Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the family/indoor entertainment centers sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The family/indoor entertainment centers market research report offers an overview of global family/indoor entertainment centers industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segment based on region, by visitor demographics, by facility size, by attendance, by type, by revenue source, and by application. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Segmentation:

By Visitor Demographics

Families with Children (0-9)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (12-18)

Young Adults (18-24)

Adults (Ages 24+)

By Facility Size

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 Acres

11 to 30 Acres

Over 30 Acres

By Attendance

0-25,000

25,001-50,000

50,001-100,000

100,001-250,000

250,001-500,000

500,001-1.25 Million

1.25 Million-4 Million

Over 4 Million

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverage

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Applications

Arcade Studios

AR and VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Type

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global family/indoor entertainment centers market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global family/indoor entertainment centers Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment

KidZania

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

