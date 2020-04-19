MARKET REPORT
F-Style Cans solutions are more preferred by the manufacturers | 2020’s Top Growth Factors
F-style cans are used for transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, which require safe handling. F-style cans are available in the variety of sizes which includes ½ & ¼ pint, 1 pint, ½ gallon, 1 quart, and 1-gallon sizes among others. F-style cans which are made of metal use tinplate steel, which efficiently prevents rusting, and protects the content inside. Screw cap closure for f-style cans is an appropriate packaging solution to ensure safe and secure transportation of goods. F-style cans are also referred to as oblong cans.
F-style cans are packed as a bulk pallet or shipped in cartons. F-style cans can be used for the variety of applications in the chemical industry, also for filling paint and other fluids. The global f-style cans market is estimated to have an expansion during the forecast period, as the protective packaging solutions are more preferred by the manufacturers. Metal f-style cans are used by manufacturers as they have a lighter environmental footprint than plastic, although plastic offers lightweight packaging. The demand for f-style cans is expected to increase, as manufacturers are providing better appearance and designing to the packaging solutions.
Global F-Style Cans Market: Dynamics
The temperature handling capability of metal f-style cans is boosting the growth of the market. The increasing demand for re-usable and ¬safe packaging solutions is a key factor enhancing production capabilities of the manufacturers in the f-style cans market. The f-style cans market can be affected by amendments in IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) code, which is accepted as the international guideline to the safe shipment of dangerous goods by water on the vessel.
Companies which transports their products using f-style cans through water must check its manufacturer’s affiliations. Small f-style cans are also used by alcoholic beverage manufacturers, designed mainly for better appearance. Metal f-style cans are can be easily handled, and are durable. Consumers mainly use rectangular f-style cans and provide better storage. F-style cans are manufactured both in metal and plastic materials, which is determined according to the consumer requirements. F-style cans market is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as the demand for food grade oil is increasing along with requirement of protective and safe transportation.
Global F-Style Cans Market: Regional Outlook
California’s Rigid Plastic Containers Law was enacted to limit the amount of plastic waste. Also, the container should maintain its shape, irrespective of temperature and weight variation. The North America f-style cans market is estimated to have slow growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific f-style cans market has moderate growth, as the flexible packaging replacing some of the rigid packaging formats, in various countries such as India and China. The f-style cans market in Brazil and Mexico is expected to grow, as the usage of aluminum cans is increasing. Globally, around 200 Billion aluminum cans are used every year through beer and soda packaging, boosting f-style cans market.
Global F-Style Cans Market: Key Developments
- Manufacturers in f-style cans market prefer acquisitions and mergers as their key strategy to enhance their product portfolio as well as overall production capacity. Mauser Packaging solutions entered into a plan of merger with parent holding company of Industrial Container Services, which is a leading provider of container solutions, and container services.
On the basis of region, global f-style cans market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- The Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- Japan
Microbiology Testing Market Robust pace of Industry during 2017-2025
Global Microbiology Testing Market: Overview
The growth of microbiology testing market is primarily driven by the recent technological advancements that have not only made the tests faster, they are more accurate now as well as affordable for a larger consumer base. In the medical field, microbiology has always been a branch of enthusiasm that has promised a lot as far as prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases is concerned. Bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi are four kind of microorganisms that cause infectious diseases, while microbiology also deals with clinical applications of microbes for health improvements. During the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, owing to its utter usefulness and recent technological advancements, the demand in the global microbiology testing market is expected to expand at a healthy rate.
Global Microbiology Testing Market: Key Trends
Apart from technological advancements that have significantly improved the efficiency of microbiology testing, introduction of new tests by some of the leading companies in the microbiology testing market are primed to positively influence the global demand. For example, Alere I aids medical professionals to detect and provide treatment for patients suffering from influenza, at a reduced cost. Consumers are now readily accepting microbiology testing as a result of its proven efficiency, and the shift from monoplex testing to multiplex testing is quite evident, which are two other important factors expected to favor the market in the near future.
Rising geriatric population who lack immunity and hence are more prone to infectious diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure across several emerging economies, rising disposable income among the consumers, and changing lifestyle with unhealthy eating are some of the other factors driving the global microbiology testing market. On the other hand, factors such as inadequate reimbursements, stringent government regulations, and intense competition among the vendors are expected to hinder the growth rate of microbiology testing market in the near future.
Based on application, the microbiology testing market can be segmented into traditional testing, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics, while product-wise, this market can be categorized into bacterial testing, fungal testing, and viral testing. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes are some of the end-use segments of the global microbiology testing market.
