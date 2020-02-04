Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2017 – 2025



Report Description

XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market between 2019 and 2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) & volume (KT) in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market. The market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock study covers various perspectives of the market, including value chain, market dynamics, and competition landscape as well as pricing analysis. The report also covers analysis of macro-economic factors affecting market growth. As per the findings of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2027, in terms of value. Increasing oil and gas prices, petrochemical growth and increasing automotive fleet are some of the drivers expected to augment the growth of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market over the forecast period.

The XploreMR report on Petroleum Liquid Feedstock carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type and application. The report also highlights an overview of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market by country. The primary objective of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report is to offer key insights on market updates, current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market.

Petroleum Liquid Feedstock (Naphtha & Gas Oil) is one of the main feedstock used in the petrochemical industry. It is primarily used in the production of gasoline, solvents, fuels and diesel. Naphtha is also used as feedstock for the production of propylene, ethylene and aromatics, while gas oil is used as feedstock in steam cracking process.

The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report is structured in such a way that it will allow readers to develop a thorough understanding about the market. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report starts with market definitions, followed by market taxonomy, market dynamics, market background and analysis by key segments along with regional analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market study covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from industry participants through interviews.

Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market: Segmentation

Type

Application

Region

Naphtha

Gas-Oil

Aromatics

Olefins

Urea

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

APEC

MEA

The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market assessment. In the next section, the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, and product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins and provides an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage.

The next section of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) projections for the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market values represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market information, along with key insights and facts, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.

The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market analysis section of the report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

The next section of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report presents a summarised view of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market based on six prominent regions considered in the study.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market has been split into a number of sub-segments. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock sub-segments, in terms of type and application, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. The absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market.

In the final section of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report, a competitive landscape of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Petroleum Liquid Feedstock manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market. Examples of some of the key competitors in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report are BP p.l.c., Exxon Mobil Corporation, TOTAL S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, among others.

