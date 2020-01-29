Fast Casual Restaurants Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges Impacting By 2025

Fast Casual Restaurants Market analyses the report primarily based on consumer demand, supply and marketplace size, modern trends, issues, challenges, Forecasts, opposition analysis. The file monitors the key trends and marketplace drivers within the current scenario and offers on-the-floor insights and Futuristic Market TrendsA fast-casual restaurant is a fresh and rapidly growing concept. It is a combination of quick service restaurants and casual-dining restaurants.

It serves healthier food that is fresh and costs more than the food served in quick service restaurants.The North American cuisine segment dominated the global fast-casual restaurants market and is expected to continue the dominion over the next few years. Factors like increase in consumption of sandwiches, burgers, and other quick foods daily and the rising demand for fresh and healthy salads among millennials drive the market’s growth over the next few years.This report focuses on the global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Five Guys Holdings

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Dickey\’s Barbecue

Godfather\’s Pizza

LYKE Kitchen

MOD Pizza LLC

Noodles & Company

Pie Five Pizza

PizzaRev

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Shake Shack

Smashburger

Sweetgreen

Uncle Maddio\’s Pizza Joint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fast Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fast Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fast Casual Restaurants are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