Global Microbiology Testing Market: Market Potential
Strategic initiatives to explore new possibilities with microbiology testing is opening new opportunities for the players in this market, besides growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, increasing preference for advanced molecular diagnostics by the patients, and growing demand for automated microbiology analyzers.
Global Microbiology Testing Market: Regional Outlook
Currently, developed regions of North America and Europe serve the maximum demand for microbiology testing, although emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are expected to turn into vast lucrative regional market in the near future. The extended demand from Asia Pacific is attributed to expanding research capabilities of countries such as Japan and India, improving healthcare infrastructure, and availability of skilled labor in this region.
Global Microbiology Testing Market: Competitive Landscape
Becton Dickinson & Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux, and Danaher are some of the leading companies in a fragment competitive landscape of global microbiology testing market. There are several small-size vendors who control niche local markets, and in this scenario, product bundling is turning into a profitable strategy for the leading companies. Some of the other key vendors in this market are Abbott Diagnostics, Alere, Alcon Laboratories, Biomerica, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, DiagCor, Alcon Laboratories, Diamedix, Epitope Diagnostics, Fujirebio Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories, Gold Standard Diagnostics, Grifols, Hologic, Immunetics, Humor Diagnostica, InBios International, Maxim Biomedical, Landwind Medical, Meridian Bioscience, Nipro Diagnostics, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthcare.
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017-2025
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Snapshot
The global market for cell culture protein surface coatings is slated to expand at a highly promising pace in the next few years, thanks to the vast rise in investments by governments and market players in stem cell research and development activities. Cell culturing is a method used for growing artificial living cells outside the natural environment, under controlled physical conditions. These cells are used to develop model systems for study and research of cellular structures as well as for drug discovery and genetic engineering.
Thus, the growing scope of cell cultures in various applications has led to the development of the 3D cell culture technique, which has been considered one of the key factors responsible for the overall past development of the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Earlier, only a meager percentage of researchers preferred using 3D cell culture technique for drug discovery. However, there has been a dynamic shift from the traditional methods to the current cell culture methods.
Moreover, commercial production of drugs and biologics such as proteins, antibodies, and vaccines using cell culture has helped expand the scope of the latter in the global market. Commercial production has provided extensive business opportunities to manufacturers in the global market. Diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue are also expected to fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings over the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays are further pushing the growth of the market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Overview
Cell culture protein surface coatings help in improving cell attachment, growth, and differentiation. They facilitate consistent performance in various cell-based assays and in-vitro culture by improving cell adhesion. A variety of adhesion proteins and other biological materials derived from various sources are being used to enhance performance in cell culture, especially in cell lines that are hard to attach, such as transfected cells. The major types of cell culture are animal-derived protein, human-derived protein, synthetic protein, and plant-derived protein. Good cell attachment has gained increased significance in recent years for improving the recovery of cells from frozen cultures and increasing the stability of attached surfaces. With constant advances in stem cell therapies, a number of advanced protein surface coatings have emerged to study stem cells and to further the potential of regenerative medicine. These developments have positively affected the growth of the global cell culture protein surface coating market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Key Trends
The increasing focus of numerous biotechnology companies and research laboratories on stem cell research to develop therapies for a range of chronic diseases is a key factor propelling the cell culture protein market. Considerable investment by the governments of various countries to fund several R&D activities related to regenerative medicine has fuelled the market. Coupled with this, the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products such as antibodies, vaccines, and drugs has stimulated the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings. The growing research on stem cells for finding therapies for various cardiovascular and neurological diseases is expected to boost the market in the coming years. The growing prominence of 3D cell culture over 2D cell cultures is expected to unlock exciting opportunities in the cell culture protein surface coating market.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Market Potential
The American Heart Association (AHA), together with the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, announced in April, 2017 two grants–each worth US$1.5 million–to scientists working on cardiovascular extracellular matrix (ECM) research. Interested researchers have to apply for grants by May 10, and each of the two winners will be entitled to the magnanimous sum.
The ECM regulates all vital cell functions and is considered a highly useful biomaterial for investigators. This can be applied as a stable coating to be used in a variety of cell cultures. The initiative focused on investigating the role of ECM in the initiation and progression of a number of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, cardiomyopathies, congenital cardiovascular malformations, and atherosclerosis and vascular diseases. The funding will further the investigation into the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. One of the most commonly used protein surface coatings used in ECM is collagen, which facilitates cell adherence, growth, migration, differentiation, and proliferation. The major research initiatives, opine the AHA, will be greatly useful in setting up a new paradigm in research in cell structure in biosciences.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Regional Outlook
North America is a prominent market for cell culture protein surface coatings and is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. The impressive growth in the regional market is attributed to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and considerable advances in stem cell research. In addition, the soaring demand for regenerative medicines for a range of autoimmune therapies is expected to fuel the demand for surface coatings for improving the performance of in-vivo culture.
