate. Based on product, the elastomer segment is expected to evidence huge market share due to the higher use of elastomers in OEM and transportation industries. As surveyed fluorosilicone elastomers market, elastomers have low and high temperature resistance properties they are extensively used in bearing mechanized sealing solutions such as O-rings, gaskets and membranes. The fluorosilicone acrylate breakdown data by type are Pharmaceutical Grade and Industrial Grade.

Based on the regions, Asia Pacific had recorded an upliftment in the fluorosilicone rubber market during year 2016 that is expected to maintain a major market in the forecast period. Globally, leading automotive market is present in developing countries such as China and India, where use of automobile is comparatively high than other regions of world. Increasing demand for automobiles in countries like China and India is growing side-by-side with OEM manufacturing in the developed economies such as the US and Germany are expected to drive growth of Fluorosilicone market size. High level properties of fluorosilicone inclusive of resistance and thermal stability, against petroleum-based fluids with high efficiency at higher temperatures are a few other drivers to boost market growth. North America was another huge market for fluorosilicone rubber in 2016, driven by the recovery of region’s economy and the presence of aerospace and automotive industry players in the U.S., Latin America and Europe are expected to exhibit sluggish growth because of the political instability and gloomy economic conditions in these regions. The market of Europe has recorded a steady and slow growth rate due to the market maturity in this region.

The global fluorosilicone rubber market has high fragmentation with the presence of regional and several global players. Key players in the market include Keystone Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Elastomer Engineering, Marco Rubber, James Walker, and Silex Silicones Ltd. The products have segmentation which covers Adhesives & Sealants, Coating, Antifoams, Elasto mer and Other Products. On basis of functional groups, sub-categories covers Siloxane Polymers, Silicone Rubber, Release Coatings and Silicone Grease.

Based on Products, the market has been segmented into,

Adhesives & Sealants

Antifoams

Coating

Elasto mer

Other Products

Based on End Users, the market has been segmented into,

Oil & Gas

Transportation

OEM

Auto motive

Aviation & Aerospace

Energy

Cosmetics

Coatings

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Fluorosilicones Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global fluorosilicones market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

