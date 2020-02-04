Fat Powders Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 – 2024

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Fat Powders market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-

Soybean oil

Canola oil

Coconut oil

Palm oil

Sunflower oil

On the basis of product type, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-

High-Fat

Low-Fat

On the basis of end use, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

Industrial Bakery & Confectionery Infant formula Dairy Products Beverages Nutrition Bars Frozen desserts Cheese Processing Soups & sauces Dressings & condiments

Food Service Provider

Retail

On the basis of sales channel, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Groceries Specialty Stores Online Retailing Others



On the basis of packaging format, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

Pouches & sachets

Carton packs

Tins

Bulk packaging

On the basis of region, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global Fat Powders: Key Players

Some of the major players of Fat Powders market include: Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc., Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Polindus, Glenstal Foods Ltd., and Hoogwegt International B.V.

Key Takeaways: Fat Powders

In 2018, Lactalis Ingredients, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder (fat powder) with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. The products is made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat and is fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D.

Opportunities for Participants of Fat Powders Market:

The market for fat powders is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand in both developed and developing economies. Fat powders make up a large share of the EU dairy exports. Within Europe, the major fat powder markets are Netherlands, U.K., Ireland, and Denmark. North America and the Asia Pacific are also expected to offer a substantial market opportunity to fat powders owing to growing food and beverages market and dairy products. Besides, increasing cultures of hotels and cafes in the regions is further boosting the demand for fat powders over the forecast period.

The manufacturers of fat powders are focusing on product launches, enhancing their production capacity, and investing in research and development activities aiming to deliver the improved product to the end use industries and consumers. Prominent players of fat powders are focusing on reshaping the packaging formats for fat, to meet consumer needs and convenience.