The Asia Pacific market for cell culture protein surface coating is poised to offer lucrative avenues for players in the market. Favorable regulations for biologics development and a burgeoning biotechnology industry are the factors expected to lead to substantial demand for cell culture protein surface coatings.
Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Competitive Analysis
The market is fairly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and global vendors. Leading vendors are actively focused on providing solutions having cell attachment ability and promoting in-vitro cell functions for a variety of cell types to gain competitive edge over others. Leading players operating in this market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, Corning Incorporated, Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Neuvitro Corporation, and Progen Biotechnik GmbH.
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Snapshot
Filters are connected in numerous phases during the manufacture of small molecular drugs, which is termed as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), as well. They eliminate or reduce the bacteria and particles in process components. The filters avoids process solution from getting polluted when put away in tanks. Pharmaceutical filtration have wide range of applications in cell separation, final product processing, raw material filtration, air purification, and water purification. Among them, the final product-processing fragment is anticipated to hold greatest market share in the years to come in owing to considerable rise in the manufacture of generic medication production and biologics coupled with stringent administrative rules to keep up a safe and clean manufacturing environment.
The global market for pharmaceutical filtration is surging significantly due to the increase in manufacture of biologics and large molecules, advancements in nanofibers, increase production of generics market, and government rules for cleanrooms in pharmaceutical production. Some of the other drivers are increase in expenses on research and development work by biopharmaceutical organizations to cater a solid biologics pipeline.
However, there are various difficulties confronting the global market for pharmaceutical filtration. One of them is the emphasis on cost control. Owing to various filters utilized during thee production of APIs, it becomes extremely important for organizations to team up with a provider regarding the cost-adequacy. Apart from this, other restraints hampering the market are the enormous initial capital required to set up new generation offices and strict administrative standards to approve the filtration procedure. North America and Europe are the leading regions in global pharmaceutical filtration market. This is basically because of the strict guidelines relating to drug safety that has prompted the quick rise in pharmaceutical filtration products.
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Overview
Filters are applied in many stages during the production of small molecule drugs, also referred to as active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). They remove or lessen the particles and bacteria in process components. The filters prevent process solutions from getting contaminated when stored in tanks.
Pharmaceutical filtration find application in final product processing, cell separation, raw material filtration, water purification, and air purification. Among them, the final product-processing segment is predicted to gain maximum market share in the years to come because of the substantial upswing in the manufacture of biologics and generic drug production along with stringent regulatory guidelines to maintain a clean and safe manufacturing environment.
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Key Trends
Majorly boosting the global market for pharmaceutical filtration is the rising manufacture of large molecules and biologics, technological progress in nanofibers, proliferation in the generics market, and regulatory mandates for cleanrooms in pharmaceutical production. Other factors promoting the market are rise in expenditure in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies to offer a strong biologics pipeline.
There are also numerous challenges facing the global market for pharmaceutical filtration. One of them is the cost control pressures. On account of numerous filters used during the production of APIs, it becomes crucial for companies to collaborate with a supplier committed to cost-effectiveness. Other factors crimping the market are the massive upfront capital required to set up new production facilities and strict regulatory norms to validate the filtration process.
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Market Potential
The global market for pharmaceutical filtration can be classified based on different parameters such as application, scale of operation, product, technique, and region. Depending upon the type of product, for example, the market for pharmaceutical filtration can be classified into membrane filters, cartridge and capsule filters, prefilters and depth media filters, filtration accessories, single-use systems, filter holders, and other products.
The membrane filters, among them, account for maximum share of the overall market. Going forward, the product segment is also slated to outpace all others in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Driving their market is the fact that they can be installed in large and small manufacturing facilities easily due to the availability of a variety of pore and surface types.
Depending upon technique, the microfiltration segment commands a dominating share in the global pharmaceutical filters market. The technique is applied to various applications ranging from the removal of unwanted suspensions to the removal of bacteria from the process material. This is a major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the key segments of the global pharmaceutical filtration market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is a key region and so is Europe. This is mainly on account of the strict rules pertaining to drug safety that has led to the swift uptake of pharmaceutical filtration products. Concentration of numerous key players in the region is also stoking growth in the market.
Going forward, Asia Pacific is slated clock impressive growth due to rising investments in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increase in contract research and manufacturing organizations in low cost markets in the region.
Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Competitive Analysis
Prominent names operating in the pharmaceutical filtration market are Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
