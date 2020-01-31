Facial Bone Contouring Market Revenue and Value Chain2018 – 2028

Global Facial Bone Contouring Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Facial Bone Contouring industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Facial Bone Contouring as well as some small players.

segmentation, and geographical outreach. It could prove to be a useful guide for players wanting to cement their position in the global facial bone contouring market.

Global Facial Bone Contouring Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing inclination for facial appeal, increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, and growing popularity of ‘celebrity culture’ are believed to be driving the global facial bone contouring market. American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) findsthat 64% of surgeons have experienced the increasing demand for facial bone contouring among people under the age of 30.

Facial bone contouring also improves and repairs facial functionalities. Increasing case of cleft palate defects, rising medical tourism, and extensive use of social media are spreading awareness regarding the advantages of facial bone contouring. These factors are expected to propel the global facial bone contouring market. Furthermore, rising private expenditure on aesthetic procedures and increasing number of people opting for facial bone specific enhancements using clinical procedures are anticipated to boost the global facial bone contouring market.

However, the complications such as bruising, hematoma, and swelling are related to facial bone contouring procedures. This, along with lack of certified medical professionals may hinder the growth in the global facial bone contouring market. Nonetheless, such deterrents may not impact the momentum expected in the global facial bone contouring market in the near term.

Global Facial Bone Contouring Market: Market Potential

At present, maxilla and mandible surgery is witnessing the maximum demand. Factors such as increasing popularity of v-shaped chin, and rising demand for celebrity lookalike facial features are believed to be fueling demand for maxilla and mandible surgery. This, in turn is expected to boost the overall global facial bone contouring market.

Global Facial Bone Contouring Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Latin America is expected to lead the global facial bone contouring market as the region witnesses maximum demand for facial improvement procedures. Other prominent regions in the global facial bone contouring market are APAC and the MEA. Increasing adoption of rhinoplasty surgeries by women could be responsible for propelling the global facial bone contouring market in these regions.

Global Facial Bone Contouring Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global facial bone contouring market are Syneron Medical, Lumenis, MerzPharma, GmbH, Danaher Corporation and 3M Company.

