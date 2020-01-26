Fatty Acid Esters Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

The Fatty Acid Esters market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Fatty Acid Esters market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Fatty Acid Esters market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Esters are chemical compounds derived from acids by replacing at least one –OH (hydroxyl) group by –O–alkyl (alkoxy) group. Whereas, fatty acid esters are the type of esters that are formed due to the combination of fatty acids and alcohols. Also known as oleochemical substances, fatty acid esters could be natural substitutes to petroleum products and find various applications in biofuels. Vegetable oils such as rapeseed oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil are prominent raw materials used for the production of fatty acid esters. Applications in the manufacture of various products such as surfactants, lubricants, cosmetics, and food are expected to drive the global fatty acid esters market. Furthermore, increasing applications in the paper and pharmaceuticals industries could promise a significant growth of the global market for fatty acid esters.

List of key players profiled in the Fatty Acid Esters market research report:

Cargill Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries, Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Fine Organics, KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Chemicals, The Seydel Companies, Inc., World Chem Industries,

By Product Type

Medium chain triglycerides (MCT), Glyceryl monostearate, Isopropyl palmitate, Others (Including polyol esters, glycol esters, sucrose esters, etc.),

By Application

Personal care products and cosmetics, Lubricants, Food, Surfactants, Others (Including paper, pharmaceuticals, etc)

The global Fatty Acid Esters market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Fatty Acid Esters market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Fatty Acid Esters. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

