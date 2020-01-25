Fast charging cost of electric vehicles raises more worries

As electric cars start to make their existence known to in the Australian marketplace, problems are on the rise about the equality of cost systems used for charging electric vehicles at Direct Current charging stations.

The fast-charging stations of electric vehicles in Australia often charge at a frequency of every kilowatt per hour (much like petrol and diesel, which charge for every liter). However, a previous change in costing system to institute time-based prices with provider Evie Networks saw car owners raise their worries concerning the equality of the change on social media, also within their reply section.

The worries include equality surrounding the result of costing for electric car owners that slower frequencies and the possibility of requiring, resulting in having higher prices as opposed to petrol and diesel. These issues have raised the same uproar in developed enterprises for electric vehicles in Norway and California, suggesting that Australia could emulate them.

Australia may also be still a fledgling enterprise when it comes to switching to electric vehicles; however, a developing concern in electric vehicles increased the national troop by 60 percent during last year alone to approximately 9,000 cars.

