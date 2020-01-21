MARKET REPORT
Extruders and Compounding Machines Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 – 2027
Global market for extruders and compounding machines to witness a 1.6x increase in sales revenue from 2017 to 2027
According to the analysis done in this research study, the global extruders and compounding machines market is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2027. The extruders and compounding machines market has been experiencing an upward trend with respect to growth since 2012, however during the 2012-2017 period, this market did not witness a higher increase in revenue.
The 2017-2027 timeline is more positive for the global market for extruders and compounding machines as per market observations and is anticipated to witness a 1.6x growth in revenue during this timeline. The global extruders and compounding machines market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2027 from a value of about US$ 11.5 Bn in 2017.
Also, the global market is expected to reflect this estimation owing to a moderate value CAGR of 4.7% during the period of forecast. The sales of the extruder and compounding machines are industry driven. Their sales are influenced by the increasing demand from various end use industries such as food, chemicals, plastics and medical or pharmaceutical industries.
Plastics industry to largely use extruders and compounding machines during the forecast period
The growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market is directly linked to its applications across various end use industries. In the end use industry category, the plastic segment is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.
The adoption of extruders and compounding machines in plastic industry is expected to rise in the coming years, thus making this segment highly attractive. The plastic industry segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 3800 Mn in 2017.
This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027). In addition, the plastic industry segment is expected to gain additional 60 BPS during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand and US, due to increased use of plastic in these regions.
Apart from the growth contribution from the plastic industry, the food sector has presented potential opportunities for growth of the global market. The food industry is expected to showcase increased demand and adoption of extruders and compounding machines in the years to follow.
This makes the food industry segment a comparatively fast growing one and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). In 2017, the food industry segment was valued at about US$ 2900 Mn and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). On the other hand, the medical and pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a comparatively slow rate during the forecast period.
MARKET REPORT
Market Insights of Glass Fibers Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024
The Glass Fibers market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Glass Fibers market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Glass Fibers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global Glass Fibers market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the Glass Fibers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Glass Fibers market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the Glass Fibers market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Glass Fibers industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Owens Corning Corpation
PPG
Lanxess
The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type
General-purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
On the basis of Application of Glass Fibers Market can be split into:
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Other
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
Glass Fibers Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Glass Fibers industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the Glass Fibers market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the Glass Fibers market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Glass Fibers market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Glass Fibers market.
MARKET REPORT
Feeding Bottles Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook
Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Feeding Bottles Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Feeding Bottles Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Feeding Bottles. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Philips AVENT (United Kingdom), Munchkin (United States), Mayborn Group (United Kingdom), Linco Baby Merchandise Work Co. Ltd (China), Alpha Baby Care Co. Ltd (Thailand), Handi-Craft Company (United States), Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd (China), Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Pigeon Corporation (Japan) and Artsana USA Inc. (United States)
The feeding bottle is basically used by infants to drink milk and other drinks directly through a teat attached to the bottle. It has three parts attached to it, a teat, the collar which is fitted onto the neck of the feeding bottle to seal it and a cap to cover the teat. There are plastic bottles that are easy to use as they are unbreakable and lightweight, they are also available in stainless steel, and silicon material which can be used for a longer duration.
Overview of the Report of Feeding Bottles
The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Feeding Bottles industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Birth Rate of Infants Increases the Production of Feeding Bottles
- Increasing number of Working Women in the Market is resulting in the growth of Feeding Bottle Market
Market Trend
- Manufacturers are Introducing BPA Free Products in Markets to Reduce any Health Causing Problems in Infants
- Growing Adoption of Sterilized Bottles as well as Bottles with Minimal Side Effects in the Infants
Restraints
- Raw Material Fluctuations might Lead to Increasing Prices of Feeding Bottles
- Side Effects of Plastic Feeding Bottles
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Feeding Bottles and Increasing Awareness About the Same from Underdeveloped Economies
- Upsurging Underage Population Worldwide is Resulting in Growing Demand
Challenges
- Many New Entrants are Entering into the Market with New Ideas creating unexpected challenges
- Rising Health Problem is the Major Concern for the Market
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
The Global Feeding Bottles is segmented by following Product Types:
By Application: 0-6 Months Babies, 6-18 Months Babies, Other
Material: Plastic, Glass, Stainless Steel, Silicon
Bottle Size: <3 oz, 3-6 oz, 6-9 oz, 9-12 oz
Distribution Channels: Online, Offline
Top Players in the Market are: Philips AVENT (United Kingdom), Munchkin (United States), Mayborn Group (United Kingdom), Linco Baby Merchandise Work Co. Ltd (China), Alpha Baby Care Co. Ltd (Thailand), Handi-Craft Company (United States), Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd (China), Narula Overseas Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Pigeon Corporation (Japan) and Artsana USA Inc. (United States).
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze Feeding Bottles status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Global Feeding Bottles development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Feeding Bottles Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Feeding Bottles market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Feeding Bottles Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Feeding Bottles
Chapter 4: Presenting the Feeding Bottles Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Feeding Bottles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Finally, Feeding Bottles Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Data Sources & Methodology
The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Feeding Bottles Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.
In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
MARKET REPORT
Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
The Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) industry and its future prospects.. Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Rigaku
Bruker
Panalytical
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher
Innox-X
Bourevestnik, Inc.
Hao Yuan Instrument
Tongda
Persee
The report firstly introduced the X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Powder XRD
Single-crystal XRD
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) for each application, including-
Pharma
Biotech
Chemical
Scientific Research Institutes
Others
Then it analyzed the world’s main region X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
